GoldLine
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Viktoriia Liubchak
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
GoldLine Grid Trader is an automated trading advisor designed to implement a customizable grid strategy for managing trades on the Forex market and other financial instruments. The system is suitable for traders who seek a structured and flexible approach to algorithmic trading.
Key Features:
-
Customizable Grid System
Users can configure the distance between orders, lot size, and the maximum number of open positions.
-
Automated Lot Management
The program adjusts trade volume based on current account balance.
-
Risk Management Tools
Integrated settings for Stop Loss, Take Profit, and maximum drawdown limit allow precise risk control.
-
Multi-Currency Support
The expert advisor supports trading across multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously.
-
Adaptable to Various Market Conditions
Can be used in both trending and ranging markets, depending on user preferences.
-
User-Friendly Interface
Intuitive and easy to configure, suitable for both novice and experienced traders.
-
Visual Backtesting Mode
Allows users to test and observe the advisor’s behavior under historical market conditions.
Recommended For:
-
Traders looking to automate order management
-
Users interested in grid-based strategies with adjustable risk profiles
-
Investors seeking systematic solutions for portfolio diversification