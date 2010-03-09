ST Rsi2 Curtis Daniel Jr - 5 (1) Göstergeler

Hello traders, this trading strategy is based on the the Larry Connors RSI-2 strategy, We begin with a 200 periods EMA to find the direction of the market. This is important because we only trade in the main trend direction. We then look for pull backs using the RSI with a period of 2 to get entry signals. Trades are then exited using the 5 EMA. Lot size should be calculated using 1% of 1 the ATR value and positions can be added as long as the entry criterion is met. TRADING IS RISKY AND I D