Aroon Cross Signal EA MT4

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.

• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Revolutionary Grid Trading Powered by Advanced Aroon Signal Technology

- The Ultimate Grid Trading System

Transform your trading with the most sophisticated grid trading system ever developed for MetaTrader 4. The Aroon Cross Signal EA combines cutting-edge signal detection with intelligent grid management, delivering consistent performance through all market conditions.

Core Trading Strategy

Aroon Oscillator Signal Generation

Precision Signal Detection : Uses the powerful Aroon Up/Down oscillator to identify market momentum shifts

: Uses the powerful Aroon Up/Down oscillator to identify market momentum shifts Customizable Threshold : Set your preferred Aroon threshold (default 70) for signal sensitivity

: Set your preferred Aroon threshold (default 70) for signal sensitivity Smart Signal Timing : Built-in bars delay system prevents over-trading and false signals

: Built-in bars delay system prevents over-trading and false signals Cross-Signal Validation: Only trades when Aroon Up crosses above threshold while Aroon Down stays below inverse threshold

How It Works

Signal Detection: EA monitors Aroon Up/Down values continuously Signal Validation: When Aroon cross conditions are met, EA validates trading conditions First Grid Entry: Places initial order based on validated signal Grid Expansion: Automatically places additional orders as price moves against position Intelligent Exit: Uses advanced VWAP-based virtual TP/SL system for optimal exits

Revolutionary Grid System

Progressive Grid Distance Technology

Unlike traditional fixed-distance grids, our EA uses exponential spacing that adapts to market volatility:

Level 1 : Base grid distance (e.g., 50 points)

: Base grid distance (e.g., 50 points) Level 2 : Base + (Base × Multiplier) = 150 points total

: Base + (Base × Multiplier) = 150 points total Level 3 : Previous total + (Previous total × Multiplier) = 450 points total

: Previous total + (Previous total × Multiplier) = 450 points total Level 4 : Exponential expansion continues = 1,350 points total

: Exponential expansion continues = 1,350 points total Level 5: Maximum spacing reached = 4,050 points total

Why Progressive Grids Work Better:

Captures small reversals with tight initial spacing

Protects against large moves with expanding distances

Reduces grid density in volatile conditions

Maximizes profit potential while minimizing risk

Signal-Based Grid Logic

First Order : Requires valid Aroon signal - ensures quality entry

: Requires valid Aroon signal - ensures quality entry Subsequent Orders : Triggered by grid levels only - no signal needed

: Triggered by grid levels only - no signal needed Independent Operation: Grid system operates autonomously after signal confirmation

Advanced Virtual TP/SL System

VWAP-Based Collective Management

Revolutionary approach that treats all grid orders as a single position:

Volume Weighted Average Price : Calculates true average entry price across all orders

: Calculates true average entry price across all orders Collective Profit Targets : Single TP/SL for entire grid position

: Single TP/SL for entire grid position Cost Integration : Automatically includes swap, commission, and fees in calculations

: Automatically includes swap, commission, and fees in calculations Real-Time Monitoring : Continuous price and profit-based exit triggers

: Continuous price and profit-based exit triggers Double-Check Safety: Dual verification system prevents missed exits

Flexible TP/SL Modes

Points Mode (Default):

Take Profit: 50 points from VWAP

Stop Loss: 3,800 points from VWAP (or disabled)

Automatic cost adjustment in points

Money Mode:

Take Profit: $10 target profit

Stop Loss: $100 maximum loss

Perfect for account percentage management

Professional Lot Management

Four Advanced Lot Calculation Methods

1. Fixed Lot Size

Consistent lot size for all grid levels

Perfect for conservative risk management

Predictable position sizing

2. Martingale System

Lot size increases exponentially: 0.1 → 0.2 → 0.4 → 0.8

Accelerated recovery from losing positions

Customizable multiplier (default 2.0)

3. Lot Reduction Method

Decreasing lot sizes: 0.1 → 0.05 → 0.025

Reduces risk as grid expands

Ideal for uncertain market conditions

4. Lot Sums Method

Arithmetic progression: 0.1 → 0.2 → 0.3 → 0.4

Balanced growth approach

Moderate risk escalation

Comprehensive Safety Features

Risk Management

Maximum Lot Limit : Hard cap prevents over-leveraging

: Hard cap prevents over-leveraging Margin Safety Factor : 150% margin buffer prevents margin calls

: 150% margin buffer prevents margin calls Order Limits : Separate limits for buy/sell orders (default 5 each)

: Separate limits for buy/sell orders (default 5 each) Grid Level Limits: Maximum 5 levels prevents runaway grids

Trading Controls

Bidirectional Control : Choose single or dual-direction trading

: Choose single or dual-direction trading One Trade Per Bar : Prevents over-trading on single bar

: Prevents over-trading on single bar Freeze Level Protection : Respects broker limitations

: Respects broker limitations Magic Number System: Perfect for multi-EA setups

Market Condition Adaptation

Spread Monitoring : Automatic spread-based adjustments

: Automatic spread-based adjustments Margin Level Checks : 200% minimum margin level enforcement

: 200% minimum margin level enforcement Trade Permission Validation: Respects trading session restrictions

Professional Visual Panel

Real-Time Information Display

EA Status : Live working confirmation

: Live working confirmation Current Aroon Values : Up/Down readings in real-time

: Up/Down readings in real-time Grid Status : Active buy/sell grid counts

: Active buy/sell grid counts Signal Information : Last signal type and timing

: Last signal type and timing Bars Counter : "Bars since last signal" tracking

: "Bars since last signal" tracking Signal History: Last 3 valid signals with timestamps

Customizable Interface

Position Control : Choose any chart corner

: Choose any chart corner Color Themes : Professional dark theme with customizable colors

: Professional dark theme with customizable colors Font Sizing : Adjustable for any screen size

: Adjustable for any screen size Protected Elements : Non-movable, non-selectable interface

: Non-movable, non-selectable interface Clean Design: 330×220 pixel optimized layout

Advanced Configuration Options

Grid Parameters

Grid Size : Base distance between levels (default 50 points)

: Base distance between levels (default 50 points) Distance Multiplier : Exponential expansion factor (default 2.0)

: Exponential expansion factor (default 2.0) Maximum Levels : Risk control limit (default 5)

: Risk control limit (default 5) Volume Multiplier: Additional lot scaling option

Aroon Settings

Period : Lookback period for calculations (default 14)

: Lookback period for calculations (default 14) Threshold : Signal sensitivity level (default 70)

: Signal sensitivity level (default 70) Bars Delay: Minimum bars between signals (default 30)

Trading Controls

Both Directions : Allow simultaneous buy/sell grids

: Allow simultaneous buy/sell grids Order Limits : Individual buy/sell position limits

: Individual buy/sell position limits One Per Bar : Signal frequency control

: Signal frequency control Magic Number: Multi-EA compatibility

Perfect For These Trading Styles

Range Trading

Excels in sideways markets

Progressive grid captures multiple reversals

VWAP exits optimize range profits

Trend Following

Aroon signals catch trend beginnings

Grid system averages into strong moves

Virtual TP system captures trend profits

Volatility Trading

Progressive grids adapt to volatility

Multiple lot methods for different conditions

Safety features prevent volatility disasters

Set-and-Forget Trading

Autonomous operation after signal

Complete risk management built-in

Visual panel for easy monitoring

Key Performance Advantages

Intelligent Entry System

Quality signals from proven Aroon methodology

No random entries - every trade has a reason

Customizable sensitivity for different markets

Superior Risk Management

VWAP-based exits eliminate single-order risks

Progressive grids reduce average risk per level

Multiple safety layers prevent catastrophic losses

Operational Excellence

Zero-maintenance operation

Professional visual feedback

Complete customization control

Broker-agnostic compatibility

Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 4

: MetaTrader 4 Compatibility : All currency pairs and timeframes

: All currency pairs and timeframes Broker Type : Works with all broker types

: Works with all broker types Minimum Deposit : Flexible - depends on lot size settings

: Flexible - depends on lot size settings CPU Usage : Optimized for minimal resource consumption

: Optimized for minimal resource consumption Memory Usage: Efficient virtual order management

Why Choose Aroon Cross Signal EA?

Professional Development

Written by experienced MQL4 developers

Follows industry best practices

Extensively tested and optimized

Regular updates and improvements

Complete Solution

No additional indicators required

All necessary functions built-in

Professional visual interface included

Comprehensive documentation

Flexible Implementation

Works with any trading strategy

Adaptable to all market conditions

Suitable for all account sizes

Perfect for beginners and professionals

Ready to Transform Your Trading?

The Aroon Cross Signal EA represents the pinnacle of automated grid trading technology. With its sophisticated signal detection, progressive grid system, and advanced risk management, it's designed to deliver consistent performance across all market conditions.

Don't settle for basic grid EAs when you can have the most advanced system available.

Transform your trading today with the Aroon Cross Signal EA - where precision meets profitability.

Version 1.50 | Professional Grade | Fully Automated | Risk Managed