Trade Assistant AlphaPro

Transform your trading with the ultimate MT5 trade management solution. Trade Assistant AlphaPro EA is an essential tool that eliminates manual trading errors and maximizes your results through intelligent automation. Every trader needs this powerful assistant to achieve consistent, professional-level trade management.

Supports: All asset classes (Forex, Gold, Oil, Indices, Crypto, etc.).

The EA can manage orders and positions opened from a mobile terminal (smartphone). - For automated positions, the EA is required to be set on a VPS.



Key Features & Advantages


Advanced Trading Dashboard

  • Comprehensive Control Panel - All trading functions accessible from one intuitive interface

  • Real-time Account Monitoring - Live balance, equity, free margin, and position tracking

  • Minimizable Interface - Space-saving design that can be collapsed when not actively needed

Intelligent Risk Management

  • Auto Lot Size Calculation - Automatically calculates position size based on your risk parameters

  • Risk/Reward Ratio Control - Set and maintain consistent R/R ratios across all trades

  • Daily Loss Limit Protection - Configurable daily loss limits to protect your account

Advanced Order Management

  • One-Click Market Orders - Instant BUY/SELL execution with predefined SL/TP

  • Limit Order Placement - Strategic pending orders with automatic SL/TP calculation

  • Partial Take Profits - Three configurable partial TP levels for optimal profit extraction

  • Position Reversal - Instantly reverse all positions with proper risk management

  • Close All Function - Emergency position closure with one click

Professional Trade Management Tools

  • 7 Trailing Stop Types - Fixed pips, fractals, moving average, Parabolic SAR, ATR, partial close, and high/low bar trailing

  • Breakeven Functionality - Automatically move stops to breakeven when profit targets are reached

  • Virtual SL/TP System - Hidden stop losses and take profits for stealth trading

  • Recovery System - Advanced position recovery strategy for managing multiple losing trades

Smart Label System

  • Real-time Trade Information - Dynamic labels showing monetary values, points, and R/R ratios for each position

  • Visual Trade Management - Clear display of stop loss and take profit levels with profit/loss calculations

  • Automatic Updates - Labels update in real-time as positions move and market conditions change

News & Market Protection

  • News Filter System - Automatic detection of high-impact news events

  • Trading Restrictions - Prevent trading during volatile news periods

  • Safe-to-Trade Indicators - Clear visual signals when market conditions are suitable for trading

Input Parameters

Trading Parameters

  • Lot Size (0.01) - Base position size for trades

  • Risk Percentage (2.0) - Risk per trade as percentage of account

  • Take Profit Points (75) - Default take profit in points

  • Stop Loss Points (25) - Default stop loss in points

  • Risk/Reward Ratio (3.0) - Target R/R ratio for trades

  • Enable R/R Ratio (true) - Automatically calculate TP based on R/R

  • Enable Lot Calculation (true) - Auto-calculate lot size based on risk

  • Risk Type (Balance %) - Method for calculating risk amount

Trailing Stop Parameters

  • Enable Trailing Stop (false) - Activate trailing stop functionality

  • Trailing Type (Fixed Pips) - Select from 7 trailing methods

  • Trailing Start (20) - Points of profit before trailing begins

  • Trailing Step (10) - Points between trailing adjustments

  • MA Period (20) - Moving average period for MA trailing

  • MA Method (SMA) - Moving average calculation method

  • SAR Step (0.02) - Parabolic SAR step parameter

  • SAR Maximum (0.2) - Parabolic SAR maximum value

  • ATR Period (14) - ATR calculation period

  • ATR Multiplier (2.0) - ATR distance multiplier

Breakeven Parameters

  • Enable Breakeven (false) - Activate breakeven functionality

  • Breakeven Trigger (20) - Points of profit to trigger breakeven

  • Breakeven Profit (2) - Points of profit to maintain at breakeven

Partial Take Profit Parameters

  • Enable Partial TP (true) - Activate partial take profit system

  • Partial TP 1 (25) - First partial take profit level in points

  • Partial TP 2 (50) - Second partial take profit level in points

  • Partial TP 3 (75) - Third partial take profit level in points

  • Partial Close Percentage (33.33) - Percentage of position to close at each level

Daily Loss Limit Parameters

  • Enable Daily Loss Limit (true) - Activate daily loss protection

  • Daily Loss Percent (20.0) - Maximum daily loss as percentage

  • Reset Hour (0) - Hour of day to reset daily calculations (0-23)

News Detection Parameters

  • Enable News Filter (true) - Activate news-based trading restrictions

  • News Buffer Minutes (30) - Minutes before/after news to avoid trading

  • Filter High Impact News (true) - Block trading during high impact events

  • Filter Medium Impact News (false) - Block trading during medium impact events

Advanced Parameters

  • Enable Virtual SL/TP (false) - Use hidden stop loss and take profit levels

  • Enable Recovery System (false) - Activate position recovery functionality

  • Partial Close Percentage (50) - Percentage for partial position closures

  • Magic Number (123456) - Unique identifier for EA trades

  • Max Slippage (10) - Maximum allowed slippage in points

Dashboard Controls

Account Information Section

  • Real-time balance, equity, and free margin display

  • Position count and total profit/loss tracking

  • Separate buy and sell position counters

Risk Management Display

  • Current lot size and risk percentage

  • Active take profit and stop loss points

  • Real-time risk/reward ratio calculation

  • Three partial take profit levels with ratios

Control Buttons

  • BUY/SELL - Instant market order execution

  • BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT - Place pending orders

  • CLOSE ALL - Emergency position closure

  • REVERSE - Flip all positions to opposite direction

  • LOT +/- - Adjust position size

  • RISK +/- - Modify risk percentage

  • PARTIAL - Enable/disable partial TP functionality

  • TRAILING - Enable/disable trailing stops

  • BREAKEVEN - Enable/disable breakeven management

  • VIRTUAL - Enable/disable virtual SL/TP system

  • RECOVERY - Enable/disable recovery system

Technical Features

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 platform

  • All currency pairs and timeframes

  • Multiple symbol support

  • Configurable magic number system

Performance

  • Efficient tick-by-tick processing

  • Minimal CPU usage

  • Stable operation across timeframe changes

  • Persistent settings storage

User Experience

  • Intuitive one-click operation

  • Visual feedback for all actions

  • Comprehensive error handling

  • Detailed logging and notifications


Quick Actions

  • "Use hotkeys: B=Buy, S=Sell, C=Close All"


Trade Assistant AlphaPro EA represents the pinnacle of trading automation technology, providing professional-grade trade management tools in an accessible, user-friendly package. Whether you're a beginner seeking to improve your trade management or an experienced trader looking to optimize your workflow, this EA delivers the precision and reliability you need to succeed in today's markets.

#TradeAssistantAlphaProEA, #TradingPanel, #TradeManager, #OrderManagement, #TrailingStop, #BreakEven, #PartialClose, #ManualTrading, #TradingAssistant, #TradeAssistant, #RiskManagement, #Overtrading, #PositionManagement, #MaxLoss, #HistoryStat, #virtualtp, #virtualsl, #HiddenStopLoss, #HiddenTakeProfit, #bulksl, #bulktp, #MobileTrades, #Ordergrid.










