MACD Indicator with Histogram MT4

MACD Indicator

It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram.

The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible.

Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD  Line based on cross of Signal Line.

Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram.

Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews.


If you are interested in this indicator, you might be interested in the more advanced indicators that I provide:

For MT5:

Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector

Simple ICT Concepts

Simple Smart Money Concepts

For MT4:

Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector

Simple ICT Concepts

Simple Smart Money Concepts


Prodotti consigliati
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT4
Ku Chuan Lien
4 (1)
Indicatori
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 4. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicatori
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicatori
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicatori
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
HeikenAshi Smoothed Alerts
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicatori
What are Heiken Ashi Candles? Heiken Ashi, derived from the Japanese term 'Heikin Ashi,' translates to average price bars. It's an indicator depicting price bars on a chart. Formula for Heiken Ashi candles: - Heiken Ashi opening price: (previous candle's opening + closing price) / 2 - Closing price Heiken Ashi: (opening + high + low + closing) / 4 - Heiken Ashi peak: Max of high, opening, or closing price - Heiken Ashi bottom price: Min of low, opening, or closing price How to Read Heiken A
Trend Deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicatori
Trend indicator with calculation of dynamic levels and signaling their intersection. Description of input parameters: StepTF = true; - Calculation of the indicator by closing the bar (true) or by each tick (false) BarsCount = 300; - Number of settlement bars Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Type of price used TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Estimated timeframe TrendPeriod = 9; - Trend calculation period TrendDeviations = 4.9; - coefficient of deviation PeriodTrendSmooth = 1; - Trend smoothing perio
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Indicatori
Master Scalping M1 è un indicatore innovativo che utilizza un algoritmo per determinare il trend in modo rapido e preciso. L'indicatore calcola il tempo di apertura e chiusura delle posizioni, gli algoritmi dell'indicatore consentono di trovare i momenti ideali per entrare in un trade (acquistare o vendere un asset), il che aumenta il successo delle transazioni per la maggior parte dei trader. Vantaggi dell'indicatore: Facile da usare, non sovraccarica il grafico con informazioni inutili. Può es
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicatori
SimSim Arrow Momentum è un indicatore "Momentum" standard, ma in versione freccia. Versione per MetaTrader 5 I parametri dell'indicatore sono simili a quelli standard, più un parametro aggiuntivo Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviazioni a partire dal valore 100. È possibile modificare il livello dell'indicatore 100, più e meno. L'indicatore genera un segnale quando il prezzo attraversa la linea di livello = 100 +- Delta. Abilita "CONTROL DEAL" per l'operazione e le negoziazioni basate sul segnale d
Color Stochastic TRI
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicatori
Color Stochastic – Smarter Stochastic Cross with DCA Insights Overview Color Stochastic  is an enhanced and visually optimized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator. It not only shows market momentum, but also identifies intelligent entry points using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy. With clear color-coded arrows for buy/sell signals based on stochastic crossovers at extreme levels, traders can make timely decisions with confidence. Key Features ️ Classic Stochastic with
Multi TimeFrames MACD Signals
Valter Pegoraro
Indicatori
This indicator is based on the MACD on one or more timeframes and on any Currency Cross Pair. The indicator generates an alert message when it detects a buy or sell signal. It also draws a vertical bar on the price chart: green for buy or red for sell, yellow if flat. Alert messages and Vertical bars for BUY or SELL, are generated when the MACD is consistent for all chosen timeframes else a FLAT signal is generated. Features Easy flexible settings: Detection of the MACD signal for one or more t
SNR Intraday
Independent Traders
Indicatori
SNR INTRADAY is a non-repainting support and resistance indicator built for intraday trading. It automatically projects horizontal levels based on the average daily percentage movement, calculated from over 20 years of historical daily candle data . The indicator is designed to help you identify high-probability entry zones , target areas , and risk levels that are likely to be reached within the same trading day . If your broker uses symbols with suffixes (e.g., “XAUUSD.m”, “EURUSD.pro”), the
AlterAlert
Dariel Iserne Carrera
Indicatori
Trading is about waiting for the right time. This indicator was created to know what is happening on our charts without having to cover the screen with indicators. In addition, it has several types of alerts that allow us to dedicate our time to other things until something interesting happens. You can use multiple alarms at the same time. It is not a problem. By default AlterAlert offers us alerts when the following indicators give us a signal: Moving average (MA crosses) Stochastic Oscillato
RunwiseFX Heikin Ashi with Alert
Runwise Limited
Indicatori
Description Shows Heikin-Ashi candles (often misspelled Heiken-Ashi) on the chart and can alert when candles change color. The alert is useful for both entry and exit. The number of candles of the new color before an alert is raised can be set. The alert can be controlled interactively, directly from the chart. Also includes bonus indicators of current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes. Usage Heikin-Ashi candles give a much better insight to the underlying tre
Major Trend Correction Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Istogramma Major_Trend_Correction" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - L'indicatore Istogramma Major_Trend_Correction è stato progettato per rilevare i trend più importanti. - L'indicatore può essere di 2 colori: rosso per trend ribassista e blu per trend rialzista (i colori possono essere modificati nelle impostazioni). - Almeno 10 colonne consecutive dell'istogramma dello stesso colore indicano l'inizio di un nuovo trend. - L'indicatore dispone di avvisi integrati per dispos
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Double HMA MTF for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). Features Graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA has switched its direction on any timeframe, a question mark or exclamation mark is displayed on the panel, accompanied by a text and audio message. The messages can be configured separately for each timeframe using the corresponding checkboxes. The indicator is located in a separate window, so as not to overload
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Trend Oscillator - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato, uno strumento di trading efficiente! - Viene utilizzato un nuovo metodo di calcolo avanzato - 20 opzioni per il parametro "Prezzo per calcolo". - L'oscillatore più fluido mai sviluppato. - Colore verde per i trend al rialzo, colore rosso per i trend al ribasso. - Valori di ipervenduto: inferiori a 5, valori di ipercomprato: superiori a 95. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con questo i
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore "Two Moving Average Crossover" per MetaTrader 4 (MT4) è uno strumento di analisi tecnica che visualizza due medie mobili e notifica quando le medie mobili si incrociano. L'indicatore calcola e traccia due medie mobili, una più veloce e l'altra più lenta. Quando la media mobile più veloce incrocia quella più lenta, viene considerato un segnale rialzista, che indica una potenziale inversione di tendenza o l'inizio di un nuovo trend rialzista. Al contrario, quando la media mobile più
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicatori
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Lowess
Slavisa Bajcer
Indicatori
The LOWESS is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify, analyze, and act on market trends with precision and minimal lag. Built around the LOWESS (Locally Weighted Scatterplot Smoothing) algorithm, it filters out market noise to reveal the underlying price direction. Enhanced with dynamic visuals, volatility-based bands, momentum insights, and features like alerts and trend strength analysis, this indicator offers a comprehensive toolkit for navigating today’s
Adaptive RSI
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
5 (2)
Indicatori
Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the RSI indicator works fine for a period of market, it fails to generate profitable signals when market condition changes, and hence produces wrong signals which results in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive RSI indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? The presented indi
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Solarwind No Repaint
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicatori
Il Solarwind No Repaint è un oscillatore tecnico che applica la Trasformazione di Fisher ai dati di prezzo normalizzati, creando un indicatore basato su istogramma che identifica potenziali punti di svolta del mercato. Questo indicatore converte i movimenti di prezzo in una distribuzione normale gaussiana, rendendo i pattern ciclici e i cambiamenti di momentum più visibili ai trader. Come Funziona L'indicatore elabora i dati di prezzo attraverso diversi passaggi computazionali: Analisi Alto-Bass
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicatori
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
MP Colored MACD
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicatori
MACD (short for M oving A verage C onvergence/ D ivergence) is a popular trading indicator used in technical analysis of securities prices. It is designed to identify changes in the strength, direction, momentum, and duration of a trend in a security's price. History Gerald Appel created the MACD line in the late 1970s. Thomas Aspray added the histogram feature to Appel's  MACD in 1986. The three major components and their formula 1. The MACD line: First, "PM Colored MACD" employs two Moving
Channel of Fractals ml
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "CANALE DEI FRATTALI" per MT4. - Questo indicatore mostra le linee di tendenza locali effettive basate sui massimi/minimi dei frattali. - Ottimo per i trader che utilizzano l'analisi grafica. - Linee di tendenza locali di resistenza - Colore rosso. - Linee di tendenza locali di supporto - Colore blu. - Dispone di pochi parametri responsabili del numero di frattali, del colore e della larghezza delle linee di tendenza. - L'indicatore è ottimo per rilevare le condizioni d
King Gold Trend
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Indicatori
Trade Trends Confidently with the Non-Repainting Trend & Arrow Indicator for MT4! Stop missing profitable moves! This powerful indicator helps you: Clearly See the Trend: Easy-to-follow Green/Red lines instantly show you the current market direction (Uptrend/Downtrend). Get Reliable Entry Signals: Accurate Buy/Sell arrows appear precisely when the trend potentially changes. Crucially, these signals are NON-REPAINTING – they appear on bar close and never change afterwards, giving you dependable s
Squeeze Momentum MT4
Timo Kosiol
Indicatori
This is the MetaTrader version of the very popular   Squeeze Momentum   indicator. It is based of of John Carter's   TTM Squeeze   volatility indicator, as discussed in his book   Mastering the Trade. With this version you can enable notifications when a squeeze is released (push notification, email, or pop-up message). Strategie Grey dots indicates a squeeze in the current timeframe.   Blue dots indicates that the squeeze is released. Mr. Carter suggests waiting till the first blue dot after a
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicatori
Apollo Secret Trend è un indicatore di tendenza professionale che può essere utilizzato per trovare le tendenze su qualsiasi coppia e intervallo di tempo. L'indicatore può facilmente diventare il tuo indicatore di trading principale che puoi utilizzare per rilevare le tendenze del mercato, indipendentemente dalla coppia o dal periodo di tempo che preferisci negoziare. Utilizzando un parametro speciale nell'indicatore puoi adattare i segnali al tuo stile di trading personale. L'indicatore fornisc
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicatori
M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicatori
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Su di esso l'indicatore funziona in modo completamente automatico Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. Lo trovi nel mio profilo. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scriv
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Gli indicatori di tendenza sono uno degli ambiti dell'analisi tecnica utilizzati nel trading sui mercati finanziari. Indicatore Angular Trend Lines : determina in modo completo la direzione del trend e genera segnali di ingresso. Oltre a levigare la direzione media delle candele Utilizza anche l'angolo di inclinazione delle linee di tendenza. Il principio di costruzione degli angoli di Gann è stato preso come base per l'angolo di inclinazione. L'indicatore di analisi tecnica combina l'andamento
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
Liquidity Pools MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Liquidity Pools è uno strumento avanzato che identifica e segna potenziali zone di liquidità sul grafico analizzando aree di massimo e minimo con frequenti tocchi di stoppino, insieme al numero di rivisitazioni e al volume scambiato all'interno di ciascuna zona. Questo strum
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
Altri dall’autore
Fair Value Gaps
Cao Minh Quang
4.87 (54)
Indicatori
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Overview The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator identifies inefficiencies in price action where an imbalance occurs due to aggressive buying or selling. These gaps are often created by institutional traders and smart money, leaving areas where price may later return to "fill" the imbalance before continuing its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of FVGs – The indicator highlights fair value gaps across different timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Support – View FVGs fr
FREE
Market Sessions Pre
Cao Minh Quang
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the Asian (Tokyo) , European (London) , and American (New York) sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - London Se
FREE
Pure Price Action ICT Tools
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Fair Value Gaps MT4
Cao Minh Quang
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a price range where one side of the market liquidity is offered, typically confirmed by a liquidity void on the lower time frame charts in the same price range. Price can "gap" to create a literal vacuum in trading, resulting in an actual price gap. Fair Value Gaps are most commonly used by price action traders to identify inefficiencies or imbalances in the market, indicating that buying and selling are not equal. If you're following the ICT Trading Strategy or Smart
FREE
Market Sessions Pre MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Indicatori
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the   Asian (Tokyo) ,   European (London) , and   American (New York)   sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - Lo
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram
Cao Minh Quang
5 (5)
Indicatori
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD   Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might be i
FREE
Linear Regression Oscillator FX MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The   Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO)   is a technical indicator based on linear regression analysis, commonly used in financial markets to assess the momentum and direction of price trends. It measures the distance between the current price and the value predicted by a linear regression line, which is essentially the best-fit line over a specified period. Here’s a breakdown of how it works and its components: Key Components of the Linear Regression Oscillator Linear Regression Line (Best-Fit
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
5 (3)
Indicatori
SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) The SMC Analyzer STF is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquid
Market Structure Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The   Market Structure Signal   indicator is designed to detect   Change of Character (CHoCH)   and   Break of Structure (BOS)   in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines   market structure analysis   with   volatility (ATR)   to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting   multi-channel alerts   so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gaps
Supertrend Targets Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicatori
Supertrend Targets Signal   is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders   identify high-probability entry points ,   visualize dynamic target zones , and   receive clean, reliable signals   across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key
Supertrend Targets Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
Supertrend Targets Signal is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry points , visualize dynamic target zones , and receive clean, reliable signals across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key addition
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
Fair Value Gaps MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
ICT   Fair Value Gaps  MTF Indicator Unlock the power of   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   across multiple timeframes using the   ICT     Fair Value Gaps  Multi - Timeframe Indicator —a precision tool built for traders who follow the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . Key Features : Multi-Timeframe FVG Detection : Automatically identifies Fair Value Gaps from higher timeframes (M15, H1, H4, etc.) and plots them on your active chart for immediate insight. Break of Structure (BOS) & Change of Character (CHoCH
Simple ICT Concepts
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Indicatori
The Simple  ICT Concepts Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure : Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine the curr
Simple Smart Mney Concepts
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicatori
This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
Smart Market Structure Simple
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
Smart Market Structure Simple is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify market structure based on the Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ), and key swing points Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective: Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-probability trade
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4 The   SMC Analyzer STF  MT4  is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and   Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (
Order Block Detector MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator. Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader). Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex. Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1. Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated. Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts.  Enhanced by st
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gap
Simple ICT Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The   Simple  ICT Concepts Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure : Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine t
Simple Smart Mney Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional
Pure Price Action ICT Tools MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Multiple Non Linear Regression MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicatori
Multiple Non-Linear Regression MT4 This indicator is designed to perform multiple non-linear regression analysis using four independent variables: close, open, high, and low prices. Here's a components and functionalities: Inputs: Normalization Data Length: Length of data used for normalization. Learning Rate: Rate at which the algorithm learns from errors. Show data points: Show plotting of normalized input data(close, open, high, low) Smooth?: Option to smooth the output. Smooth Length: Lengt
Market Structure w Inducements and Sweeps MT4 NDH
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The Market Structure with Inducements & Sweeps indicator is a unique take on Smart Money Concepts related market structure labels that aims to give traders a more precise interpretation considering various factors. Compared to traditional market structure scripts that include Change of Character (CHoCH) & Break of Structures (BOS) -- this script also includes the detection of Inducements (IDM) & Sweeps which are major components of determining other structures labeled on the chart. SMC & pri
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
Unicorn Model ICT MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
Unicorn Model ICT Indicator — Smart Trading with Precision The   Unicorn Model ICT Indicator   is a powerful and intelligent tool designed for traders who follow   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodologies. This indicator simplifies complex price action by visually identifying key market structures and providing high-probability trade setups. Key Features: A Bullish Unicorn Pattern A Lower Low (LL), followed by a Higher High (HH) A Fair Value Gap (FVG), overla
Quasimodo Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The   Quasimodo Pattern Indicator  is no more difficult than the Head and Shoulders. Still, only a few traders know about it, and some even confuse one with the other. However, this is not a reason to avoid this tool in your forex trading strategy.    Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator automatically scans for valid QM patterns across any timeframe, reducing the need for manual chart analysis. Visual Highlights:   Clear and customizable on-chart drawing of shoulders, heads, and breako
OrderBlocks MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
Order Block Multi Timeframe The   Order Block Multi Timeframe   is a powerful tool for Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders, combining high-accuracy   Order Block detection   with real-time   Break of Structure (BOS)   and   Change of Character (CHoCH)   analysis across multiple timeframes. Smart Money Insight, Multi-Timeframe Precision This indicator automatically identifies   institutional Order Blocks —key price zones where large players have entered the market—and plots them directly on your ch
Filtro:
Виталий
42
Виталий 2025.08.07 20:08 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Cao Minh Quang
58985
Risposta dello sviluppatore Cao Minh Quang 2025.08.08 00:53
Thank bro!
Ferry Jay Arroyo
18
Ferry Jay Arroyo 2025.04.04 03:45 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Cao Minh Quang
58985
Risposta dello sviluppatore Cao Minh Quang 2025.04.04 04:16
Thanks, i'll add it soon!
Rispondi alla recensione