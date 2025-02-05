MACD Indicator with Histogram MT4

MACD Indicator

It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram.

The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible.

Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD  Line based on cross of Signal Line.

Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram.

Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews.


Filtrele:
Виталий
42
Виталий 2025.08.07 20:08 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Cao Minh Quang
59103
Geliştiriciden yanıt Cao Minh Quang 2025.08.08 00:53
Thank bro!
Ferry Jay Arroyo
18
Ferry Jay Arroyo 2025.04.04 03:45 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Cao Minh Quang
59103
Geliştiriciden yanıt Cao Minh Quang 2025.04.04 04:16
Thanks, i'll add it soon!
İncelemeye yanıt