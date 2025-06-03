Magic PriceAction
- Indicateurs
- Mohammad Rahchemandi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Magic Price Action – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Recognition by Mr Green76
Elevate your price action trading with Magic Price Action, an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that streamlines candlestick analysis through automated detection, deep customization, and an intuitive on-chart control panel.
Stop manually scanning charts—let Magic Price Action do the heavy lifting with precise, real-time identification of key candlestick patterns based on your personal strategy.
🔍 Key Features
✅ Intelligent Pattern Recognition
Automatically detects a wide range of classic candlestick patterns, including:
-
Doji
-
Hammer
-
Inverted Hammer
-
Full Body bars
✅ Define Up to 5 Custom Candle Conditions (C1–C5)
Build complex, multi-bar pattern sequences or isolate single-bar conditions. Each candle can be independently configured for:
-
Activation: Enable/disable specific candles.
-
Pattern Type: Choose from Doji, Full Body, Hammer, or Inverted Hammer.
-
Color Condition: Bullish, Bearish, or Any.
-
Wick-to-Body Ratio: Set upper/lower wick size relative to the body.
-
Body-to-Range %: Define body size as a percentage of full candle range.
🧩 Advanced On-Chart GUI Panel
Interactive & User-Friendly
No need to dig through properties windows. Adjust everything directly on your chart:
-
Draggable & Minimizable: Reposition or hide the panel to suit your workflow.
-
Responsive Layout: Panel auto-adapts to chart size.
-
Real-Time Editing: Modify wick/body ratios, calculation range, and more with instant effect.
📈 Clear Visual Signals
-
Signal Arrows: Arrows mark detected patterns using an ATR-based offset for optimal visibility.
-
Text Labels (Optional): Add pattern names like "Doji" or "Hammer" to the chart. Customize font, size, and color.
🧠 Smart Detection Logic
-
Single Pattern Recognition: Detect isolated candle patterns using only C1.
-
Sequential Pattern Recognition: Enable C1–C5 together to identify multi-candle formations in precise order.
⚙️ Performance & Display Controls
Optimize indicator behavior and chart clarity:
-
MaxBars : Set how many bars the indicator processes.
-
MaxBarsObjects : Limit how far back labels are drawn.
-
DisplayText : Globally enable/disable text labels.
💡 Why Traders Choose Magic Price Action
-
Save Time: Automates manual chart analysis.
-
Improve Accuracy: Apply consistent rules and logic.
-
Stay Alert: Never miss potential setups as they form.
-
Fully Customizable: Adapt the tool to your personal strategy.
-
Effortlessly Intuitive: Even complex setups are easy with the smart GUI.
📘 How to Use
-
Attach Magic Price Action to any MT4 chart.
-
The on-screen panel will load automatically.
-
Configure candle patterns (C1–C5) by setting pattern type, color, wick ratio, and body % as needed.
-
Adjust general settings like max bars or label display through the same panel.
-
Watch the chart highlight real-time signals with arrows and optional text.