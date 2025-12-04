Trend Dot Indicator



– Clean & Powerful Reversal System

A fast-reacting Trend Step Regression (TSR) line with color-coded dots instantly shows the current trend. High-probability BUY/SELL signals appear only when a real reversal occurs, confirmed by minimum trend length and ADX strength.

Description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765867

Features:

Clear visual TSR line + dots (blue = up, red = down)

Filtered reversal signals with text labels

Real-time volume pressure dashboard (Buy/Sell % + 8-level trend strength)

Info panel: symbol, timeframe, last signal, spread, volume trend

Alerts (pop-up, push, email)

Clean chart, strong signals, works on all markets and timeframes (best M15–D1).





Trend Dot Indicator – Input Parameters (Full Description)

TSR Settings

TSR Step (default 0.02) — Initial and increment size of the acceleration factor. Smaller = smoother, larger = more reactive.

(default 0.02) — Initial and increment size of the acceleration factor. Smaller = smoother, larger = more reactive. TSR Maximum (default 0.2) — Caps the acceleration so the line never lags too far behind price.

(default 0.2) — Caps the acceleration so the line never lags too far behind price. Min Bars in Trend for Signal (default 4) — Prevents signals on very short, fake reversals. Only issues a signal if the previous trend lasted at least this many bars.

(default 4) — Prevents signals on very short, fake reversals. Only issues a signal if the previous trend lasted at least this many bars. Signal Offset (default 0.0004) — Distance (in price) that BUY/SELL labels and arrow buffers are shifted from the TSR line for clear visibility.

(default 0.0004) — Distance (in price) that BUY/SELL labels and arrow buffers are shifted from the TSR line for clear visibility. ADX Period (default 14) — Period of the built-in ADX filter.

(default 14) — Period of the built-in ADX filter. ADX Threshold (default 25.0) — Minimum ADX value required for a signal. Filters out ranging/choppy markets.

(default 25.0) — Minimum ADX value required for a signal. Filters out ranging/choppy markets. Enable Alerts / Mobile / Email — Turn pop-up, push, and email notifications on/off independently.

— Turn pop-up, push, and email notifications on/off independently. Label Shift (default -2) — Horizontal position of the BUY/SELL text labels (in bars).

Volume Settings

Volume Period (default 14) — Number of recent bars used to calculate buying vs. selling pressure percentages.

(default 14) — Number of recent bars used to calculate buying vs. selling pressure percentages. Refresh Rate — How often the volume dashboard updates (Every tick → 1 hour, or synchronize with current chart timeframe).

— How often the volume dashboard updates (Every tick → 1 hour, or synchronize with current chart timeframe). Font Size, XOffset, YOffsets — Precise placement and size of the volume labels (Buy %, Sell %, Trend Strength).

— Precise placement and size of the volume labels (Buy %, Sell %, Trend Strength). All colors — Fully customizable for Buy/Sell percentages and every trend-strength level (Strong Buy, Max Up, Trend Change Soon, etc.).

Dashboard Settings

Dashboard X / Y — Pixel position of the main information panel (symbol, timeframe, last signal, spread, volume trend).

All parameters are logically grouped and come with sensible defaults — just attach and trade, or fine-tune in seconds for any market or timeframe.





Risk Warning:

