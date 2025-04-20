MRPHN Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Affifuddin Bin Mohd Hazam
- Version: 1.21
- Mise à jour: 20 avril 2025
- Activations: 5
iMRPHN: Supertrend & Swing Reversal Indicator
A trading indicator that integrates Supertrend zone detection with swing-based entry logic. Designed for traders who apply both trend-following and counter-trend approaches. The indicator works across multiple timeframes and offers several helpful visual and alert-based features.
Key Features:
-
Automatic identification of swing high and swing low levels
-
Automatic Fibonacci retracement
-
Supertrend reversal zone visualization in real-time
-
Highlights areas of interest for potential long or short setups
-
Optional detection of sub-swings for refined structure mapping
-
Candle-close countdown timer
-
Configurable alerts: pop‑up, sound, email, and mobile notifications
Applications:
-
Identifying potential reversal areas after extended moves
-
Confirming breakout entries in the direction of the trend
-
Helps support decision-making during volatile market conditions
-
Aligning swing bias across different timeframes