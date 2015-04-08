Eabotpro Gold

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<PREFERED TIME FRAME 5 MINT >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Enable Trailing

Overview

Eabotpro v1.09 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for reliable performance and consistent trade execution on Gold (XAUUSD). It incorporates clean logic, disciplined trade management, and optimized entry control. Built for traders who value efficiency, safety, and simplicity in automated systems.





Key Features

- One trade per direction per session

- Auto-close and reverse on signal change

- Clean, stable execution engine

- Fast operation with minimal system load

- Fixed SL and TP levels in points

- Dynamic trailing stop with full configuration

- No martingale, grid, or risky multipliers





Inputs

- LotSize: Set your trade volume

- TPPoints / SLPoints: Control take profit and stop loss in points

- EnableTrailing: Enable or disable trailing logic

- TrailingStart, TrailingStep, TrailingStop: Full control over trailing parameters





Compatibility

- Optimized exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)

- Supports all timeframes

- Stable across different market conditions

- MT5 platform (MetaTrader 5)





Important Notes

- Designed for manual or VPS-hosted automated deployment

- For best results, use on a low-spread ECN broker

- No indicator installation required – fully self-contained logic Info : Not Every season is like the next or past season .



































































































































