MRPHN Indicator

iMRPHN: Supertrend & Swing Reversal Indicator

A trading indicator that integrates Supertrend zone detection with swing-based entry logic. Designed for traders who apply both trend-following and counter-trend approaches. The indicator works across multiple timeframes and offers several helpful visual and alert-based features.

Key Features:

  • Automatic identification of swing high and swing low levels

  • Automatic Fibonacci retracement

  • Supertrend reversal zone visualization in real-time

  • Highlights areas of interest for potential long or short setups

  • Optional detection of sub-swings for refined structure mapping

  • Candle-close countdown timer

  • Configurable alerts: pop‑up, sound, email, and mobile notifications


Applications:

  • Identifying potential reversal areas after extended moves

  • Confirming breakout entries in the direction of the trend

  • Helps support decision-making during volatile market conditions

  • Aligning swing bias across different timeframes





