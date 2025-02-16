Fast Manager

Fast Manager (MT4 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes.

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller


Key Features:

  • One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sell, Break-even, and Close All buttons directly from your chart.

  • Automatic Risk Management: Instantly applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to every new trade.

  • Auto Break-Even: Automatically secures your profit by moving the Stop Loss to the entry price (plus a defined offset) once the trade moves in your favor.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Maximize your gains with a Trailing Stop that includes a "Start" parameter, activating only after the trade has moved a specific distance.



Input-Settings:

------ Money Management ------ 
- Lot Size: for buy and sell buttons.

------ Trade Management ------ 
- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.
- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.

------ Break-even Settings ------ 
- Auto Break-even: If set to "true," the Stop Loss will automatically adjust to break-even; if set to "false," you can use the Breakeven button on the chart to manually move the stop to break-even at any time.
- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.
- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.

------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 
- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).
- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.
- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.


------ Magic Number ------ 

- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number).


推荐产品
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
实用工具
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
实用工具
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
实用工具
Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator Overview: Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs. This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends. (The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles) Key Features: Real-Time High/Low Tracking : The indicator dynamica
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
实用工具
该指标显示全球交易所的交易时间。帮助您了解当前哪些市场最活跃 查看我的  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ 功能，包括此工具  |   联系我  如有任何问题 帮助选择当前波动最大的交易品种； 对日内交易者特别有用； 1) 在 1H 及以下时间框架 上使用时：线条将对应图表上实际的K线位置，移动图表时，交易时段的线条 会随图表一起移动 。 2) 在 4H 及以上时间框架 上使用时：将显示交易时段的 静态图表 ，垂直线 会在一天中移动 ，指示当前哪些市场活跃。（由于比例尺的原因）。 安装指标后，建议关闭网格 (CTRL+G) 并关闭对象描述 (F8>通用>显示对象描述)。 输入设置： 重要：   为使指标正常工作，需在初始设置中设置   经纪商时间与格林尼治标准时间的时差： 经纪商时间可在“市场报价”窗口顶部查看 (视图 > 市场报价 [或 CTRL+M])。 例如，如果经纪商时间现在是 16:30:00，而格林尼治标准时间是 14:30:00，参数值应为 [2] (相差2小时)。 如果时差为负，请勿忘记在数字前添加负号 (如果经纪商时间现在是 13:20:00，而格林尼
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Double Win
Yu Zheng Wang
实用工具
Introducing the OrderManager: A Revolutionary Utility for MT4 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 4. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy.  Key Features: Risk Management: Define the risk of your trades quickly and easily, allowing you to make better decisio
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
实用工具
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Ultimate Trade Closer
Ebenezer Sochima Charles
实用工具
Ultimate Trade Closer for MT4 – Efficient Multi-Symbol Trade Management Overview: The Ultimate Trade Closer for MT4 is a powerful and user-friendlytrade management system designed to help traders quickly close multiple trades with just one click. Whether you need to close all trades on a specific symbol or across all traded symbols, this script ensures seamless execution, saving you time and effort. Key Features: Close Trades Instantly – Shut down all open positions on a single symbo
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
实用工具
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Trading Panel Tradingscenes
Minh Nguyen Nam
实用工具
Tradingscenes Trading Panel     How will Trading Panel work ? Trading Panel is created as an Expert Advisor, which will enable traders to set pending orders, or mass pending orders in different types Limit orders with additional functions for taking profit as partial, trailing stop and also taking profit with differences price levels; let’s explain in every single functions for you as following parts: Read the full description here:   https://drive.google.com/file/d/10O10dBLLUcdT3MdPvKqO7L3CIFR
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
实用工具
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
实用工具
「Binary Lab Simulator」是一个用于练习和验证交易策略的工具。 该工具全天候运行，包括周末和非交易时间，并支持多种到期时间，如30秒、1分钟和3分钟，创建类似真实交易的环境。 它兼容外部工具以分析进入结果。 可以轻松保存多个模板，从在线环境无缝测试到模拟器。 「Binary Lab Simulator」可以单独使用，但与「SpeedManager」、「Practice Simulator Sync」和「ArwByIdx」结合使用时功能更强大。 「SpeedManager」在指定的进入点自动停止 「Practice Simulator Sync」允许同步不同时间框架和货币对的图表 「ArwByIdx」与外部指标和信号工具集成，自动关联进入点 与Signal Tool结合使用时，它可以在指定的交易次数后进行进入、关闭或自动停止。 您还可以跟踪连续的赢/输次数或保存交易结果的图像。 该工具提供了一个真实的训练环境。 优点： 周末和节假日的操作 可调节的交易到期时间 高效练习的速度调整 不同时间框架和货币对的同步 与其他指标的兼容性 与信号工具协调的进入 输出结果图像的能力
FXS Trade Manager
Seyedmohammad Gallafan
实用工具
Trade Manager is a powerful tool for M anaging Your Trades and provides a unique M oney Management system. What trade manager do for you: In Panel: - Current Time-Frame Title - Remaining time to close candle - Current Spread - Maximum Allowed Order Volume in Lot - Daily Profit Report - Weekly Profit   Report - Monthly Profit   Report - Total Profit   Report - Show Profits in percentage /Dollar/Pips - in-panel input for set in profit Stop-Loss When Risk-Free Your Order - in-panel input for order
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is a risk manager helping users to control their trading. In the settings, it is possible to specify the parameters at which the risk manager force closes the opened trades and closes the terminal as well, if it is needed to prevent opening trades on emotions, which do not correspond to the trading strategy. Risk Manager settings Check limit to close - check the equity limit Limit to close (account currency)   - equity limit that is checked when  Check limit to close is activ
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 A powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to simplify manual trading on the MT4 platform. This panel helps traders execute orders quickly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor account performance in real time. Key Features Multiple Entry Buttons 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant trade execution. Each button is linked to a customizable lot size input, allowing fast scaling into or out of trades using different entry sizes. Includes dedicated bu
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
实用工具
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Account Risk Analyser
Johannes Schoeman
实用工具
Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
Risk Manager Pro MT4
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
实用工具
Risk Manager Pro is a simple utility that calculates the necessary lots with the risk percentage and the pips of stop loss, before opening positions. The web calculators can be useful in some cases but they are not efficient to open operations in real time. In the trading days, there are few opportunities to open positions and when the opportunity arises, the seconds make the difference. This is not possible with conventional web calculators, since to calculate the size of an operation regarding
PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
Jurii Kuvshinov
实用工具
Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
实用工具
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
TPSpro Risk Manager
Roman Podpora
3.67 (3)
实用工具
TPSpro 风险管理器   是一个独特的专业风险控制系统，适用于任何培训和任何资本的交易者。让您避免交易中的损失和交易中的严重错误。 TPSpro 风险管理器对于风险管理是必要的，主要是对于剥头皮交易者和日间交易者而言，但任何交易风格的交易者都可以成功使用。 该面板有 3 列，每一列都包含有用的信息。 第一列显示截至当月初的账户信息，即以百分比和存款币种显示总体结果。 第二列显示设置中指定日期的风险。 第三列显示当前账户情况。 如果一天超过规定的风险或超过订单数量，顾问将关闭所有订单，并且不允许开设新订单，从而保护交易者免受“情绪交易”的影响。 “风险管理器”允许您根据以下参数控制交易： 每日损失限额 余额损失限额 交易数量限制 单一方向交易数量限制（网格保护） 连续亏损交易后被迫止损 连续两天亏损后，交易将被锁定一天 风险管理系统允许交易者： 保持每日利润 在线查看您的交易统计数据 理顺交易纪律，显着提高盈利能力（摆脱“倾斜”和“网格”） 查看当前资金并考虑经纪佣金 为了使风险经理能够满负荷工作，它必须位于远程 VPS 或任何其他偏远的地方，在情绪爆发时交易者无法快速到达并干扰
All M1 currency pairs
Damir Duseev
实用工具
该脚本旨在自动打开MetaTrader 4平台上所有可用的外汇货币对图表，以及黄金（XAUUSD）图表。脚本遍历平台上所有可用的符号，确定哪些是外汇货币对，并在M1（一分钟）时间框架上打开它们的图表。 主要功能： 打开黄金图表： 脚本会自动打开XAUUSD（黄金/美元）图表，如果您的经纪商提供该符号。如果未找到黄金符号，则会显示错误消息。 自动检测外汇货币对： 脚本遍历平台上所有可用的符号，并检查它们是否为外汇货币对。它通过验证符号是否由两个公认的货币组成来实现此目的，如USD、EUR、GBP等。 打开外汇货币对图表： 对于每个检测到的外汇货币对，脚本会在M1时间框架上打开图表。这允许在平台主屏幕上快速自动显示所有必要的外汇工具。 优点： 自动化： 脚本通过自动打开所有外汇货币对和黄金图表，显著节省了交易者的时间，方便进行日常分析和交易。 灵活性： 脚本仅考虑符合外汇货币对标准的符号，避免打开其他工具（如差价合约、期货等）的图表。 易于使用： 无需任何额外设置或参数。只需运行脚本，它将自动执行所有必要的操作。 该脚本非常适合那些处理多个货币对和黄金的交易者，提供快速便捷的方式在一个窗口
Coral Rescue
D Armond Lee Speers
实用工具
Coral Rescue will help save an account with trades in drawdown.  Do you have losing trades that are just too large to deal with?  They reduce your available margin and can be accumulating swap costs, but the loss would be too great to just accept closing the trades.  Just hoping that price will eventually come back is not an effective strategy, you need a disciplined, consistent and preferably automatic way to dig yourself out of the hole. Coral Rescue is not an EA that places trades on its own.
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
指标
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Close MT4 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
实用工具
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
实用工具
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
实用工具
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
ScalpingOne
Xian Er Sha Ao
实用工具
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One for MT4 setting faile (for white Chart)    http://www.emkyuradias.shop/indexenglish.html One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.   Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) Lot, take profit and
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
实用工具
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
实用工具
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (复制猫MT4) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易复制工具；它是一个为当今交易挑战而设计的完整风险管理与执行框架。从 prop firm 挑战到个人账户管理，它都能通过强大的执行力、资本保护、灵活配置以及先进的交易处理来适应各种情况。 该复制器同时支持 Master（发送端） 和 Slave（接收端） 模式，能够实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及 Close By 操作。它兼容模拟账户与真实账户，支持交易或投资者密码，并通过持久交易记忆系统（Persistent Trade Memory）确保即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启后也能恢复。可同时管理多个 Master 与 Slave，并通过前缀/后缀自动调整或自定义符号映射来处理跨平台或跨经纪商差异。 使用手册/设置: Copy Cat Trading Copier 使用手册 Copy Cat More MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139088 加入频道: https://www.mql5.com/en/cha
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
实用工具
平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
实用工具
立即在一張圖表上查看按日和按週的已平倉交易歷史記錄、當前未平倉交易以及外匯風險敞口！使用熱圖來識別有利可圖的交易以及您交易組合中的當前虧損情況。 快速關閉按鈕 使用快速關閉按鈕可以關閉單一符號的每筆交易、全部關閉單筆交易，或點擊按鈕以取得部分利潤或損失。不再需要在清單中尋找交易並研究如何關閉部分交易。儀表板還會顯示您在交易外匯對時目前對每種貨幣符號的風險敞口，這可以幫助您識別重大新聞事件發生前可能過度暴露的領域。您可以使用按鈕在新聞發布前立即快速降低您的風險，或者如果新聞已經發生並為您帶來利潤，只需單擊即可快速獲得該利潤！ 開放交易熱圖 交易熱圖是一種視覺化工具，專為使用頭寸交易或波段交易策略的交易者設計，使用美元成本平均法來擴大和縮小交易規模。您可以快速識別您的投資組合中可以存入的單一交易，以及您可以部分平倉的虧損交易。只需使用全部或部分關閉按鈕即可立即賺錢並降低風險。 快速識別控制回撤的機會 虧損控制切換「D 按鈕」將突出顯示您的投資組合中所有虧損高於每個交易符號平均價格的交易。這是透過在所有符號的單一交易周圍添加一個矩形來實現的，這樣您就可以看到首先要關注哪些交易。 這使
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro 是一个强大的工具，多账户之间进行远程复制的贸易超过互联网不同的位置。这是一个信号提供商的理想解决方案，谁想要与全球范围内对自己规则的人分享他的贸易。一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以得到贸易额从多供应商也是如此。 供应商和接收器可与供电内置的数据库管理系统来管理他的合作伙伴名单。 这个工具允许全局配置模式（copy过来互联网）和本地模式（在同一台PC/服务器内复制）之间进行选择。 要求： MetaTrader4的4.00版构建670或以上。 参考： 如果你只需要在本地复制与更低的价格，你可以检查Auto Trade Copier在： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4676 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以从多个供应商收到交易。     供应/接收器可通过供电数据库管理系统，而无需额外的工具管理自己的接收器/供应商名单（添加，删除，编辑，启用/禁用）。     全球模式（copy过来互联网）和本
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
实用工具
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
实用工具
跟单->方便快捷的界面交互,用户上手即用       ->>>> 推荐在windows电脑,或者VPS Windows上使用 特色功能: 多样化个性跟单设置: 1.对不同的信号源可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的信号源分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 多样化个性跟单设置2: 1.对不同的品种可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的品种分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 注释过滤,MAGIC过滤，信号手数过滤，本地品种过滤 净持仓模式（该模式下手数计算仅支持倍率） 工作时间设置 反向同步接收端的平仓 订单绑定功能：任意订单可以绑定到设置信号源订单上 （双击表格更改） 账户风险控制  基本功能: 跟单正常交互速度0.5s以下 自动检测信号源,并显示信号源账号列表 自动匹配品种,不同平台常用交易品种(后缀不同等特殊情况)95%自动匹配,基本无需手动设置,品种映射表可随意双击更改对应品种.(映射表具有快速搜索品种功能) 4种手数计算模式(1.倍率 2.固定手数 3.自适应资金风险 4.源账户资金比例风险) 特殊手数模式
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
实用工具
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
实用工具
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 4 平台。多语言支持。 MT5版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
实用工具
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
实用工具
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
实用工具
Easy Trade – 智能、简洁且强大的交易管理工具 Easy Trade 是为 MetaTrader 用户打造的一体化交易管理解决方案，帮助您轻松掌控风险，实现流畅交易执行。 它是根据交易者的反馈从零开始开发的，简化了多品种交易的执行、监控和管理流程，无需繁琐的操作。 无论您是手动短线交易者，还是管理多个交易设置的小型投资组合，Easy Trade 都能让您专注于明智决策和稳定盈利。 ⸻ 为什么选择 Easy Trade？ 精准风险管理：可选择固定手数或按百分比定义每笔交易的风险。实时显示风险与潜在收益。 篮子式跟踪止盈：追踪多笔交易的总利润，目标达成时自动锁定部分收益，适用于组合交易。 交易截图记录：每笔交易都可截图保存，方便日记记录、回顾与绩效分析。 定时自动平仓：可设定具体日期和时间自动关闭持仓，适合日终或周末前平仓。 界面可自定义：可调整按钮排序与大小、线条样式与颜色、缩放比例等，满足个人使用习惯。 ⸻ 主要功能（版本 1.0） 魔术号与策略标签： 使用注释标记轻松区分不同策略的交易，便于统计与复盘。 手数设置： 支持固定手数或基于止损与账户资金百分比的动态手
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
实用工具
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
实用工具
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider 是一款用户友好、完全可定制的工具，专为直接向 Discord 发送交易信号而设计。这个工具将您的交易账户转变为一个高效的信号提供者。 自定义消息格式以适应您的风格！为了方便使用，您可以从预先设计的模板中选择，并决定包括或排除哪些消息元素。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Telegram 版本 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 遵循我们详细的 用户指南 进行简单设置。 不需要预先了解 Discord API；我们提供所有必要工具。 主要特性 为订阅者更新自定义订单详情。 实施分层订阅模型，如铜牌、银牌、金牌，每一层都提供不同级别的信号访问。 附加执行订单的图表截图。 在这些截图上显示已关闭的订单，以增加清晰度。 提供延迟发送新订单消息的选项，以便在发送前进行最后调整。 透明和详细的订单信息： 带截图的新市场订单。 订单修改（止损、获利）。 已关闭和部分关闭的订单。 新的和修改的挂起订单。 挂起订单的激活和删除。 关于历史订单的详细报告。 每个订单的可定制评论。 注意： *
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT4。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |     MT5版本  |     不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT4 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT4 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
作者的更多信息
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
实用工具
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager)  is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Magic Keyboard
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Close Partial MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Close Partial (MT4 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button:   This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT5 Version: https:
Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
指标
Never miss a price breakout again with the   Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the   Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment:   A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or d
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
指标
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The   Risk Reward Tool   brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots t
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
Price Alert Line Indicator
Nabil Oukhouma
指标
Never miss a price breakout again with the Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment: A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or delete t
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
指标
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
筛选:
Romle Liga
38
Romle Liga 2025.02.22 13:38 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

回复评论