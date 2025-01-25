FXGold Machine

The EA's Development Background:

The FXGold Machine is a highly intelligent and sophisticated trading system for the MT4 trading platform developed in MQL4. It took a lot of our effort to develop and test in real-world settings. We started working on it in 2021, and after seeing how profitable it was, we automated it by adding an algorithm. Since then, a number of changes have been made to the EA to increase its accuracy in trading.

The default settings are made for AUDUSD on 15M price chart Period.

So you can just download, load it up to the chart and use it on the go.

Operational tenets:

When creating the FXGold Machine MT4 EA, we made the decision to employ well-known and accepted market analysis techniques (indicators, price action moves, bar analysis, etc.) with a more intense and in-depth perspective together with data analysis. This produced remarkable outcomes, and by working with them further, we were able to design the best algorithms for sustaining positions that were opened based on these signals.

Our EA meticulously scans the market and locates a trade signal using a candlestick assessment and analysis algorithm. It then confirms the signal stipulated using indicators authorized by the user, opens just one position at a time, and attempts to close it in profit. 

If, after some time and certain occurrences, this order was unable to accomplish the predetermined objectives as indicated by the signal generated, the system deploys a grid system and establishes a new counter position with a larger lotsize in the direction of the currently dominant market. After a certain number of predetermined points, we open a new transaction again if the market trend is still moving against us. When the trend changes, we break even, put a trailing stop mechanism in place at user-defined locations, and profit is once more maximized. In either case, the EA triumphs.

Better yet, if the market does not sufficiently reach the take profit, the EA deploys a Trailing-stop Support Algorithm, which considerably speeds up the process of closing the new positions in a big gain by safeguarding already obtained profits. This enables the EA to stabilize the outcome, enabling consistency and gain maximization.

Benefits and features: 

The FXGold Machine MT4 EA was created with simplicity and adaptability in mind, allowing any forex trader to use our Robot.

The benefits of FXGold Machine MT4 EA are as follows:

  • Workability: The EA is a load-and-use BOT that can be utilized by any forex trader because it is direct and only has minor trade parameters in the user interface. In order to use the EA, all you need to do is load it into your client terminal's AUDUSD Currency pair 1-Hour Price Chart if you're a beginner or simply don't want to study the parameters.
  • Compatibility: It can work with any forex broker and doesn't require additional setup to function. Trade with whichever broker is most convenient for you.
  • Maximization: The EA has a sophisticated profit maximization control system that computes all active orders, trails them from break even to maximize gains, and, if necessary, minimizes drawdowns.
  • Multi-Currency Trading: The EA is set up to trade flawlessly on just about any currency pair or chart symbol for CFDs, Forex, Metals, Futures, and Stocks.
  • Optimization: For experienced traders, you can perform your optimization and feed the best results into the EA, and you'll be ready to start trading right away.

Detailed user manual with the description of all the parameters will be availed to you once you make the purchase.

If you have any questions or need assistance, we will be glad to help! You can write us a message on the website and we will reach out to you. Welcome to exploring the capabilities of the FXGold Machine MT4 EA!



