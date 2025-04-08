Level Box Tool
- Indicatori
- Suvashish Halder
- Versione: 3.0
- Aggiornato: 10 aprile 2025
Level Box Tool is a powerful and user-friendly custom indicator designed for traders who utilize technical analysis tools like rectangles and trend lines to identify key support, resistance, and price zones.
This tool simplifies and speeds up the process of marking chart levels, offering both visual clarity and precision with its fully customizable panel, and now includes price-cross alerts — so you’ll never miss a key level again.
Full Color Customization
-
Set individual colors for each object (rectangle or line)
-
Customize border widths, styles, and line thickness
-
Choose colors that fit your chart theme or draw attention to key levels
Clean, Configurable UI Panel
-
Panel position: top, bottom, left, or right
-
Panel background and button color customization
-
Adjustable transparency for better visibility
-
Minimalist, easy-to-navigate design for seamless chart use
Built-in Alerts System
New! Stay ahead with alerts triggered when price crosses lines
No need to watch the chart constantly — get notified instantly when your level is touched.
-
Alert inputs are user-friendly with quick toggle options
-
Email, pop-up, or sound
-
Helps you catch breakouts or bounces in real time
Inputs Overview:
-
Panel customization (size, position, color)
-
Individual rectangle and line settings (color, border, style)
-
Full control over object behavior and visibility
-
Easy to reset and adjust during live trading
Use Case Examples:
-
Marking supply and demand zones
-
Highlighting key support/resistance
-
Drawing price consolidation boxes
-
Creating breakout watch zones with alert triggers
Important Notice:
This is a free tool provided as-is. There is no support available for free tools.
