Naughty Trader

Naughty Trader – The Risk Discipline Enforcer for Smart Traders


Tired of letting emotions sabotage your trades? Naughty Trader is here to discipline your risk — even when you can't.

Naughty Trader is a lightweight, real-time risk control Expert Advisor designed to protect your capital by forcefully closing all trades when your account drawdown hits a defined threshold. Whether you're a manual trader or running another EA, Naughty Trader stands guard like a strict risk manager on duty — no mercy, no second chances.

Perfect for traders who want to:

  • Enforce strict risk management rules
  • Prevent devastating losses from emotional or revenge trading
  • Maintain portfolio integrity when using high-risk strategies
  • Trade confidently knowing your downside is automatically protected

Features:

  • Monitors drawdown in real time (every tick)

  • Two modes: Drawdown by USD or Percentage

  • Automatic closure of all open trades upon threshold breach

  • Clear on-chart visual panel showing current equity, balance, and active settings

  • Customizable font size, color, and panel position

  • Fully compatible with manual trading or other EAs

Use Cases:

  • You're a manual trader struggling with discipline

  • You're using high-risk strategies or martingale-style EAs

  • You want a fallback mechanism that protects you no matter what else happens on the chart

Inputs:

  • UsePercentage : Switch between percentage or fixed USD mode

  • MaxDrawdownPercent : Set maximum % loss from balance

  • MaxDrawdownUSD : Set fixed dollar loss cap

  • FontSize , TextColor , PanelYDistance : Visual customization options

Notes:

  • Naughty Trader does not open or manage trades — it purely protects your downside

  • Works on any chart, any timeframe, and any broker

  • Best used on a chart that remains open while trading is active

Be smart. Be strict. Be safe.

Let Naughty Trader handle your discipline — so you can focus on strategy, not stress.


