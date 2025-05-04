Eabotpro Gold

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<PREFERED TIME FRAME 5 MINT >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Enable Trailing 

Overview
Eabotpro v1.09 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for reliable performance and consistent trade execution on Gold (XAUUSD). It incorporates clean logic, disciplined trade management, and optimized entry control. Built for traders who value efficiency, safety, and simplicity in automated systems.

Key Features
- One trade per direction per session
- Auto-close and reverse on signal change
- Clean, stable execution engine
- Fast operation with minimal system load
- Fixed SL and TP levels in points
- Dynamic trailing stop with full configuration
- No martingale, grid, or risky multipliers

Inputs
- LotSize: Set your trade volume
- TPPoints / SLPoints: Control take profit and stop loss in points
- EnableTrailing: Enable or disable trailing logic
- TrailingStart, TrailingStep, TrailingStop: Full control over trailing parameters

Compatibility
- Optimized exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)
- Supports all timeframes
- Stable across different market conditions
- MT5 platform (MetaTrader 5)

Important Notes
- Designed for manual or VPS-hosted automated deployment
- For best results, use on a low-spread ECN broker

- No indicator installation required – fully self-contained logic

Info : Not Every season is like the next or past season . 


































Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Eabotpro Signals
Dany Abou Haidar
Göstergeler
Eabotpro Signals v3.0 A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface. "Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint " Key Features: High-Accuracy Signals : Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions. Smart Trade Panel : Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit trackin
Eabotpro Auto Filter
Dany Abou Haidar
Göstergeler
Eabotpro Auto Filter – Liquidity Zones + Trendlines + Fixed Fibonacci This advanced indicator is designed to simplify technical analysis in MetaTrader 5 by combining three powerful tools: Liquidity Zones: Accurately detects swing highs and lows. Draws rectangles and lines at strong liquidity areas. Supports wick detection and price labels directly on the chart. Dynamic Trendlines: Automatically builds support and resistance trendlines using short and long lookback periods. Optional breakout aler
