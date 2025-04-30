Ustec Agent Us100

USTEC EA Overview

Important: This EA requires a minimum $20,000 capital to use, and leverage of 1:500.Crucial to use only reputable good ECN broker with low spreads. Broker server time must be ((UTC+02:00)

Only Use the default lot size of 1 only. The EA will scale in positions.

Note: This EA is aggressive. Understand the risks associated with trading this EA in the Forex market before deciding purchase it.
I recommend you test the EA for 1 month on demo before deciding to go live so that you can get accustomed to the EA trading mechanics.
This is a mechanical EA there is no parameters to configure.

1. Purpose and Strategy

  • Trades the USTEC (NASDAQ 100) index, leveraging high volatility and trends.
  • Combines short-term swing and medium-term momentum trades.

2. Trade Management

  • Flexible Holding Times: based on the live trading data 85% of trades close in under a week; some can extend to multiple weeks.
  • Adaptive Exit Logic: Uses both tight profit targets and trend-following exits.

3. Key Advantages

  • High Liquidity & Volatility: Frequent trade setups in NASDAQ 100.
  • Diverse Market Conditions: Adapts to both trending and ranging markets.
  • Consistent Performance Aim: Balances short trades and selective long holds.

4. Ideal Users

  • Traders wanting automated exposure to tech sector indices.
  • Investors who can handle both intraday and multi-day trades.

Reminder: Past performance of this EA is not indicative of future results. Forex trading involves significant risks. Understand them fully before using this EA.


