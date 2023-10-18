Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector

The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including:

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG). 
  • Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG). 
  • OrderBlock (OB). 

The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration.

The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gaps (IFVGs), along with providing updates on alerts when necessary.

So, when you combine FVG, IFVG, OB in the same screen, you will observe the most visually distinct support/resistance zones.
Meanwhile, you can use this as a basis to set the most accurate entry points, stoploss, and target prices.

The combination of these three elements assists traders in seeking entry points, setting stop-loss levels, and taking profit according to the SmartMoneyConcept or Michael's Inner Circle Trader (ICT) trading strategy.

------------------

You must be proficient in the ICT or SmartMoneyConcept (SMC) trading strategies to use this indicator.

Thanks!



Önerilen ürünler
Multi Timeframe ZigZag Indicator
Salman A A A T Bakhash
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Description: This indicator draw ZigZag Line in multiple time frame also search for Harmonic patterns before completion of the pattern. Features: Five instances of ZigZag indicators can be configured to any desired timeframe and inputs. Draw Harmonic pattern before pattern completion. Display Fibonacci retracement ratios. Configurable Fibonacci retracement ratios. Draw AB=CD based on Fibonacci retracement you define. You can define margin of error allowed in Harmonic or Fibonacci calculations
FREE
EasyClose MT4
Nina Yermolenko
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
A simple and convenient utility for closing orders. It can close both all orders together as well as buy, sell or pending orders separately. Has an intuitive graphical interface. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78599 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool based on specific Fibonacci ratios. As a harmonic pattern indicator, it identifies precise reversal zones by recognizing the unique geometric structure of the Cypher pattern. This formation consists of four consecutive price waves and five key points—X, A, B, C, and D—formed according to a defined sequence of market movements. The main objective is to detect
FREE
Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to detect potential trend reversal patterns in the market. Built on classic chart pattern logic, this MT4 indicator identifies two key formations: the Head and Shoulders Top (Bearish) and the Inverse Head and Shoulders (Bullish). These patterns are widely recognized for signaling the end of a trend and the beginning of a new one. «Indicator
FREE
ABC Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
ABC Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The ABC Harmonic Pattern indicator is a popular technical analysis tool, particularly effective for identifying harmonic reversal patterns. It works by detecting symmetrical price movements and exact Fibonacci ratios to determine the likely reversal point at D. This indicator functions automatically and visually illustrates the full pattern structure using red lines on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  ABC Harmoni
FREE
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator is developed for use on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform and is designed to identify Classic Crab Harmonic patterns on price charts. Introduced by Scott Carney in 2000, the Crab pattern is widely favored among traders for its attractive risk-to-reward potential. This pattern consists of five critical points: X, A, B, C, and D. On this MetaTrader 4 indicator, bullish Crab patterns are displayed i
FREE
Pivot Pro MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Draws Daily, Weekly and Monthly pivots and the respective supports and resistances levels (S1, S2, S3, R1, R2, R3). Ideal for placing stop losses and/or using as a break-out strategy. Features Unlike other pivot indicators in market you get very clean charts. Pivot levels are plotted irrespective of timeframe, on which you trade, i.e. M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,H4 or Daily timeframes. Pivot levels do not change when you change timeframe. Fully customizable options.    If you are looking at Fibonacci
FREE
Calc for MT4
Radim Kucera
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
This indicator is designed to provide all useful information about symbol, account, positions and profit. It is developed for improving trader's money management. Parameters Calc can be divided to separate blocks. Each block is possible to hide, set its own color and other properties. Block symbol: This block displays information about actual SPREAD, POINT VALUE (in deposit currency for 1 lot), SWAP LONG and SHORT. Show symbol info - display/hide this block Color of symbol info - color of this
FREE
Fibonacci Progression With Breaks Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT4 Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT4 interprets market price shifts incrementally, following the principles of the Fibonacci sequence. This technical indicator initiates from a key pivot and plots Fibonacci-based price zones aligned with the prevailing trend direction. Additionally, it highlights trade opportunities by displaying green and red arrows to indicate potential buy or sell setups. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indi
FREE
Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4 The Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4 applies dynamic-colored dots to visually represent the direction of the market trend. In this indicator, the dots appear either above or beneath the candlesticks to signal momentum shifts. Specifically, blue dots below the candles highlight bullish movement, while pink dots above the candles confirm bearish momentum. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Parabolic SAR Color Alert In
FREE
Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator accurately identifies the key pivot points X, A, B, C, and D and automatically plots the harmonic structure on the chart. Bullish patterns appear in red, and bearish patterns in blue, providing clear insights into market trends. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5  | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:  Ref
FREE
Classic Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Classic Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Classic Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator is one of the most well-known harmonic patterns in technical analysis. Formed based on precise Fibonacci ratios, this pattern signals a strong price correction. This MT4 candlestick-based indicator displays bullish Bat patterns in pink and bearish Bat patterns in blue. It helps traders identify optimal entry and exit points. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Classic Bat H
FREE
TSO Variable Index Dynamic Average VIDYA
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Göstergeler
Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) is an original method of calculating the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the dynamically changing period of averaging, developed by Tushar Chande. The length of period in VIDYA depends on market volatility as indicated by the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO). Typical Signals VIDYA generates buy and sell signals when the price crosses over and under the bands: When the price crosses over the upper band of VIDYA, this can be interpreted as a signal to
FREE
CCI Divergence Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
CCI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The CCI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized oscillator tool that highlights divergence patterns and detects overbought or oversold conditions in the market. Built on the Commodity Channel Index (CCI), it pinpoints possible reversal points by analyzing price movement in contrast to CCI behavior. Within the indicator’s visual interface, bullish divergence is indicated by an orange line, while bearish divergence appears as a pink line, si
FREE
Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator is an advanced tool in technical analysis that relies on Fibonacci ratios to identify potential price reversal zones. This pattern is used by traders to spot precise turning points in the market. The structure consists of five key points: X, A, B, C, and D, and can appear in both bullish and bearish trends. In bullish formations, it resembles the letter "M", while in bearish setups, the pattern forms a
FREE
Classic Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Classic Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator is designed to identify potential reversal zones by analyzing the unique structure of the Shark pattern. Unlike traditional harmonic patterns, this MT4 chart indicator uses a sequence of five points labeled O, X, A, B, and C, along with specific Fibonacci ratios, to highlight possible trend reversals. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Classic Shark Harmonic Pattern I
FREE
Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a dedicated technical analysis tool that leverages Fibonacci ratios and pivot point analysis to identify harmonic patterns on price charts. Developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, this indicator helps traders quickly recognize the Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern with visual clarity.Using this tool, traders can detect changes in market structure and make timely decisions based on the completion of the p
FREE
Quants HL Break
Ferhat Mutlu
5 (1)
Göstergeler
LH ve HL kesintilerini bulmak için saf fiyat eylemiyle yapılan gelişmiş hesaplama. Piyasada size büyük bir geri dönüş noktası verecektir.LH ve HL sinyalleri trengle çıkışları için de kullanılabilir. Koparma gerçekleştiğinde, güçlü bir geri dönüş olduğunu gösterir.Hareketli Ortalamalar için güzel bir filtre.Bunu trend göstergeleriyle kullanmanızı şiddetle tavsiye ederim. Destek ve direnç, arz talep göstergeleri için ekstra bir onay olarak kullanılabilir. Daha fazla ayrıntı aşağıdaki forex iş p
Donchain Channel Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Donchain Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Donchain Channel indicator, available on MetaTrader 4, is designed to identify the beginning of trends during market retracements and pullbacks. It plots channels based on the highet high and lowest low over a user-defined period. A breakout above the upper band signals a buying opportunity, while a breakout below the lower band indicates a sell signal.This tool is particularly useful in trending and volatile markets but may perform less effectively in
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Göstergeler
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Wedge Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Wedge Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Wedge Pattern Indicator is a classic chart pattern tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It helps traders identify key wedge formations—both continuation and reversal patterns—by automatically plotting them on the chart, revealing potential trading opportunities. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Wedge Pattern Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Refined Order Block In
FREE
Division
Svyatoslav Kucher
Göstergeler
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор Division  поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Division  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий в качестве источника данных подобие скользящих средних, в расчете которых используются объемы. От этих средних строятся границы, которые служат сигнализатором для смены текущей тенденции. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях.  При желании можно вкл
Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
FREE
Forex X Code Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Forex X Code Indicator for MT4 The Forex X Code Indicator for MT4 is a specialized tool integrated into the MetaTrader 4 platform, tailored for identifying market trends and signaling potential trade opportunities in the Forex environment. Utilizing price behavior patterns, it monitors directional movement and highlights optimal zones for entering or exiting trades. Graphically, this indicator appears as color-coded bars—blue signifying bullish momentum and red representing bearish pressure. «In
FREE
Sideways Detector indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Sideways Detector indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Sideways Detector indicator is a technical analysis tool on the MetaTrader 4 platform that displays range areas and identifies the market condition in blue boxes. This MetaTrader 4 indicator uses internal algorithms to detect price ranges and determine whether a trend exists . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Sideways Detector indicator MT5 | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Refined Or
FREE
Anti Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Anti Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The Anti Shark Harmonic Pattern indicator on MetaTrader 4 effectively detects sharp changes and price reversals in strong trending markets. This trading tool identifies potential trend reversal zones and provides a precise view of market sentiment. The Anti Shark Harmonic Pattern indicator is based on harmonic pattern principles. It draws bullish patterns in pink and bearish patterns in dark blue. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Insta
FREE
Buy Sell Visual MTF V2 for MT4
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Göstergeler
This MT4 indicator, Bull Bear Visual MTF V2, summarize the strength color graphic and percentages of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi timeframes (9) and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Anti-Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a technical analysis tool developed for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential price reversal points using specific Fibonacci ratios such as 0.618, 1.27, and 2.27. This indicator automatically draws anti-crab patterns on the chart, highlighting bullish patterns in red and bearish patterns in blue. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5 | A
FREE
Multi Trendlines
Robert Walker
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Multi Trendlines indicator automatically draws the dominant trendlines on the current chart. The indicator looks for the 5 best Up trends and the 5 best Down trends as at the current price, drawing each trendline if filter conditions are met. The trendlines are named "Trendline"+[Direction]+Symbol()+TrendlineSequenceNumber For example: The second Up trendline on a EURUSD chart would be named "TrendlineUpEURUSD2".   To get its current value would be: ObjectGet("TrendlineUpEURUSD2",OBJPROP_PRI
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (53)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (9)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Fair Value Gaps
Cao Minh Quang
4.87 (54)
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Overview The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator identifies inefficiencies in price action where an imbalance occurs due to aggressive buying or selling. These gaps are often created by institutional traders and smart money, leaving areas where price may later return to "fill" the imbalance before continuing its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of FVGs – The indicator highlights fair value gaps across different timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Support – View FVGs fr
FREE
Market Sessions Pre
Cao Minh Quang
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the Asian (Tokyo) , European (London) , and American (New York) sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - London Se
FREE
Pure Price Action ICT Tools
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Fair Value Gaps MT4
Cao Minh Quang
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a price range where one side of the market liquidity is offered, typically confirmed by a liquidity void on the lower time frame charts in the same price range. Price can "gap" to create a literal vacuum in trading, resulting in an actual price gap. Fair Value Gaps are most commonly used by price action traders to identify inefficiencies or imbalances in the market, indicating that buying and selling are not equal. If you're following the ICT Trading Strategy or Smart
FREE
Market Sessions Pre MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the   Asian (Tokyo) ,   European (London) , and   American (New York)   sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - Lo
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram
Cao Minh Quang
5 (5)
Göstergeler
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD   Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might be i
FREE
Linear Regression Oscillator FX MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO)   is a technical indicator based on linear regression analysis, commonly used in financial markets to assess the momentum and direction of price trends. It measures the distance between the current price and the value predicted by a linear regression line, which is essentially the best-fit line over a specified period. Here’s a breakdown of how it works and its components: Key Components of the Linear Regression Oscillator Linear Regression Line (Best-Fit
MACD Indicator with Histogram MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of   MACD     Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might
FREE
Market Structure Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   Market Structure Signal   indicator is designed to detect   Change of Character (CHoCH)   and   Break of Structure (BOS)   in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines   market structure analysis   with   volatility (ATR)   to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting   multi-channel alerts   so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gaps
Supertrend Targets Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Supertrend Targets Signal   is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders   identify high-probability entry points ,   visualize dynamic target zones , and   receive clean, reliable signals   across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key
Supertrend Targets Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Supertrend Targets Signal is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry points , visualize dynamic target zones , and receive clean, reliable signals across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key addition
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
5 (3)
Göstergeler
SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) The SMC Analyzer STF is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquid
Fair Value Gaps MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
ICT   Fair Value Gaps  MTF Indicator Unlock the power of   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   across multiple timeframes using the   ICT     Fair Value Gaps  Multi - Timeframe Indicator —a precision tool built for traders who follow the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . Key Features : Multi-Timeframe FVG Detection : Automatically identifies Fair Value Gaps from higher timeframes (M15, H1, H4, etc.) and plots them on your active chart for immediate insight. Break of Structure (BOS) & Change of Character (CHoCH
Simple ICT Concepts
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Simple  ICT Concepts Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure : Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine the curr
Simple Smart Mney Concepts
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
Smart Market Structure Simple
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Smart Market Structure Simple is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify market structure based on the Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ), and key swing points Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective: Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-probability trade
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4 The   SMC Analyzer STF  MT4  is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and   Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (
Order Block Detector MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator. Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader). Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex. Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1. Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated. Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts.  Enhanced by st
Simple ICT Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   Simple  ICT Concepts Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure : Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine t
Simple Smart Mney Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional
Pure Price Action ICT Tools MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Multiple Non Linear Regression MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Multiple Non-Linear Regression MT4 This indicator is designed to perform multiple non-linear regression analysis using four independent variables: close, open, high, and low prices. Here's a components and functionalities: Inputs: Normalization Data Length: Length of data used for normalization. Learning Rate: Rate at which the algorithm learns from errors. Show data points: Show plotting of normalized input data(close, open, high, low) Smooth?: Option to smooth the output. Smooth Length: Lengt
Market Structure w Inducements and Sweeps MT4 NDH
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Market Structure with Inducements & Sweeps indicator is a unique take on Smart Money Concepts related market structure labels that aims to give traders a more precise interpretation considering various factors. Compared to traditional market structure scripts that include Change of Character (CHoCH) & Break of Structures (BOS) -- this script also includes the detection of Inducements (IDM) & Sweeps which are major components of determining other structures labeled on the chart. SMC & pri
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
Unicorn Model ICT MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Unicorn Model ICT Indicator — Smart Trading with Precision The   Unicorn Model ICT Indicator   is a powerful and intelligent tool designed for traders who follow   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodologies. This indicator simplifies complex price action by visually identifying key market structures and providing high-probability trade setups. Key Features: A Bullish Unicorn Pattern A Lower Low (LL), followed by a Higher High (HH) A Fair Value Gap (FVG), overla
Quasimodo Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   Quasimodo Pattern Indicator  is no more difficult than the Head and Shoulders. Still, only a few traders know about it, and some even confuse one with the other. However, this is not a reason to avoid this tool in your forex trading strategy.    Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator automatically scans for valid QM patterns across any timeframe, reducing the need for manual chart analysis. Visual Highlights:   Clear and customizable on-chart drawing of shoulders, heads, and breako
OrderBlocks MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Order Block Multi Timeframe The   Order Block Multi Timeframe   is a powerful tool for Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders, combining high-accuracy   Order Block detection   with real-time   Break of Structure (BOS)   and   Change of Character (CHoCH)   analysis across multiple timeframes. Smart Money Insight, Multi-Timeframe Precision This indicator automatically identifies   institutional Order Blocks —key price zones where large players have entered the market—and plots them directly on your ch
Filtrele:
eryuechunshen
661
eryuechunshen 2024.10.30 18:18 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt