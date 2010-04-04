Aroon Cross Signal EA MT4

Aroon Cross Signal EA v1.50 - The Ultimate Grid Trading System

Revolutionary Grid Trading Powered by Advanced Aroon Signal Technology

Transform your trading with the most sophisticated grid trading system ever developed for MetaTrader 4. The Aroon Cross Signal EA combines cutting-edge signal detection with intelligent grid management, delivering consistent performance through all market conditions.

Core Trading Strategy

Aroon Oscillator Signal Generation

  • Precision Signal Detection: Uses the powerful Aroon Up/Down oscillator to identify market momentum shifts
  • Customizable Threshold: Set your preferred Aroon threshold (default 70) for signal sensitivity
  • Smart Signal Timing: Built-in bars delay system prevents over-trading and false signals
  • Cross-Signal Validation: Only trades when Aroon Up crosses above threshold while Aroon Down stays below inverse threshold

How It Works

  1. Signal Detection: EA monitors Aroon Up/Down values continuously
  2. Signal Validation: When Aroon cross conditions are met, EA validates trading conditions
  3. First Grid Entry: Places initial order based on validated signal
  4. Grid Expansion: Automatically places additional orders as price moves against position
  5. Intelligent Exit: Uses advanced VWAP-based virtual TP/SL system for optimal exits

Revolutionary Grid System

Progressive Grid Distance Technology

Unlike traditional fixed-distance grids, our EA uses exponential spacing that adapts to market volatility:

  • Level 1: Base grid distance (e.g., 50 points)
  • Level 2: Base + (Base × Multiplier) = 150 points total
  • Level 3: Previous total + (Previous total × Multiplier) = 450 points total
  • Level 4: Exponential expansion continues = 1,350 points total
  • Level 5: Maximum spacing reached = 4,050 points total

Why Progressive Grids Work Better:

  • Captures small reversals with tight initial spacing
  • Protects against large moves with expanding distances
  • Reduces grid density in volatile conditions
  • Maximizes profit potential while minimizing risk

Signal-Based Grid Logic

  • First Order: Requires valid Aroon signal - ensures quality entry
  • Subsequent Orders: Triggered by grid levels only - no signal needed
  • Independent Operation: Grid system operates autonomously after signal confirmation

Advanced Virtual TP/SL System

VWAP-Based Collective Management

Revolutionary approach that treats all grid orders as a single position:

  • Volume Weighted Average Price: Calculates true average entry price across all orders
  • Collective Profit Targets: Single TP/SL for entire grid position
  • Cost Integration: Automatically includes swap, commission, and fees in calculations
  • Real-Time Monitoring: Continuous price and profit-based exit triggers
  • Double-Check Safety: Dual verification system prevents missed exits

Flexible TP/SL Modes

Points Mode (Default):

  • Take Profit: 50 points from VWAP
  • Stop Loss: 3,800 points from VWAP (or disabled)
  • Automatic cost adjustment in points

Money Mode:

  • Take Profit: $10 target profit
  • Stop Loss: $100 maximum loss
  • Perfect for account percentage management

Professional Lot Management

Four Advanced Lot Calculation Methods

1. Fixed Lot Size

  • Consistent lot size for all grid levels
  • Perfect for conservative risk management
  • Predictable position sizing

2. Martingale System

  • Lot size increases exponentially: 0.1 → 0.2 → 0.4 → 0.8
  • Accelerated recovery from losing positions
  • Customizable multiplier (default 2.0)

3. Lot Reduction Method

  • Decreasing lot sizes: 0.1 → 0.05 → 0.025
  • Reduces risk as grid expands
  • Ideal for uncertain market conditions

4. Lot Sums Method

  • Arithmetic progression: 0.1 → 0.2 → 0.3 → 0.4
  • Balanced growth approach
  • Moderate risk escalation

Comprehensive Safety Features

Risk Management

  • Maximum Lot Limit: Hard cap prevents over-leveraging
  • Margin Safety Factor: 150% margin buffer prevents margin calls
  • Order Limits: Separate limits for buy/sell orders (default 5 each)
  • Grid Level Limits: Maximum 5 levels prevents runaway grids

Trading Controls

  • Bidirectional Control: Choose single or dual-direction trading
  • One Trade Per Bar: Prevents over-trading on single bar
  • Freeze Level Protection: Respects broker limitations
  • Magic Number System: Perfect for multi-EA setups

Market Condition Adaptation

  • Spread Monitoring: Automatic spread-based adjustments
  • Margin Level Checks: 200% minimum margin level enforcement
  • Trade Permission Validation: Respects trading session restrictions

Professional Visual Panel

Real-Time Information Display

  • EA Status: Live working confirmation
  • Current Aroon Values: Up/Down readings in real-time
  • Grid Status: Active buy/sell grid counts
  • Signal Information: Last signal type and timing
  • Bars Counter: "Bars since last signal" tracking
  • Signal History: Last 3 valid signals with timestamps

Customizable Interface

  • Position Control: Choose any chart corner
  • Color Themes: Professional dark theme with customizable colors
  • Font Sizing: Adjustable for any screen size
  • Protected Elements: Non-movable, non-selectable interface
  • Clean Design: 330×220 pixel optimized layout

Advanced Configuration Options

Grid Parameters

  • Grid Size: Base distance between levels (default 50 points)
  • Distance Multiplier: Exponential expansion factor (default 2.0)
  • Maximum Levels: Risk control limit (default 5)
  • Volume Multiplier: Additional lot scaling option

Aroon Settings

  • Period: Lookback period for calculations (default 14)
  • Threshold: Signal sensitivity level (default 70)
  • Bars Delay: Minimum bars between signals (default 30)

Trading Controls

  • Both Directions: Allow simultaneous buy/sell grids
  • Order Limits: Individual buy/sell position limits
  • One Per Bar: Signal frequency control
  • Magic Number: Multi-EA compatibility

Perfect For These Trading Styles

Range Trading

  • Excels in sideways markets
  • Progressive grid captures multiple reversals
  • VWAP exits optimize range profits

Trend Following

  • Aroon signals catch trend beginnings
  • Grid system averages into strong moves
  • Virtual TP system captures trend profits

Volatility Trading

  • Progressive grids adapt to volatility
  • Multiple lot methods for different conditions
  • Safety features prevent volatility disasters

Set-and-Forget Trading

  • Autonomous operation after signal
  • Complete risk management built-in
  • Visual panel for easy monitoring

Key Performance Advantages

Intelligent Entry System

  • Quality signals from proven Aroon methodology
  • No random entries - every trade has a reason
  • Customizable sensitivity for different markets

Superior Risk Management

  • VWAP-based exits eliminate single-order risks
  • Progressive grids reduce average risk per level
  • Multiple safety layers prevent catastrophic losses

Operational Excellence

  • Zero-maintenance operation
  • Professional visual feedback
  • Complete customization control
  • Broker-agnostic compatibility

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Compatibility: All currency pairs and timeframes
  • Broker Type: Works with all broker types
  • Minimum Deposit: Flexible - depends on lot size settings
  • CPU Usage: Optimized for minimal resource consumption
  • Memory Usage: Efficient virtual order management

Why Choose Aroon Cross Signal EA?

Professional Development

  • Written by experienced MQL4 developers
  • Follows industry best practices
  • Extensively tested and optimized
  • Regular updates and improvements

Complete Solution

  • No additional indicators required
  • All necessary functions built-in
  • Professional visual interface included
  • Comprehensive documentation

Flexible Implementation

  • Works with any trading strategy
  • Adaptable to all market conditions
  • Suitable for all account sizes
  • Perfect for beginners and professionals

Ready to Transform Your Trading?

The Aroon Cross Signal EA represents the pinnacle of automated grid trading technology. With its sophisticated signal detection, progressive grid system, and advanced risk management, it's designed to deliver consistent performance across all market conditions.

Don't settle for basic grid EAs when you can have the most advanced system available.

Transform your trading today with the Aroon Cross Signal EA - where precision meets profitability.

Version 1.50 | Professional Grade | Fully Automated | Risk Managed

