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Satoshi AI Expert Advisor: Comprehensive User Guide

With the purchase of this Expert Advisor, you can receive the HuiAi Expert Advisor for free! Contact the author on MQL5 for details.

Table of Contents

Introduction Purchasing and Installation System Requirements MetaTrader 5 Configuration Expert Advisor Setup Risk Management AI Trading Modes Advanced Settings Troubleshooting Support and Updates

1. Introduction

Satoshi AI is an advanced trading Expert Advisor that leverages artificial intelligence to make trading decisions across multiple financial instruments. The default AI model is Deepseek, which is completely free to use with no additional charges.

2. Purchasing and Installation

Purchase Process

Open the MQL5 platform Navigate to the Expert Advisor marketplace Find Satoshi AI Expert Advisor Complete the transaction directly through MQL5 Download and install the Expert Advisor automatically

Installation Steps

Open MetaTrader 5 Ensure the Expert Advisor is downloaded from MQL5 Go to 'File' > 'Open Data Folder' Navigate to 'MQL5/Experts' The EA should be automatically placed in this folder Restart MetaTrader 5 Drag the Satoshi AI EA onto your desired trading chart

3. System Requirements

MetaTrader 5



Stable internet connection

VPS recommended for 24/7 trading

Broker supporting BTC/USD



Minimum account balance: $200

4. MetaTrader 5 Configuration

Required Settings

Enable automated trading Allow WebRequest for the following URLs: https://openrouter.ai/api/

https://cryptopanic.com

http://ec.forexprostools.com

WebRequest Configuration

Tools > Options Go to the "Expert Advisors" tab Click "Add" in the WebRequest section Add each URL listed above Click "OK" to save settings

5. Expert Advisor Setup

Basic Parameters

Risk Management

Risk Mode Options: Equity Risk (Automatic lot calculation) Fixed Lot Risk Per Stop Loss

Default Risk Settings: Risk Percentage: 0.5% (adjustable) Maximum Lots: 1.0 Flexible risk management to protect your capital



Trading Hours

Fully customizable trading start and end times

Supports multiple trading sessions

Automatic market session detection

AI Model Selection

Default Model: Deepseek (Free)

Additional AI Models Available:

Llama 3.1

Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Claude 3 Haiku

GPT 4o

Gemini 2.0 Flash

And more...

Strategy Types

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Price Action Fast Scalping Breakout Trading Fibonacci Retracements

6. Risk Management Features

Automatic intelligent lot sizing

Dynamic stop loss calculation

Maximum trade limits per symbol

Drawdown protection mechanism

Real-time spread monitoring

Position size optimization

7. AI Trading Modes

Default Mode

Deepseek AI model (Free)





Custom Mode

Advanced AI model selection

Custom API key support

Enhanced market analysis

Multi-symbol trading capabilities

Access to premium AI models

8. Advanced Settings

News Filter

Intelligent news event detection

Trading pause during high-impact news

Customizable news impact levels

Automatic volatility management

Trailing Stop Options

Level Target Trailing

Regular Trailing

ATR (Average True Range) based trailing

Flexible stop loss management

9. Troubleshooting





Recommended Solutions

Always use the latest version

Check broker compatibility

Use recommended VPS settings

Regularly update Expert Advisor

10. Support and Updates

Support Channels

Direct support through MQL5 messaging system

Immediate assistance for registered users

Comprehensive documentation

Update Policy

Free updates included with purchase

Continuous performance improvements

Regular AI model enhancements

Additional Recommendations

Start with a demo account

Monitor initial performance

Gradually adjust settings

Understand your risk tolerance

Regularly review trading results























