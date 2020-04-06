Grid Following Robot MT5

Grid-Trading

Buy and Sell Options: You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.

Adjustable Parameter:

Maximum and Minimum Price Levels: Define the range within which the grid operates.

Grid Distance: Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades.

Volume (Lot Sizes): Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and potential returns.

Moving Average: Select Moving Average Type such as SMA, EMA, WMA and also applied price.

Multiply open order function: Able to enable or disable function