Volumatic Trend MT4

Volumatic Trend is a powerful, trend-following indicator that merges directional analysis with real-time volume behavior. By combining adaptive trend logic and volume overlays, it gives traders a detailed snapshot of market conviction and potential turning points. From instant trend shift detection to volume-weighted candle visuals, this tool brings deeper context to price movement.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136211/

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Trend Shift Detection

  • Utilizes a custom mix of Smoothed Weighted Moving Averages (SWMA) and classic EMAs to identify directional changes.

  • A arrow is displayed exactly at the moment a new trend begins—pinpointing when a bullish or bearish move is initiated.

Dynamic Volume Zones

  • At the start of each trend, the indicator draws two horizontal bands (upper and lower) that encapsulate volume activity within that phase.

  • Overlaid histogram bars reflect buying and selling volumes inside that trend zone—revealing strength, exhaustion, or absorption.

Volume-Weighted Candle Coloring

  • Candle bodies are dynamically shaded using a gradient system, based on real-time volume pressure.

  • Bright or bold gradients indicate zones of volume spikes, helping you spot aggressive buying/selling zones.

Volume Insight Labels

  • Each completed trend shows a summary label with two vital metrics:

    • Delta – The net difference between bullish and bearish candle volumes.

    • Total – The full volume traded within that trend phase.

HOW TO USE

  • Watch for Arrow Signs: These signal the beginning of a new directional move—ideal entry timing or confirmation.

  • Analyze Histogram Activity: Strong volume clusters confirm trend strength. Weak or fading volume may suggest low participation or possible reversal.

  • Read Volume Gradients: The brighter the candle, the higher the volume—use this to track aggressive entry zones or key reactions.

  • Use with Confluence Tools: Combine with support/resistance, order blocks, or liquidity zones for higher-probability trade setups.

WHY TRADERS LOVE IT

Volumatic Trend isn’t just about identifying direction—it shows the power behind the move. Whether you’re scalping intraday momentum or positioning for a swing reversal, the combination of trend logic and volume-based visuals gives you a tactical edge. Perfect for traders who rely on volume confirmation, price action, and smart market structure.

Important Notice:

This is a free tool provided as-is. There is no support available for free tools.


ASAMEN21
104
ASAMEN21 2025.10.25 08:31 
 

Thanks for the indicator. You can work with it profitably.

Didik
114
Didik 2025.08.20 03:58 
 

Thank you for providing it for free, it is a very good indicator and very helpful.

Rich8989
638
Rich8989 2025.08.19 03:58 
 

Good helpful indicator. thanks for sharing

