StormScalper is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to operate during periods of low market volatility using a scalping strategy. The advisor uses technical analysis and signal filtering algorithms to detect short-term trading opportunities.





Key Features:

• Automated Market Analysis

Monitors short-term price impulses, market liquidity, and volume changes.

• Multi-Instrument Compatibility

Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Can be adapted for other pairs.

• Market Condition Adaptation

Considers spread levels, market hours, and other conditions to filter potential entries.

• Risk Management System

Includes Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop, and maximum spread control.

• Customizable Parameters

Allows traders to configure risk levels, profit targets, spread limits, and more.





How StormScalper Works:

1. Analyzes price data on the selected timeframe (optimal: M5).

2. Opens trades when predefined conditions are met.

3. Manages trades using the set risk parameters.

4. Can exit positions and stop trading when protective limits are triggered.





Additional Information:

• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4)

• Recommended Timeframe: M5

• Minimum Deposit: from $100 (recommended: $500+)

• Account Type: ECN/STP with low spreads



