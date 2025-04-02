RRS Martingale
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
- Sürüm: 1.31
- Güncellendi: 23 Temmuz 2025
RRS Martingale is based on the Martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size opposite to the price movement and waiting for recovery. Martingale is usually a very risky technique, but this EA is built on well-calculated mathematics to minimize drawdown, reduce risk, and maximize profits.
This EA automatically calculates all values based on pre-programmed mathematical algorithms using your TakeProfit and LotMultiplier inputs.
Refer for information about EA settings : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1uqMtdYobMZ6Jh2z9P5ln_jdJ_OnPSuLl_H0Yc_kaItw/edit?usp=sharing
