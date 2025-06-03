Magic PriceAction

Magic Price Action – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Recognition by Mr Green76

Elevate your price action trading with Magic Price Action, an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that streamlines candlestick analysis through automated detection, deep customization, and an intuitive on-chart control panel.

Stop manually scanning charts—let Magic Price Action do the heavy lifting with precise, real-time identification of key candlestick patterns based on your personal strategy.

🔍 Key Features

✅ Intelligent Pattern Recognition

Automatically detects a wide range of classic candlestick patterns, including:

Doji

Hammer

Inverted Hammer

Full Body bars

✅ Define Up to 5 Custom Candle Conditions (C1–C5)

Build complex, multi-bar pattern sequences or isolate single-bar conditions. Each candle can be independently configured for:

Activation : Enable/disable specific candles.

Pattern Type : Choose from Doji, Full Body, Hammer, or Inverted Hammer.

Color Condition : Bullish, Bearish, or Any.

Wick-to-Body Ratio : Set upper/lower wick size relative to the body.

Body-to-Range %: Define body size as a percentage of full candle range.

🧩 Advanced On-Chart GUI Panel

Interactive & User-Friendly

No need to dig through properties windows. Adjust everything directly on your chart:

Draggable & Minimizable : Reposition or hide the panel to suit your workflow.

Responsive Layout : Panel auto-adapts to chart size.

Real-Time Editing: Modify wick/body ratios, calculation range, and more with instant effect.

📈 Clear Visual Signals

Signal Arrows : Arrows mark detected patterns using an ATR-based offset for optimal visibility.

Text Labels (Optional): Add pattern names like "Doji" or "Hammer" to the chart. Customize font, size, and color.

🧠 Smart Detection Logic

Single Pattern Recognition : Detect isolated candle patterns using only C1.

Sequential Pattern Recognition: Enable C1–C5 together to identify multi-candle formations in precise order.

⚙️ Performance & Display Controls

Optimize indicator behavior and chart clarity:

MaxBars : Set how many bars the indicator processes.

MaxBarsObjects : Limit how far back labels are drawn.

DisplayText : Globally enable/disable text labels.

💡 Why Traders Choose Magic Price Action

Save Time : Automates manual chart analysis.

Improve Accuracy : Apply consistent rules and logic.

Stay Alert : Never miss potential setups as they form.

Fully Customizable : Adapt the tool to your personal strategy.

Effortlessly Intuitive: Even complex setups are easy with the smart GUI.

📘 How to Use

Attach Magic Price Action to any MT4 chart. The on-screen panel will load automatically. Configure candle patterns (C1–C5) by setting pattern type, color, wick ratio, and body % as needed. Adjust general settings like max bars or label display through the same panel. Watch the chart highlight real-time signals with arrows and optional text.





Transform your candlestick trading with the automation, flexibility, and precision of– crafted byfor traders who demand more from their price action tools.



