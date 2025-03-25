StormScalper

StormScalper is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to operate during periods of low market volatility using a scalping strategy. The advisor uses technical analysis and signal filtering algorithms to detect short-term trading opportunities.


Key Features:

Automated Market Analysis

Monitors short-term price impulses, market liquidity, and volume changes.

Multi-Instrument Compatibility

Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Can be adapted for other pairs.

Market Condition Adaptation

Considers spread levels, market hours, and other conditions to filter potential entries.

Risk Management System

Includes Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop, and maximum spread control.

Customizable Parameters

Allows traders to configure risk levels, profit targets, spread limits, and more.


How StormScalper Works:

1. Analyzes price data on the selected timeframe (optimal: M5).

2. Opens trades when predefined conditions are met.

3. Manages trades using the set risk parameters.

4. Can exit positions and stop trading when protective limits are triggered.


Additional Information:

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4)

Recommended Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: from $100 (recommended: $500+)

Account Type: ECN/STP with low spreads


