Description

Magic Number Monitor Expert Advisor

The Magic Number Monitor is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to track and analyze the performance of multiple trading strategies by monitoring magic numbers and symbols. This powerful tool provides real-time performance metrics for each magic number-symbol combination, allowing traders to effectively manage and evaluate multiple strategies simultaneously.

Key Features

Performance Tracking

Multi-Strategy Monitoring : Tracks multiple magic numbers and symbols simultaneously

Real-Time Metrics : Updates performance statistics with each tick

Daily Profit Calculation : Shows closed trades profit for the current day

Drawdown Tracking: Monitors maximum and average drawdown in account currency

Advanced Statistics

Win Rate : Calculates percentage of winning trades

Profit Factor : Measures the ratio of gross profits to gross losses

Trade Count : Tracks total number of trades executed

Streak Analysis : Records maximum winning and losing streaks

Risk Assessment: Evaluates risk level based on drawdown and open positions

User Interface

Customizable Table : Adjustable width, height, and position

Interactive Display : Drag and drop functionality for easy repositioning

Color-Coded Values : Positive values in green, negative in red for quick visual assessment

Tooltips: Detailed explanations of each metric when hovering over column headers

Practical Features

Data Persistence : Saves statistics between terminal sessions

Delete Function : Easily remove magic number-symbol combinations from tracking

Automatic Updates : Refreshes data at customizable intervals

Visual Alerts: Color-coded indicators for critical metrics

Technical Specifications

Platform Compatibility : MetaTrader 4

Language : MQL4

Memory Efficient : Optimized to minimize resource usage

Customizable Refresh Rate: Adjustable update frequency

This Expert Advisor is perfect for professional traders managing multiple strategies, portfolio managers tracking various instruments, and algorithm developers testing different parameter sets. The Magic Number Monitor provides comprehensive performance analytics in a clean, intuitive interface, helping traders make data-driven decisions to optimize their trading strategies.



