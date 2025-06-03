Magic PriceAction

Magic Price Action – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Recognition by Mr Green76
Elevate your price action trading with Magic Price Action, an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that streamlines candlestick analysis through automated detection, deep customization, and an intuitive on-chart control panel.

Stop manually scanning charts—let Magic Price Action do the heavy lifting with precise, real-time identification of key candlestick patterns based on your personal strategy.

🔍 Key Features

✅ Intelligent Pattern Recognition
Automatically detects a wide range of classic candlestick patterns, including:

  • Doji

  • Hammer

  • Inverted Hammer

  • Full Body bars

✅ Define Up to 5 Custom Candle Conditions (C1–C5)
Build complex, multi-bar pattern sequences or isolate single-bar conditions. Each candle can be independently configured for:

  • Activation: Enable/disable specific candles.

  • Pattern Type: Choose from Doji, Full Body, Hammer, or Inverted Hammer.

  • Color Condition: Bullish, Bearish, or Any.

  • Wick-to-Body Ratio: Set upper/lower wick size relative to the body.

  • Body-to-Range %: Define body size as a percentage of full candle range.

🧩 Advanced On-Chart GUI Panel

Interactive & User-Friendly
No need to dig through properties windows. Adjust everything directly on your chart:

  • Draggable & Minimizable: Reposition or hide the panel to suit your workflow.

  • Responsive Layout: Panel auto-adapts to chart size.

  • Real-Time Editing: Modify wick/body ratios, calculation range, and more with instant effect.

📈 Clear Visual Signals

  • Signal Arrows: Arrows mark detected patterns using an ATR-based offset for optimal visibility.

  • Text Labels (Optional): Add pattern names like "Doji" or "Hammer" to the chart. Customize font, size, and color.

🧠 Smart Detection Logic

  • Single Pattern Recognition: Detect isolated candle patterns using only C1.

  • Sequential Pattern Recognition: Enable C1–C5 together to identify multi-candle formations in precise order.

⚙️ Performance & Display Controls

Optimize indicator behavior and chart clarity:

  • MaxBars : Set how many bars the indicator processes.

  • MaxBarsObjects : Limit how far back labels are drawn.

  • DisplayText : Globally enable/disable text labels.

💡 Why Traders Choose Magic Price Action

  • Save Time: Automates manual chart analysis.

  • Improve Accuracy: Apply consistent rules and logic.

  • Stay Alert: Never miss potential setups as they form.

  • Fully Customizable: Adapt the tool to your personal strategy.

  • Effortlessly Intuitive: Even complex setups are easy with the smart GUI.

📘 How to Use

  1. Attach Magic Price Action to any MT4 chart.

  2. The on-screen panel will load automatically.

  3. Configure candle patterns (C1–C5) by setting pattern type, color, wick ratio, and body % as needed.

  4. Adjust general settings like max bars or label display through the same panel.

  5. Watch the chart highlight real-time signals with arrows and optional text.


Transform your candlestick trading with the automation, flexibility, and precision of Magic Price Action – crafted by Mr Green76 for traders who demand more from their price action tools.


