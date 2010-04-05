Envelope Flow EA MT4

Visual Envelope Flow EA - A Customizable Trading Solution

Visual Envelope Flow EA is a fully automated trading system designed for traders who want flexibility in optimizing their strategy. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you full control over its settings to tailor it to your preferred market conditions. It provides a structured approach to trading based on envelope bands, allowing you to filter out noise and focus on market trends.

Strategy Overview
Visual Envelope Flow EA operates on a Moving Average-based envelope strategy. It identifies price trends by analyzing the upper and lower envelope bands derived from a Simple Moving Average (SMA). The system detects strong price movements that break out of these bands, signaling potential trading opportunities.

How It Works

  • The EA calculates envelope bands using a configurable SMA period and deviation percentage.
  • A buy signal is generated when the price consistently stays above the upper band, indicating an uptrend.
  • A sell signal is triggered when the price remains below the lower band, signifying a downtrend.
  • Once a signal is confirmed, the EA places a trade with user-defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring risk management is in place.
  • A built-in delay filter prevents overtrading by limiting trade frequency within a defined number of bars.

Key Features

  • Customizable Moving Average Period – Adjust the period to fit different market conditions.
  • Flexible Deviation Settings – Control how wide the envelope bands are to filter market noise.
  • Adjustable Trade Delay – Prevent excessive entries by setting a minimum number of bars between trades.
  • Lot Size Management – Define the lot size according to your risk appetite.
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit Protection – Ensure proper trade exits with SL and TP settings.
  • Smart Trade Execution – Includes validation for trade volume, margin availability, and stop level compliance.
  • Color-Coded Visual Indicators – Buy and Sell signals are displayed clearly for easy market interpretation.

Who Is This EA For?
This EA is designed for traders who want a structured approach to trading while maintaining the flexibility to optimize it for different market conditions. It is ideal for those looking to refine their own trading strategy rather than relying on pre-optimized parameters.

Important Notice
This EA is not optimized and requires user configuration for the best performance. Traders are encouraged to test and fine-tune settings based on their trading style and preferred currency pairs.

Why Choose Visual Envelope Flow EA?
Unlike many black-box trading robots, this EA gives you complete control over its behavior. It is a structured tool that helps you develop your trading edge by identifying strong price trends with envelope bands.

Get Your Copy Today!
This Expert Advisor is available for $130, offering a well-coded and customizable trading framework. Start optimizing your trading strategy today and take advantage of the Visual Envelope Flow EA!


