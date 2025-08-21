Simple ICT Concepts MT4

The Simple ICT Concepts Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders.

Key Features

  1. Market Structure:

      Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine the current market trend based on the price action.

      There are two types of Market Structure labels included:

      ·         Market Structure Shift (MSS)

      ·         Break Of Structure (BOS)

      A MSS occurs when price breaks a swing low in an uptrend or a swing high in a downtrend, highlighting a potential reversal. 

      This is often labeled as "CHoCH", but ICT specifies it as MSS. On the other hand, BOS labels occur when price breaks a swing high in an uptrend or a swing low in a downtrend. 

      The occurrence of these particular swing points is caused by retracements (inducements) that highlights liquidity hunting in lower timeframes.

  2. Displacement :
    • Displacements are scenarios where price forms successive candles of the same sentiment (bullish/bearish) with large bodies and short shadows.
    • These can more technically be identified by positive auto correlation (a close to open change is more likely to be followed by a change of the same sign) as well as volatility clustering (large changes are followed by large changes).
    • Displacements can be the cause for the formation of imbalances as well as market structure, these can be caused by the full execution of a meta order.

  3. Volume Imbalance:

    • A Volume Imbalance (V.I.) occurs when there is an area of price that has been left without a candle body. There is up-and-down movement in the overlapping of the wicks, however since the bulk of the volume is in the body of the candle, we dub this a Volume Imbalance.

  4. Order Blocks:

    • An ICT (Inner Circle Trader) order block is a price area on a chart where large institutional investors place significant buy or sell orders. Order blocks are a key concept in trading, as they can help traders identify potential support and resistance levels, and anticipate price reversals.
  5. Liquidity 
    • Buy-side/Sell-side liquidity levels highlight price levels where market participants might place limit/stop orders.
    • Buyside liquidity levels will regroup the stop-loss orders of short traders as well as limit orders of long traders, while Sell-side liquidity levels will regroup the stop-loss orders of long traders as well as limit orders of short traders.
    • These levels can play different roles. More informed market participants might view these levels as source of liquidity, and once liquidity over a specific level is reduced it will be found in another area.
  6. FVG/IFVG:
    • Fair Value Gaps: A three candle formation where the candle shadows adjacent to the central candle do not overlap, this highlights a gap area.
    • Implied Fair Value Gaps: Unlike the fair value gap the implied fair value gap has candle shadows adjacent to the central candle overlapping. The gap area is constructed from the average between the respective shadow and the nearest extremity of their candle body.
    • Balanced Price Range: Balanced price ranges occur when a fair value gap overlaps a previous fair value gap, with the overlapping area resulting in the imbalance area.
  7. NWOG/NDOG:
    • This indicator reveals the new week opening gaps (NWOG) and new day opening gaps (NDOG). The NWOG is the gap between Friday's closing price and Sunday's opening price. The NDOG is the gap between the opening price and closing price of the previous day.
  8. Kill Zones:
    • ICT Kill-zones are specific timeframes in the forex market that highlight increased volatility and trading volume. The four primary Kill-zones – Asian, London, New York, and London Close – each offer unique trading opportunities for various trading pairs and markets.

Customizable Features

  • Users can adjust settings like data length, colors, and display styles to match their trading preferences.

Benefits for Traders

  • Saves time on manual analysis, enhancing trading efficiency.
  • Helps make quick and informed decisions during volatile market conditions.
  • Easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders.

Conclusion

The Simple ICT Concepts Indicator is not just a tool but a comprehensive solution for traders looking to effectively implement ICT strategies. It’s a robust choice for enhancing market analysis and executing precise trades.


Önerilen ürünler
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Yeşil çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım değerleri: Turuncu çizginin üzerinde. - Bu gös
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Göstergeler
VR Cub , yüksek kaliteli giriş noktaları elde etmenin bir göstergesidir. Gösterge, matematiksel hesaplamaları kolaylaştırmak ve bir pozisyona giriş noktalarının aranmasını basitleştirmek için geliştirildi. Göstergenin yazıldığı ticaret stratejisi uzun yıllardan beri etkinliğini kanıtlamaktadır. Ticaret stratejisinin basitliği, acemi yatırımcıların bile başarılı bir şekilde ticaret yapmasına olanak tanıyan büyük avantajıdır. VR Cub, pozisyon açılış noktalarını ve Kâr Al ve Zararı Durdur hedef sev
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Göstergeler
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni". - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlü bir göstergedir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - Gösterge grafikte boğa Sabah Yıldızı desenlerini algılar: Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - Ayrıca kardeşi - ayı "Akşam Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi mevcuttur (aşağıdaki bağlantıyı takip edin). - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştir
Semaphore and ABC Pattern
Stoyan Roev
5 (5)
Göstergeler
The indicator places Semaphore points on the maximum and minimum of a higher, medium and lower period. It includes A,B,C Triangles for easier spotting of reversal chart pattern which occurs very frequently and has a very high success ratio. Both Semaphore and A,B,C Triangles have Alerts and Push notifications to a mobile device when they occur on the chart. These indicators are very useful for breakout trading and spotting support/resistance levels which gives good opportunities for positions.
Big Trend Signal
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Big Trend Signal   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can ge
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar" - fraktal göstergesinin gelişmiş bir versiyonudur, çok kullanışlı bir ticaret aracıdır! - Bildiğimiz gibi Standart fraktallar mt4 göstergesinin hiç ayarı yoktur - bu, yatırımcılar için çok elverişsizdir. - Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar bu sorunu çözmüştür - gerekli tüm ayarlara sahiptir: - Göstergenin ayarlanabilir periyodu (önerilen değerler - 7'nin üzerinde). - Fiyatın Yüksek/Düşük noktalarına ayarlanabilir mesafe. - Fraktal oklarının ayarlanabilir tasarımı. - Gösterged
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
FXTrader Ariel TakeProfit Stoploss Indicator
Ariel Capja
Göstergeler
This is the FXTraderariel-TakeProfit - Stop Loss Indicator . It provides you 3 potential Take Profits and 1 Stop Loss. These potential targets are computed based on several methods . The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller time frames (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't provide you a Signal nor can predict the m
Perfect Trade System
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Perfect Trade System   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Scalping Modulator
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Scalping Modulator is a scalping trading system. The indicator consists of several analytical modules. It automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader all the necessary information for trading. Scalping Modulator draws two trend lines on the chart. One line shows the long-term direction of the price, the second line shows the medium-term direction of the price. The indicator also draws red and blue dots on the chart. They indicate a likely change in price movement. In order to open a
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "RSI SPEED" MT4 için - harika bir tahmin aracı, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Bu göstergenin hesaplanması fizik denklemlerine dayanmaktadır. RSI SPEED, RSI'nin kendisinin 1. türevidir. - RSI SPEED, ana trend yönündeki girişleri scalping için iyidir. - Uygun trend göstergesiyle birlikte kullanın, örneğin HTF MA (resimlerdeki gibi). - RSI SPEED göstergesi, RSI'nin yönünü ne kadar hızlı değiştirdiğini gösterir - çok hassastır. - Momentum ticaret stratejileri için RSI SPEED gösterg
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Minotaur Waves , potansiyel dönüş noktalarını tespit etmek ve fiyat yönündeki değişimleri yüksek doğrulukla onaylamak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir piyasa analiz göstergesidir. Sistem, Minotaur Osilatörü ’nün gücünü dinamik uyarlanabilir bant yapısıyla birleştirerek, iyi temellendirilmiş giriş kararları için temiz ve güvenilir görsel sinyaller sunar. Tüm döviz çiftleri ile uyumludur; EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDJPY paritelerinde M1, M5, M15 ve M30 zaman dilimlerinde en iyi performansı gösterir. Güncel
Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Pro
Olena Kondratenko
5 (10)
Göstergeler
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the end of the trend, entry points and the expected take profit levels for each trade. The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period from M1 to D1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (Fast Take Profit, Middle Take Profit, Main Take Profit, Global Take Profit) and the Stop Loss level. The detailed guide on how to use the indicato
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Göstergeler
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Göstergeler
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Signal Undefeated
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Signal Undefeated   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can g
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler, hisse senetlerigibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareke
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Fair Value Gaps
Cao Minh Quang
4.88 (58)
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Overview The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator identifies inefficiencies in price action where an imbalance occurs due to aggressive buying or selling. These gaps are often created by institutional traders and smart money, leaving areas where price may later return to "fill" the imbalance before continuing its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of FVGs – The indicator highlights fair value gaps across different timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Support – View FVGs fr
FREE
Market Sessions Pre
Cao Minh Quang
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the Asian (Tokyo) , European (London) , and American (New York) sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - London Se
FREE
Supertrend Targets Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Supertrend Targets Signal is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry points , visualize dynamic target zones , and receive clean, reliable signals across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key addition
ICT Anchored Market Structures
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The ICT Anchored Market Structures with Validation trading indicator is  designed to bring precision, objectivity, and automation to price action analysis. It helps traders visualize real-time market structure shifts, trend confirmations, and liquidity sweeps across short, intermediate, and long-term market phases — all anchored directly to price, without relying on any external or user-defined inputs.  Uses Market structure is one of the most critical foundations of price action trading strate
Fair Value Gaps MT4
Cao Minh Quang
3.86 (7)
Göstergeler
The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a price range where one side of the market liquidity is offered, typically confirmed by a liquidity void on the lower time frame charts in the same price range. Price can "gap" to create a literal vacuum in trading, resulting in an actual price gap. Fair Value Gaps are most commonly used by price action traders to identify inefficiencies or imbalances in the market, indicating that buying and selling are not equal. If you're following the ICT Trading Strategy or Smart
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram
Cao Minh Quang
5 (6)
Göstergeler
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD   Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might be i
FREE
Simple ICT Concepts
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Simple ICT Concepts Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure: Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine the curren
Market Sessions Pre MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the   Asian (Tokyo) ,   European (London) , and   American (New York)   sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - Lo
FREE
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The SMC Analyzer STF is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones, and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias. Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquidity Zones, Higher Timeframe Trend). The
MACD Indicator with Histogram MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of   MACD     Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might
FREE
Pure Price Action ICT Tools
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Market Structure Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Market Structure Signal indicator is designed to detect Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines market structure analysis with volatility (ATR) to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting multi-channel alerts so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH detection, provides an i
Linear Regression Oscillator FX MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO)   is a technical indicator based on linear regression analysis, commonly used in financial markets to assess the momentum and direction of price trends. It measures the distance between the current price and the value predicted by a linear regression line, which is essentially the best-fit line over a specified period. Here’s a breakdown of how it works and its components: Key Components of the Linear Regression Oscillator Linear Regression Line (Best-Fit
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gaps
Order Block Detector MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator. Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader). Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex. Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1. Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated. Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts.  Enhanced by st
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
Market Structure Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   Market Structure Signal   indicator is designed to detect   Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines market structure analysis with volatility (ATR) to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting multi-channel alerts so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH detection, provide
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gap
Simple Smart Mney Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional
Pure Price Action ICT Tools MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Multiple Non Linear Regression MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Multiple Non-Linear Regression MT4 This indicator is designed to perform multiple non-linear regression analysis using four independent variables: close, open, high, and low prices. Here's a components and functionalities: Inputs: Normalization Data Length: Length of data used for normalization. Learning Rate: Rate at which the algorithm learns from errors. Show data points: Show plotting of normalized input data(close, open, high, low) Smooth?: Option to smooth the output. Smooth Length: Lengt
Market Structure w Inducements and Sweeps MT4 NDH
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Market Structure with Inducements & Sweeps indicator is a unique take on Smart Money Concepts related market structure labels that aims to give traders a more precise interpretation considering various factors. Compared to traditional market structure scripts that include Change of Character (CHoCH) & Break of Structures (BOS) -- this script also includes the detection of Inducements (IDM) & Sweeps which are major components of determining other structures labeled on the chart. SMC & pri
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
Unicorn Model ICT MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Unicorn Model ICT Indicator — Smart Trading with Precision The   Unicorn Model ICT Indicator   is a powerful and intelligent tool designed for traders who follow   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodologies. This indicator simplifies complex price action by visually identifying key market structures and providing high-probability trade setups. Key Features: A Bullish Unicorn Pattern A Lower Low (LL), followed by a Higher High (HH) A Fair Value Gap (FVG), overla
Quasimodo Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   Quasimodo Pattern Indicator  is no more difficult than the Head and Shoulders. Still, only a few traders know about it, and some even confuse one with the other. However, this is not a reason to avoid this tool in your forex trading strategy.    Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator automatically scans for valid QM patterns across any timeframe, reducing the need for manual chart analysis. Visual Highlights:   Clear and customizable on-chart drawing of shoulders, heads, and breako
OrderBlocks MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Order Block Multi Timeframe The   Order Block Multi Timeframe   is a powerful tool for Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders, combining high-accuracy   Order Block detection   with real-time   Break of Structure (BOS)   and   Change of Character (CHoCH)   analysis across multiple timeframes. Smart Money Insight, Multi-Timeframe Precision This indicator automatically identifies   institutional Order Blocks —key price zones where large players have entered the market—and plots them directly on your ch
Rectangle Trading Custom MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Rectangle Trading Custom   is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart. Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle. Key Features: Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones) Users can manually draw rectangles t
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4 The   SMC Analyzer STF  MT4  is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and   Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
Market Structure Trend Targets MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Market Structure Trend Targets   is a powerful trading indicator designed to give traders a clear, structured, and data-driven view of market momentum, breakouts, and key price reaction zones. Built on the principles of   smart market structure analysis , it helps identify not only trend direction, but also   precise breakout levels ,   trend exhaustion , and   potential reversal zones   — all with visual clarity and trader-friendly metrics. Key Features Breakout Points with Numbered Markers
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt