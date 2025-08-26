API Tz Strength MT5

API Tz Strength Indicator MT5 – All-in-One Strength Dashboard for 28 Symbols and 9 Timeframes Take your Strength analysis to the next level with one powerful dashboard. The API Tz Strength Indicator MT5 is designed for traders who want to track market strength and reversals across multiple symbols and timeframes – all from a single chart. With advanced clickable controls, customizable watchlists, and smart alerts, this tool simplifies multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis like never before.

________________________________________

Key Features

1. Covers 28 Major Symbols – Monitor Forex majors and your choice instruments simultaneously.

2. 9 Timeframes in One View – From M1 to MN1, get a complete Strength picture across short-term and long-term charts.

3. Clickable Symbols – Quickly switch between instruments with a single click on the dashboard.

4. Changeable Symbol List – Tailor the indicator to your preferred watchlist; add or remove symbols easily.

5. One-Chart Convenience – No need to open multiple charts; manage all your analysis in one window.

6. Alerts On/Off (true/false) – Full control of notifications with a simple switch.

7. Clickable Timeframes – Jump between different timeframes instantly without leaving the dashboard.

8. Continuation Strength Detection – Identify strong trend continuation points based on Strength behavior.

9. Reversal Strength Detection – Spot potential turning points with early reversal signals.

10. Combo Alerts – Get alerts only when multiple conditions align, reducing noise.

11. Mobile Notifications – Stay updated wherever you are with push alerts directly to your MetaTrader mobile app. ________________________________________

Why Traders Love API Tz Strength

• Efficiency: Cover multiple markets at once.

• Combo alerts reduce false signals.

• Speed: Clickable controls make switching fast and intuitive.

• Flexibility: Fully customizable to fit your trading style.

________________________________________

Perfect For

• Traders who monitor multiple pairs or assets.

• Swing and intraday traders needing quick market scans.

• Those looking for Strength-based confirmations for entries and exits.

________________________________________

Technical Details

• Platform: MetaTrader 5

• Symbols Supported: 28 (user-changeable)

• Timeframes: 9 (M1–MN1)

• Alerts: Popup, sound, push notifications

________________________________________

With API Tz Strength Indicator MT5, you no longer need dozens of charts to stay on top of the market. Everything you need is neatly packaged in one professional dashboard.



