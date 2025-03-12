API BullBearPower mtf
- Idowu Peter Afuye
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Designed for traders who rely on BullBearPower, this tool provides a multi-timeframe (MTF) view of BullBearPower, helping you identify possible dominant trends.
Key Features:
✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Analyze BullBearPower across different timeframes in real time.
✅ Dynamic Color Changes – Identify possible BullBearPower per individual timeframe with color changes.
✅ Volume Integration – Get a picture of possible trend strength with BullBearPower volume of each timeframe.
✅ Compatibility – Works on MT4 and all timeframes.
Why Use API BullBearPower mtf?
🔹 Enhanced Decision-Making – Make informed trade entries and exits with a confirmation of BullBearPower.
🔹 Versatile Trading Tool – Suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.
🔹 Trend Identification – Distinguish possible bullish and bearish market conditions for all timeframes at a glance.