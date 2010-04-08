Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4

Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio.

The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of

TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity.

Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to trade to stay within your risk limit.


Key Features

  • TradingView Style Visuals: Drag-and-drop interactive lines for Entry, Target, and Stop Loss. The chart creates clear Green (Profit) and Red (Loss) zones.

  • Automatic Lot Size Calculator: Forget Excel sheets. Input your risk (e.g., $100), and the tool displays the exact Lot Size you need for that specific setup in real-time.

  • Smart Pips & Points Detection: 

           - Forex: Automatically calculates 5-digit pairs as Pips (e.g., 10.5 pips).
           - Indices/Gold: Automatically treats 2-digit instruments as Points (e.g., 25.50 pts), perfect for DAX, NASDAQ, or XAUUSD.

  • Real-Time Data: Displays Risk/Reward Ratio, Distance (Pips/Points), and Monetary Value ($ Profit / $ Loss) directly on the chart.

  • Clean & Customizable: Buttons for "Long", "Short", and "Clear". All colors, font sizes, and default risk amounts are fully customizable.

How to Use

  1. Add to Chart: Drag the indicator onto any chart.

  2. Set Risk: In the settings, define your Risk Amount ($) (e.g., 50.0 for $50 risk).

  3. Draw: Click the Long (Button) or Short (Button) on the screen.

  4. Adjust:

  • Drag the Middle Line to set your Entry.

  • Drag the Outer Lines to set your TP and SL.

  • Read the "Lots" label to know your position size instantly.


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159487?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#

    Input Parameters

    • Risk Amount ($): The amount of money you are willing to risk on the trade (used to calculate Lot Size).

    • Profit Color / Loss Color: Customize the colors of the visual zones.

    • Text Color / Font Size: Adjust the text style to fit your chart background.




    Önerilen ürünler
    Auto TP Sl Panding Orders
    Sarfraz Ali -
    Yardımcı programlar
    Auto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders Overview: AUto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders is an innovative trading platform designed to enhance trading efficiency and effectiveness in managing financial investments. Key Features: Automated Management : Seamlessly manage take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) orders with our advanced automation tools. Manual Adjustments : Maintain control with manual options, allowing traders to adjust orders according to market conditions.
    FREE
    The Solution A Universal Language Called Sekanas
    Aydin Sarihan
    Göstergeler
    Spread Sekanas: The True Cost of Your Trade Stop guessing with pips and points. Start seeing the real , proportional cost of the spread with the Spread Sekanas indicator. The traditional spread, measured in pips, is misleading. A 2-pip spread on EUR/USD is completely different from a 2-pip spread on GBP/JPY or a $2 spread on Gold. This makes it impossible to consistently compare your real trading costs across different instruments. The Spread Sekanas indicator solves this problem by measuring th
    FREE
    ATR Bands MT4
    Mykola Khandus
    Göstergeler
    ATR Bands with Take-Profit Zones for MT4 The ATR Bands indicator for MT4 is designed to assist traders in managing risk and navigating market volatility. By using the Average True Range (ATR), it helps identify key price levels and set realistic stop-loss and take-profit zones. Key Features: ATR-Based Bands : The indicator calculates dynamic upper and lower bands using ATR. These bands adjust based on price volatility, helping to indicate potential support and resistance levels. Customizable Par
    FREE
    High Low Open Close MT4
    Alexandre Borela
    4.81 (21)
    Göstergeler
    Bu projeyi seviyorsanız, 5 yıldız incelemesi bırakın. Bu gösterge açık, yüksek, düşük ve belirtilen fiyatlar için çizer Dönem ve belirli bir zaman bölgesi için ayarlanabilir. Bunlar birçok kurumsal ve profesyonel tarafından görünen önemli seviyelerdir. tüccarlar ve daha fazla olabileceği yerleri bilmeniz için yararlı olabilir Aktif. Mevcut dönemler şunlardır: Önceki gün. Önceki Hafta. Önceki Ay. Previous Quarter. Önceki yıl. Veya: Mevcut gün. Hafta. Şimdi Ay. Şimdiki Mahallesi. Bugün yıl.
    FREE
    Simple QM Pattern
    Suvashish Halder
    4.5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
    FREE
    Colored Candle Time
    Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
    Göstergeler
    Candle Time (MT4) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
    FREE
    PZ Penta O MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.33 (3)
    Göstergeler
    The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
    FREE
    Extremum Reverse Bar
    Yurij Izyumov
    2.8 (5)
    Göstergeler
    This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
    FREE
    ADR Bands
    Navdeep Singh
    4.5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    Average daily range, Projection levels, Multi time-frame ADR bands shows levels based on the selected time-frame. Levels can be used as projections for potential targets, breakouts or reversals depending on the context in which the tool is used. Features:- Multi time-frame(default = daily) Two coloring modes(trend based or zone based) Color transparency  
    FREE
    SL and TP Setter
    Giacomo Barone
    4 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
    FREE
    Fibomathe for MT4
    Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
    Göstergeler
    Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT4 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart. L
    FREE
    Change Timeframe for All
    Mohamed Amine Talbi
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    The script changes the timeframe of all open charts on the MetaTrader platform in a simple click without having to do it manually by going through all the open charts and changing them one by one, it is handy when there are many open charts. The script lets you choose which timeframe to apply to the open charts. The timeframes available in the dropdown menu are the ones already available on the MetaTrader platform : M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.
    FREE
    Custom Mapping Tool Shredderline
    Raxkon Bin Kunang
    4.75 (4)
    Göstergeler
    This Custom Mapping Tool is an innovative MT4 indicator that simplifies the process of marking and mapping charts. With this tool, you no longer have to waste time rewriting repetitive words, rectangles, and trendline colors every time. New Feature V5.60: Draw path - Same as the TV Path drawing mode, which is very useful for naked chart trader. You can draw zigzag, draw your patterns manually. Change style in indicator setting.  Crop function disabled by default. Can be enabled and show button c
    FREE
    Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
    Abir Pathak
    Göstergeler
    Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
    FREE
    Free automatic fibonacci
    Tonny Obare
    4.67 (49)
    Göstergeler
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    OA SnR Power MT4
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    Göstergeler
    Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Genel Bakış OA SnR Power, destek ve direnç seviyelerinin gücünü belirlemek ve değerlendirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Ticaret hacmi, geri dönüş sıklığı ve yeniden test sayısı gibi önemli faktörleri bir araya getirerek bu gösterge, piyasadaki kritik fiyat bölgelerine ilişkin k
    FREE
    Tracing Spreads
    Rustam Zaytsev
    Yardımcı programlar
    Real-time spread tracking and monitoring software Displays spread values in form of histograms on current timeframe of chart Convenient for analyzing spread changes, as well as for comparing trading conditions of different brokers By placing on desired chart, the spread changes at different trading times are displayed Additionally Fully customizable Works on any instrument Works with any broker
    FREE
    Triple RSI
    Pablo Leonardo Spata
    1 (1)
    Göstergeler
    LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the marke
    FREE
    MaSonic MT4
    Tadanori Tsugaya
    Göstergeler
    Quickly search for matching Moving Averages (MAs) at any point you click on the chart! By instantly displaying the MAs that pass through any selected point, it’s excellent for identifying trend peaks and supporting better trading decisions. Features: Simple Operation: Click on any point where you want to find the MA. Instant Results: Displays matching MAs if found. Sleep Function: Hide buttons when not in use for a cleaner interface. Manual Control: Adjust MAs manually with on-screen buttons. Fi
    FREE
    IceFX TickInfo
    Norbert Mereg
    4 (1)
    Göstergeler
    This is a unique tick chart indicator for MetaTrader 4 platform. The software is capable to graphically display the last 100 ticks and in addition to that it displays the current spread, bid / ask and time values ​​in an elegant IceFX style dashboard. The indicator is an efficient tool for traders using M5 or even M1 timeframe. Indicator parameters: Corner - corner of panel CornerXOffset - horizontal offset from the corner CornerYOffset - vertical offset from the corner ChartType - type of char
    FREE
    Zigzag Extremum points
    Oleg Popov
    4.81 (32)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
    FREE
    Session High Low
    Jerome Asiusin
    Göstergeler
    This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
    FREE
    OTRX Fimathe Backtest
    Fabio Rocha
    Yardımcı programlar
    OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
    FREE
    Head and Shoulders Pattern
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Göstergeler
    Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
    FREE
    Show Pips
    Roman Podpora
    4.26 (58)
    Göstergeler
    Bu bilgi göstergesi her zaman hesaptaki güncel durumdan haberdar olmak isteyenler için faydalı olacaktır. Gösterge, puan cinsinden kâr, yüzde ve para birimi gibi verilerin yanı sıra mevcut çiftin spreadini ve mevcut zaman diliminde çubuğun kapanmasına kadar geçen süreyi görüntüler. VERSİYON MT5 -   Daha kullanışlı göstergeler Bilgi satırını grafiğe yerleştirmek için birkaç seçenek vardır: Fiyatın sağında (fiyatın arkasında); Yorum olarak (grafiğin sol üst köşesinde); Ekranın seçilen köşesinde.
    FREE
    TPX Connect All
    TPX
    Göstergeler
    After purchasing the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator, you must download this indicator which will link and feed market data to the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator and will provide all Supply Demand price signals, ATR Stop, VAH and VAL, trend values ​​with the ADX, and POC prices and locations in the market. Just download it and Dash will locate the indicator to retrieve the information!
    FREE
    PZ Fibonacci
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (10)
    Göstergeler
    Are you tired of plotting fibonacci retracements or extensions manually? This indicator displays fibonacci retracements or extensions automatically, calculated from two different price points, without human intervention or manual object anchoring.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Manual anchoring is not needed Perfect for price confluence studies The indicator evaluates if retracements or extensions are needed Once drawn, you can manually
    FREE
    Footmarks Pro
    Lee Teik Hong
    Göstergeler
    Footmarks Pro Footmarks Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Essential Indicator that create round number or sweetspot on chart with "Button". Parameter Indicator Name - Footmarks Pro Pair Selection - 250 points / 500 points / 1000 points Sweetspot Setting Sweetspot Line Color Sweetspot Line Style Sweetspot Line Thickness Sweetspot Button Setting Button Axis-X Button Axis-Y Thanks...
    FREE
    Follow The Line
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    3.94 (16)
    Göstergeler
    FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
    FREE
    ScalpingOne for MT4free
    Xian Er Sha Ao
    3 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
    FREE
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.83 (150)
    Göstergeler
    Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (101)
    Göstergeler
    Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Göstergeler
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (8)
    Göstergeler
    Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Göstergeler
    M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
    Apollo SR Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Apollo SR Master , Destek/Direnç bölgelerinde alım satımı daha kolay ve güvenilir hale getiren özelliklere sahip bir Destek/Direnç göstergesidir. Gösterge, yerel fiyat zirvelerini ve diplerini tespit ederek Destek/Direnç bölgelerini herhangi bir gecikme olmadan gerçek zamanlı olarak hesaplar. Ardından, yeni oluşan Destek/Direnç bölgesini doğrulamak için, Destek/Direnç bölgesinin dikkate alınabileceğini ve gerçek bir SAT veya AL sinyali olarak kullanılabileceğini gösteren özel bir sinyal gösterir
    Smc Blast Signal
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Göstergeler
    FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Göstergeler
    ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Göstergeler
    Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (75)
    Göstergeler
    Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.73 (15)
    Göstergeler
    3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Göstergeler
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Göstergeler
    Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
    Market Structure Patterns MT4
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    5 (17)
    Göstergeler
    Uygun sürümler:   MT4   ve   MT5 . Market Structure Patterns kanalına katılın – çalışma materyallerini indirin ve ek bilgiler edinin. İlgili gönderiler: Market Structure Patterns – Giriş Şimdi %50 indirimle edinin | Önceki fiyat 90 $ | Kampanya 31 Aralık tarihine kadar geçerlidir | Büyük bir güncelleme yakında geliyor ve orijinal fiyat güncellenecektir. Market Structure Patterns , smart money concepts (akıllı para kavramları) temelinde geliştirilen ve SMC/ICT öğelerini grafik üzerinde göstere
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Göstergeler
    Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Göstergeler
    Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    Göstergeler
    Önceden gösterge   Piyasa dönüş seviyelerini ve bölgelerini belirler , fiyatın seviyeye geri dönmesini beklemenize ve yeni bir trendin başlangıcında, sonunda değil, işleme girmenize olanak tanır. Gösteriyor   tersine çevirme seviyeleri       Piyasanın yön değişikliğini teyit ettiği ve daha fazla hareket oluşturduğu yer. Bu gösterge yeniden çizim gerektirmeden çalışır, her türlü enstrüman için optimize edilmiştir ve en yüksek potansiyelini bir enstrümanla birlikte kullanıldığında ortaya koyar.
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Gösterge, her noktadan hacmi analiz eder ve bu hacim için piyasa tükenme seviyelerini hesaplar. Üç çizgiden oluşur: Boğa hacmi tükenme çizgisi Ayı hacmi tükenme çizgisi Piyasa trendini gösteren bir çizgi. Bu çizgi, piyasanın boğa mı yoksa ayı mı olduğunu yansıtacak şekilde rengini değiştirir. Piyasayı istediğiniz herhangi bir başlangıç noktasından analiz edebilirsiniz. Bir hacim tükenme çizgisine ulaşıldığında, bir sonraki analize başlamak için yeni bir nokta belirleyin. Herhangi bir şeyi analiz
    FX Volume
    Daniel Stein
    4.62 (37)
    Göstergeler
    FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    Göstergeler
    Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA   ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den faz
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (15)
    Göstergeler
    Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
    Scalper Vault
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (34)
    Göstergeler
    Scalper Vault , başarılı bir scalping için ihtiyacınız olan her şeyi size sağlayan profesyonel bir scalping sistemidir. Bu gösterge, forex ve ikili opsiyon tüccarları tarafından kullanılabilecek eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Önerilen zaman çerçevesi M5'tir. Sistem size trend yönünde doğru ok sinyalleri sağlar. Ayrıca size üst ve alt sinyaller ve Gann piyasa seviyeleri sağlar. Göstergeler, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergeyi satın aldıktan sonra lütfen benimle iletişim
    PZ Lopez Trend MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Göstergeler
    Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
    Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
    LEE SAMSON
    Göstergeler
    Tahmin etmeyi bırakın. İstatistiksel avantajla işlem yapmaya başlayın. Hisse senedi endeksleri forex gibi işlem görmez. Tanımlanmış seansları vardır, gecelik boşluklar oluştururlar ve öngörülebilir istatistiksel kalıpları takip ederler. Bu gösterge, DAX, S&P 500 ve Dow Jones gibi endeksleri güvenle işlem yapmanız için ihtiyaç duyduğunuz olasılık verilerini sağlar. Onu farklı kılan nedir Çoğu gösterge size ne olduğunu gösterir. Bu, muhtemelen bir sonra ne olacağını gösterir. Her işlem gününde, gö
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (29)
    Göstergeler
    PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Göstergeler
    Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
    Market Structure Break Out
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (8)
    Göstergeler
    Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
    WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Bu gösterge, pratik ticaret için mükemmel olan otomatik dalga analizine yönelik bir göstergedir! Dava... Not:   Dalga sınıflandırması için Batılı isimleri kullanmaya alışkın değilim. Tang Lun'un (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) adlandırma kuralının etkisiyle, temel dalgayı   kalem   , ikincil dalga bandını ise   segment   olarak adlandırdım. aynı zamanda segmentin trend yönü vardır. Adlandırma   esas olarak trend segmentidir   (bu adlandırma yöntemi gelecekteki notlarda kullanılacaktır, öncelikle söyleyey
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Auto Stop Loss MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
    Auto Stop Loss
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Yardımcı programlar
    Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager)  is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies
    Fast Manager
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Yardımcı programlar
    Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
    The Super Manager
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Yardımcı programlar
    The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Magic Keyboard
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Yardımcı programlar
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    Close Partial MT4
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Yardımcı programlar
    Close Partial (MT4 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button:   This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT5 Version: https:
    Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Göstergeler
    Never miss a price breakout again with the   Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the   Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment:   A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or d
    Fast Manager MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Yardımcı programlar
    Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
    The Super Manager MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Yardımcı programlar
    The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Magic Keyboard MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Yardımcı programlar
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    Close Partial MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Yardımcı programlar
    Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
    Price Alert Line Indicator
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Göstergeler
    Never miss a price breakout again with the Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment: A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or delete t
    Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Göstergeler
    Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt