Level Box Tool is a powerful and user-friendly custom indicator designed for traders who utilize technical analysis tools like rectangles and trend lines to identify key support, resistance, and price zones.

This tool simplifies and speeds up the process of marking chart levels, offering both visual clarity and precision with its fully customizable panel, and now includes price-cross alerts — so you’ll never miss a key level again.

Full Color Customization

Set individual colors for each object (rectangle or line)

Customize border widths , styles , and line thickness

Choose colors that fit your chart theme or draw attention to key levels

Clean, Configurable UI Panel

Panel position: top, bottom, left, or right

Panel background and button color customization

Adjustable transparency for better visibility

Minimalist, easy-to-navigate design for seamless chart use

Built-in Alerts System

New! Stay ahead with alerts triggered when price crosses lines

No need to watch the chart constantly — get notified instantly when your level is touched.

Alert inputs are user-friendly with quick toggle options

Email, pop-up, or sound

Helps you catch breakouts or bounces in real time

Inputs Overview:

Panel customization (size, position, color)

Individual rectangle and line settings (color, border, style)

Full control over object behavior and visibility

Easy to reset and adjust during live trading

Use Case Examples:

Marking supply and demand zones

Highlighting key support/resistance

Drawing price consolidation boxes

Creating breakout watch zones with alert triggers

Important Notice:

This is a free tool provided as-is. There is no support available for free tools.





