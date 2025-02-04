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Satoshi AI Expert Advisor: Comprehensive User Guide
Free Bonus Offer
With the purchase of this Expert Advisor, you can receive the HuiAi Expert Advisor for free! Contact the author on MQL5 for details.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Purchasing and Installation
- System Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 Configuration
- Expert Advisor Setup
- Risk Management
- AI Trading Modes
- Advanced Settings
- Troubleshooting
- Support and Updates
1. Introduction
Satoshi AI is an advanced trading Expert Advisor that leverages artificial intelligence to make trading decisions across multiple financial instruments. The default AI model is Deepseek, which is completely free to use with no additional charges.
2. Purchasing and Installation
Purchase Process
- Open the MQL5 platform
- Navigate to the Expert Advisor marketplace
- Find Satoshi AI Expert Advisor
- Complete the transaction directly through MQL5
- Download and install the Expert Advisor automatically
Installation Steps
- Open MetaTrader 5
- Ensure the Expert Advisor is downloaded from MQL5
- Go to 'File' > 'Open Data Folder'
- Navigate to 'MQL5/Experts'
- The EA should be automatically placed in this folder
- Restart MetaTrader 5
- Drag the Satoshi AI EA onto your desired trading chart
3. System Requirements
- MetaTrader 5
- Stable internet connection
- VPS recommended for 24/7 trading
- Broker supporting BTC/USD
- Minimum account balance: $200
4. MetaTrader 5 Configuration
Required Settings
- Enable automated trading
- Allow WebRequest for the following URLs:
WebRequest Configuration
- Tools > Options
- Go to the "Expert Advisors" tab
- Click "Add" in the WebRequest section
- Add each URL listed above
- Click "OK" to save settings
5. Expert Advisor Setup
Basic Parameters
Risk Management
- Risk Mode Options:
- Equity Risk (Automatic lot calculation)
- Fixed Lot
- Risk Per Stop Loss
- Default Risk Settings:
- Risk Percentage: 0.5% (adjustable)
- Maximum Lots: 1.0
- Flexible risk management to protect your capital
Trading Hours
- Fully customizable trading start and end times
- Supports multiple trading sessions
- Automatic market session detection
AI Model Selection
Default Model: Deepseek (Free)
Additional AI Models Available:
- Llama 3.1
- Claude 3.5 Sonnet
- Claude 3 Haiku
- GPT 4o
- Gemini 2.0 Flash
- And more...
Strategy Types
- Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
- Price Action
- Fast Scalping
- Breakout Trading
- Fibonacci Retracements
6. Risk Management Features
- Automatic intelligent lot sizing
- Dynamic stop loss calculation
- Maximum trade limits per symbol
- Drawdown protection mechanism
- Real-time spread monitoring
- Position size optimization
7. AI Trading Modes
Default Mode
- Deepseek AI model (Free)
Custom Mode
- Advanced AI model selection
- Custom API key support
- Enhanced market analysis
- Multi-symbol trading capabilities
- Access to premium AI models
8. Advanced Settings
News Filter
- Intelligent news event detection
- Trading pause during high-impact news
- Customizable news impact levels
- Automatic volatility management
Trailing Stop Options
- Level Target Trailing
- Regular Trailing
- ATR (Average True Range) based trailing
- Flexible stop loss management
9. Troubleshooting
Recommended Solutions
- Always use the latest version
- Check broker compatibility
- Use recommended VPS settings
- Regularly update Expert Advisor
10. Support and Updates
Support Channels
- Direct support through MQL5 messaging system
- Immediate assistance for registered users
- Comprehensive documentation
Update Policy
- Free updates included with purchase
- Continuous performance improvements
- Regular AI model enhancements
Additional Recommendations
- Start with a demo account
- Monitor initial performance
- Gradually adjust settings
- Understand your risk tolerance
- Regularly review trading results