MRPHN Indicator

iMRPHN: Supertrend & Swing Reversal Indicator

A trading indicator that integrates Supertrend zone detection with swing-based entry logic. Designed for traders who apply both trend-following and counter-trend approaches. The indicator works across multiple timeframes and offers several helpful visual and alert-based features.

Key Features:

  • Automatic identification of swing high and swing low levels

  • Automatic Fibonacci retracement

  • Supertrend reversal zone visualization in real-time

  • Highlights areas of interest for potential long or short setups

  • Optional detection of sub-swings for refined structure mapping

  • Candle-close countdown timer

  • Configurable alerts: pop‑up, sound, email, and mobile notifications


Applications:

  • Identifying potential reversal areas after extended moves

  • Confirming breakout entries in the direction of the trend

  • Helps support decision-making during volatile market conditions

  • Aligning swing bias across different timeframes





Produits recommandés
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « WPR et 2 moyennes mobiles » pour MT4, sans refonte. - Le WPR est l'un des meilleurs oscillateurs pour le scalping. - L'indicateur « WPR et 2 moyennes mobiles » vous permet de visualiser les moyennes mobiles rapides et lentes de l'oscillateur WPR. - L'indicateur permet d'anticiper les corrections de prix. - Il est très facile à configurer via les paramètres et peut être utilisé sur n'importe quelle unité de temps. - Les conditions d'entrée à l'achat et à la vente sont
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicateurs
PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – Indicator Description Take your trading to the next level with PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – the ultimate multi-timeframe support and resistance tool. This powerful indicator plots High, Low, Open, and Close levels from multiple standard and custom timeframes, helping traders identify key market zones with precision. Unlike ordinary indicators, PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels lets you see levels from: Yearly, 6-Month, 4-Month, 3-Month, 2-Month Monthly, We
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 est conçu pour rechercher les vagues de Woolf et les afficher dans la fenêtre actuelle du terminal de trading. Un excellent indicateur pour les traders utilisant les vagues de Wolf dans le commerce. Son application dans les stratégies de trading augmentera considérablement leur efficacité et leur rentabilité. INFORMATIONS SUR L'INDICATEUR Contrairement à d'autres indicateurs de vague Wold, l'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 a un certain nombre de caractéristiques
Trend Map
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicateurs
The Trend Map indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals. It contains only three lines, each of which is designed to unambiguously perceive the present moment. Line # 2 characterizes the global direction of the price movement. If we see that the other two lines are above
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Trend Oscillator - est un indicateur Crypto_Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace ! - Une nouvelle méthode de calcul avancée est utilisée - 20 options pour le paramètre « Prix pour le calcul ». - L'oscillateur le plus fluide jamais développé. - Couleur verte pour les tendances à la hausse, couleur rouge pour les tendances à la baisse. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à 5, Valeurs de surachat : supérieures à 95. - Il existe de nombreuses possibilités de mettre à niveau même
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicateurs
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicateurs
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
FXC iDeM DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicateurs
FXC iDeM-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced DeMarker indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the DeMarker and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: DeM Period: The Period size of the DeMarker in
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku pour MT4. - L'indicateur Ichimoku est l'un des indicateurs de tendance les plus puissants. HTF signifie - Higher Time Frame. - Cet indicateur est excellent pour les traders de tendance ainsi que pour la combinaison avec les entrées Price Action. - L'indicateur HTF Ichimoku vous permet d'attacher Ichimoku d'une période plus élevée à votre graphique actuel. - Tendance à la hausse - ligne rouge au-dessus de la bleue (et les deux lignes sont au-dessus du nuage)
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicateurs
Alpha Trend sign est notre outil de Trading très populaire depuis longtemps, il valide notre système de Trading et invite clairement les signaux de Trading sans dérive. Fonctions principales: • En fonction de la zone active du marché, selon les indicateurs, il est intuitif de déterminer si le cours actuel appartient à la tendance ou à la tendance. Et coupez le marché selon les flèches d'indication de l'indicateur, les flèches vertes suggèrent d'acheter et les flèches rouges suggèrent de vend
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicateurs
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicateurs
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicateurs
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Magic Number Monitor
Armand Andras Kormany
Utilitaires
Magic Number Monitor Expert Advisor Description The Magic Number Monitor is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to track and analyze the performance of multiple trading strategies by monitoring magic numbers and symbols. This powerful tool provides real-time performance metrics for each magic number-symbol combination, allowing traders to effectively manage and evaluate multiple strategies simultaneously. Key Features Performance Tracking Multi-Strategy Monitoring : Tracks multiple magic num
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Minotaur Waves est un indicateur avancé d’analyse de marché conçu pour détecter des points de retournement potentiels et confirmer avec haute précision les changements de direction du prix. Le système combine la puissance de Minotaur Oscillator avec une structure dynamique de bandes adaptatives, offrant des signaux visuels clairs et fiables pour des décisions d’entrée bien fondées. Il est compatible avec toutes les paires de devises, avec une performance optimale sur EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDJPY dan
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Venamax   - c'est le meilleur indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse l'évolution des prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Caractéristiques de l'indicateur: Il s'agit d'un super indicateur avec Magic et deux blocs de flèches de tendance pour un trading confortable et rentable. Le bouton rouge pour changer de bloc est affiché sur le graphique. La magie est définie dans les paramètres de l'indicateur, afin que vous puissiez
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicateurs
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicateurs
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicateurs
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
PipFinite Strength Meter
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.65 (31)
Indicateurs
How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Tableau de bord du trader ultime — Tradez ce qui bouge Tradez ce qui bouge, avec clarté Cet outil s'amortit dès le premier jour d'utilisation. À presque n'importe quel moment de la journée, un symbole est en tendance. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin, c'est de la conscience. Le Tableau de bord du trader ultime (UTD) vous rend instantanément conscient de ce qui bouge et dans quelle direction — afin que vous puissiez suivre le flux plutôt que de le combattre. Alimenté par notre algorithme CSM propri
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.73 (11)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et les
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
1 (1)
Indicateurs
MENA Trend Scanner Dashboard Scanner de marché avancé multi–timeframe & indicateur d’entrée en tendance Tout d’abord, il est important de préciser que ce système de trading est 100% sans repaint, sans redrawing et sans latence , ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel comme pour le trading algorithmique. Comprend un cours en ligne, un manuel d’utilisation et des presets téléchargeables. Indicateur Trend Scanner Dashboard : Un tableau de bord professionnel tout-en-un qui analyse plusieurs pa
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur " ZigZag on Trend " est un assistant pour déterminer la direction du mouvement des prix, ainsi qu'un calculateur de barres et de pips. Il se compose d'un indicateur de tendance qui surveille la direction du prix avec une ligne de tendance présentée sous la forme d'un zigzag et d'un compteur qui calcule le nombre de barres passées dans le sens de la tendance et le nombre de points sur une échelle verticale. (Les calculs sont effectués par l'ouverture de la barre) L'indicateur n'est p
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Moyenne Mobile Adaptative AMD (AAMA) AAMA est un indicateur de moyenne mobile adaptative pour MetaTrader 4 qui ajuste automatiquement sa réactivité selon les conditions du marché. Fonctionnalités principales : Moyenne mobile adaptative basée sur le ratio d’efficience de Kaufman – réagit rapidement en tendance, filtre le bruit en phase de range Détection automatique des 4 phases de marché AMD : Accumulation, Markup (hausse), Distribution, Markdown (baisse) Adaptation à la volatilité via l’ATR –
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Plus de l'auteur
ExTRCT Telegram Signal to MetaTrader
Affifuddin Bin Mohd Hazam
Utilitaires
EXTRCT – Telegram Signal to MT4 Let your chart listen, so you can live louder. Too busy to track Telegram trade signals? EXTRCT reads and trades them for you — directly in MT4. No Python. No API. No login required. Features: Freedom: Enter any public Telegram signal provider's channel username without needing to log in. Configurable Signal Format: Supports various signal formats, fully configurable via the settings. Symbol Filter: The EA will ignore signals for symbols not defined in the settin
MRPHN Overdosed EA
Affifuddin Bin Mohd Hazam
Utilitaires
MRPHN Overdosed is a trend-following Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD , powered by a custom Supertrend indicator : iMRPHN (included for free). It combines simplicity and flexibility, offering optional Martingale logic, configurable risk settings, and time-based trading filters — ideal for traders who prefer a set-and-forget approach. Tested on :  XAUUSD Strategy : Trend-following using iMRPHN indicator Trade Timing Control : User-defined trade start & end time Take Profit / Stop Loss : Fully con
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis