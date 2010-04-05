GoldLine

GoldLine Grid Trader is an automated trading advisor designed to implement a customizable grid strategy for managing trades on the Forex market and other financial instruments. The system is suitable for traders who seek a structured and flexible approach to algorithmic trading.

 Key Features:

  1. Customizable Grid System
    Users can configure the distance between orders, lot size, and the maximum number of open positions.

  2. Automated Lot Management
    The program adjusts trade volume based on current account balance.

  3. Risk Management Tools
    Integrated settings for Stop Loss, Take Profit, and maximum drawdown limit allow precise risk control.

  4. Multi-Currency Support
    The expert advisor supports trading across multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously.

  5. Adaptable to Various Market Conditions
    Can be used in both trending and ranging markets, depending on user preferences.

  6. User-Friendly Interface
    Intuitive and easy to configure, suitable for both novice and experienced traders.

  7. Visual Backtesting Mode
    Allows users to test and observe the advisor’s behavior under historical market conditions.

Recommended For:

  • Traders looking to automate order management

  • Users interested in grid-based strategies with adjustable risk profiles

  • Investors seeking systematic solutions for portfolio diversification


