Envelope Flow EA MT4

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Visual Envelope Flow EA - A Customizable Trading Solution

Visual Envelope Flow EA is a fully automated trading system designed for traders who want flexibility in optimizing their strategy. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you full control over its settings to tailor it to your preferred market conditions. It provides a structured approach to trading based on envelope bands, allowing you to filter out noise and focus on market trends.

Strategy Overview
Visual Envelope Flow EA operates on a Moving Average-based envelope strategy. It identifies price trends by analyzing the upper and lower envelope bands derived from a Simple Moving Average (SMA). The system detects strong price movements that break out of these bands, signaling potential trading opportunities.

How It Works

  • The EA calculates envelope bands using a configurable SMA period and deviation percentage.
  • A buy signal is generated when the price consistently stays above the upper band, indicating an uptrend.
  • A sell signal is triggered when the price remains below the lower band, signifying a downtrend.
  • Once a signal is confirmed, the EA places a trade with user-defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring risk management is in place.
  • A built-in delay filter prevents overtrading by limiting trade frequency within a defined number of bars.

Key Features

  • Customizable Moving Average Period – Adjust the period to fit different market conditions.
  • Flexible Deviation Settings – Control how wide the envelope bands are to filter market noise.
  • Adjustable Trade Delay – Prevent excessive entries by setting a minimum number of bars between trades.
  • Lot Size Management – Define the lot size according to your risk appetite.
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit Protection – Ensure proper trade exits with SL and TP settings.
  • Smart Trade Execution – Includes validation for trade volume, margin availability, and stop level compliance.
  • Color-Coded Visual Indicators – Buy and Sell signals are displayed clearly for easy market interpretation.

Who Is This EA For?
This EA is designed for traders who want a structured approach to trading while maintaining the flexibility to optimize it for different market conditions. It is ideal for those looking to refine their own trading strategy rather than relying on pre-optimized parameters.

Important Notice
This EA is not optimized and requires user configuration for the best performance. Traders are encouraged to test and fine-tune settings based on their trading style and preferred currency pairs.

Why Choose Visual Envelope Flow EA?
Unlike many black-box trading robots, this EA gives you complete control over its behavior. It is a structured tool that helps you develop your trading edge by identifying strong price trends with envelope bands.

Get Your Copy Today!
This Expert Advisor is available for $130, offering a well-coded and customizable trading framework. Start optimizing your trading strategy today and take advantage of the Visual Envelope Flow EA!

Artificial Neural Network Pro
Vladimir Tkach
4 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network. Network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period, which significantly increases the optimization and testing speed. It differs from the previous version by a number of additional features: works with pending orders; subsequent trades are opened with a lot increased by the specified step; moves the trade to breakeven a specified time after it was opened; closes trades at t
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Valeska Scalper
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product. Valeska Scalper EA  is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.  Valeska Scalper is a profitable and fully automated Expert Advisor for both beginners and pros.   Valeska Scalper  is a proven short term scalping system with outstanding results over many thousands of trades. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels.  Also, one of the key priorities of t
IQ Spider
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
Идеология советника построена на постановке прямых и обратных ордеров. Прямые ставятся с постоянной начальной ставкой, ставка обратных постоянно возрастает. В момент достижения достаточного профита, все ордера закрываются одновременно, после чего начинается новая итерация. Пример работы советника в режиме реального времени можно посмотреть здесь. Входные параметры Program Language – выбор языка, на котором советник будет выводить сообщения (может быть русский или английский). Delay – время задер
Puria Advisor
Dmitriy Kudryashov
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor follows Puria trading method. RSI is used for sorting out signals. Also, the EA implements the averaging function. Trading strategy Three Moving Average (МА) indicators combined with Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence (MACD) provide market entry signals . Sell as soon as First MA crosses Second MA and Third MA below and confirmation from MACD arrives (one bar has closed below the zero level). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is used as the signal filter . If RS
Outlier Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
This EA utilizes Bollinger Bands logic to execute trades. Here's how it works: When the closing price surpasses the upper band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a SELL signal. When the closing price falls below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a BUY signal. Trades are not executed immediately upon receiving a signal. Instead, the EA waits until the number of such outliers exceeds a certain threshold. This helps in avoiding unnecessary entries as much as possible. Additional
Nemo Wave
Melvin Tan
5 (1)
Experts
Nemo Wave  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. It s base on Trend Averaging Strategy. Set File :  https://drive.google.com/open?id=1zZm8UgoiKEViWFJv_xCcv98HMpnWHu8W    by Stunning EA (www.stunningea.com) General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 10,000 Cent or USD1,000,  recommend pair USDJPY or any pair with JPY  .  Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 1-4 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 10ms. Tim
Time Range Brekout EA AFX
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Experts
Time Range Breakout Strategy The Time Range Breakout strategy is designed to identify and capitalize on market volatility during specific time intervals. This strategy focuses on defining a time range, calculating the high and low within that range, and executing trades when price breaks out of the defined boundaries. It is particularly effective in markets with high liquidity and strong directional movement. Key Features : Customizable Time Range : Users can specify a start time and end time t
EA Scalp Golden Arrow
Mikita Kurnevich
Experts
Only 2 copies for the price of 199 USD. Next price 249 USD WARNING : ECN accounts Golden Arrow - is a novelty in the Forex market, developed by a team of practicing analysts in the world of trading with many years of experience. This trading algorithm broke into the global markets with excellent profitability, reliability and safety indicators. Golden Arrow - is a syndicator-free fully automated trading algorithm, which is based on the methods of cluster market analysis in combination with pri
Hamster Original
Himma Youssef
Experts
Hamster Original (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!) You can check live Hamster Original trading  on  Telegram_Channel The  Hamster Original  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 50 ). Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot
Grid Wizard EA
Zakri Bin Othman
Experts
Leave a review for this product, and receive another "Free" product that you want. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller Grid Wizard EA has 4 built-in strategies that are really powerful. This EA is a winner EA. It can work on every symbol and timeframe, preferably H1. Tests show it was profitable since 2010. Entry Mode: Both Directions, Same Basket - This strategy opens buy and sell trades at the same time, they are closed together. Both Directions, S
EA RSI Trading DCA
Truong Vu Van
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Japan Candle Sticks and RSI indicator. Combines with some indicators to get opportunities to entry. * Features - Spreads protection, - Japan  Candle Sticks - DCA until get profit * Setting   - Start Lots Size = 0.01 for 2000$:   - Minimal Lots Size = 0.01 - Maximal spread to entry (PiP) = 2 (in pips) - Stoploss (PiP) = 150 pips - TakeProfit (PiP) = 2 pipss   * Recommendations  - Broker : Tickmill, Darwinex, ... (ECN account with low spreads) - Pairs :  XAUUSD
Genetic algorithm
Alexander Shcherbina
Experts
Propriedades de estratégia que tratam de sinais de entrada adicionais IA aprendendo com a história Comportamento do próximo sinal na mesma direção - contribui para a posição vencedora Comportamento do sinal na próxima direção oposta - diminui a posição Volume de comércio padrão Porcentagem de negociação em sua conta. Os valores percentuais mostram quanto do saldo da conta é usado para cobrir a margem necessária. Número máximo de lotes abertos - 20 O número de lotes de entrada para uma nova
