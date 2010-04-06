Naughty Trader
- Yardımcı programlar
- Justinus Andjarwirawan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Naughty Trader – The Risk Discipline Enforcer for Smart Traders
Tired of letting emotions sabotage your trades? Naughty Trader is here to discipline your risk — even when you can't.
Naughty Trader is a lightweight, real-time risk control Expert Advisor designed to protect your capital by forcefully closing all trades when your account drawdown hits a defined threshold. Whether you're a manual trader or running another EA, Naughty Trader stands guard like a strict risk manager on duty — no mercy, no second chances.
Perfect for traders who want to:
- Enforce strict risk management rules
- Prevent devastating losses from emotional or revenge trading
- Maintain portfolio integrity when using high-risk strategies
- Trade confidently knowing your downside is automatically protected
Features:
-
Monitors drawdown in real time (every tick)
-
Two modes: Drawdown by USD or Percentage
-
Automatic closure of all open trades upon threshold breach
-
Clear on-chart visual panel showing current equity, balance, and active settings
-
Customizable font size, color, and panel position
-
Fully compatible with manual trading or other EAs
Use Cases:
-
You're a manual trader struggling with discipline
-
You're using high-risk strategies or martingale-style EAs
-
You want a fallback mechanism that protects you no matter what else happens on the chart
Inputs:
-
UsePercentage : Switch between percentage or fixed USD mode
-
MaxDrawdownPercent : Set maximum % loss from balance
-
MaxDrawdownUSD : Set fixed dollar loss cap
-
FontSize , TextColor , PanelYDistance : Visual customization options
Notes:
-
Naughty Trader does not open or manage trades — it purely protects your downside
-
Works on any chart, any timeframe, and any broker
-
Best used on a chart that remains open while trading is active
Be smart. Be strict. Be safe.
Let Naughty Trader handle your discipline — so you can focus on strategy, not stress.