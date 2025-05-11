ExTRCT Telegram Signal to MetaTrader

EXTRCT – Telegram Signal to MT4

Let your chart listen, so you can live louder.

Too busy to track Telegram trade signals? EXTRCT reads and trades them for you — directly in MT4.

No Python. No API. No login required.

Features:

Freedom: Enter any public Telegram signal provider's channel username without needing to log in.

Configurable Signal Format: Supports various signal formats, fully configurable via the settings.

Symbol Filter: The EA will ignore signals for symbols not defined in the settings.

Automated Execution: Trades are executed automatically based on the received signals.

Auto SL Adjustment: Stop loss is updated automatically if a revised SL is detected in a Telegram message.

Auto Trade Closure: If a CloseKeyword is detected in the message, all related orders will be automatically closed.

Trade Panel: Allows manual trade execution when enabled.

Virtual TP & SL: Double-click the circle and drag it to any price level to update TP or SL across all open orders





Visual panel included

A modern dashboard is displayed on your chart to show:

Total profit/loss

Current signal info (symbol, direction, entry, TP, SL)

Account info (balance, equity, floating P/L)

Spread and number of open trades





Smart Control Buttons

ENABLE / DISABLE: Toggle to enable or disable the EA’s automated trading.

CLOSE PROFIT: Closes all currently profitable orders.

CLOSE LOSS: Closes all currently losing orders.

CLOSE ALL: Closes all orders, regardless of their profitability.





EXTRCT is perfect for:

Traders who rely on Telegram signals

Those who want full automation without relying on external servers or complicated setups

Anyone who values simplicity and visual control





Please note:

EXTRCT does not use the official Telegram API. Hence it will only able to fetch signals from public channel

Whitelist "https://t.me/" via Tools > Options > Expert Advisors



