API BullBearPower mtf


Designed for traders who rely on BullBearPower, this tool provides a multi-timeframe (MTF) view of BullBearPower, helping you identify possible dominant trends.


Key Features:

✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Analyze BullBearPower across different timeframes in real time.

✅ Dynamic Color Changes – Identify possible BullBearPower per individual timeframe with color changes.

✅ Volume Integration – Get a picture of possible trend strength with BullBearPower volume of each timeframe.

✅ Compatibility – Works on MT4 and all timeframes.


Why Use API BullBearPower mtf?

🔹 Enhanced Decision-Making – Make informed trade entries and exits with a confirmation of BullBearPower.

🔹 Versatile Trading Tool – Suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.

🔹 Trend Identification – Distinguish possible bullish and bearish market conditions for all timeframes at a glance.


