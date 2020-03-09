Resident Expert Advisor is a professional trading system designed for trading various currency pairs, metals, and indices. It takes into account the specific price behavior and volatility of the selected instrument. By adjusting the parameters, you can customize the advisor for any trading symbol.

The advisor's input signals are calculated using specific data structures and proprietary algorithms. There is no artificial intelligence, machine learning, or quantum technology involved. We use exclusively our own trading practices based on real-world experience.

The robot monitors trading position volumes, slippage, and spread changes, provides order tracking and protection, and works with any deposit size. Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss. Trailing takes into account commissions and the current volatility of the instrument used. Recommendations:

