Satoshi AI Expert Advisor
My Trading

Satoshi AI Expert Advisor

4 February 2025, 12:25
Saeid Soleimani
Saeid Soleimani
0
455
Satoshi AI Expert Advisor: Comprehensive User Guide

Free Bonus Offer

With the purchase of this Expert Advisor, you can receive the HuiAi Expert Advisor for free! Contact the author on MQL5 for details.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Purchasing and Installation
  3. System Requirements
  4. MetaTrader 5 Configuration
  5. Expert Advisor Setup
  6. Risk Management
  7. AI Trading Modes
  8. Advanced Settings
  9. Troubleshooting
  10. Support and Updates

1. Introduction

Satoshi AI is an advanced trading Expert Advisor that leverages artificial intelligence to make trading decisions across multiple financial instruments. The default AI model is Deepseek, which is completely free to use with no additional charges.

2. Purchasing and Installation

Purchase Process

  1. Open the MQL5 platform
  2. Navigate to the Expert Advisor marketplace
  3. Find Satoshi AI Expert Advisor
  4. Complete the transaction directly through MQL5
  5. Download and install the Expert Advisor automatically

Installation Steps

  1. Open MetaTrader 5
  2. Ensure the Expert Advisor is downloaded from MQL5
  3. Go to 'File' > 'Open Data Folder'
  4. Navigate to 'MQL5/Experts'
  5. The EA should be automatically placed in this folder
  6. Restart MetaTrader 5
  7. Drag the Satoshi AI EA onto your desired trading chart

3. System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Stable internet connection
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 trading
  • Broker supporting BTC/USD
  • Minimum account balance: $200

4. MetaTrader 5 Configuration

Required Settings

  1. Enable automated trading
  2. Allow WebRequest for the following URLs:

WebRequest Configuration

  1. Tools > Options
  2. Go to the "Expert Advisors" tab
  3. Click "Add" in the WebRequest section
  4. Add each URL listed above
  5. Click "OK" to save settings

5. Expert Advisor Setup

Basic Parameters

Risk Management

  • Risk Mode Options:
    1. Equity Risk (Automatic lot calculation)
    2. Fixed Lot
    3. Risk Per Stop Loss
  • Default Risk Settings:
    • Risk Percentage: 0.5% (adjustable)
    • Maximum Lots: 1.0
    • Flexible risk management to protect your capital

Trading Hours

  • Fully customizable trading start and end times
  • Supports multiple trading sessions
  • Automatic market session detection

AI Model Selection

Default Model: Deepseek (Free)

Additional AI Models Available:

  • Llama 3.1
  • Claude 3.5 Sonnet
  • Claude 3 Haiku
  • GPT 4o
  • Gemini 2.0 Flash
  • And more...

Strategy Types

  1. Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
  2. Price Action
  3. Fast Scalping
  4. Breakout Trading
  5. Fibonacci Retracements

6. Risk Management Features

  • Automatic intelligent lot sizing
  • Dynamic stop loss calculation
  • Maximum trade limits per symbol
  • Drawdown protection mechanism
  • Real-time spread monitoring
  • Position size optimization

7. AI Trading Modes

Default Mode

  • Deepseek AI model (Free)

Custom Mode

  • Advanced AI model selection
  • Custom API key support
  • Enhanced market analysis
  • Multi-symbol trading capabilities
  • Access to premium AI models

8. Advanced Settings

News Filter

  • Intelligent news event detection
  • Trading pause during high-impact news
  • Customizable news impact levels
  • Automatic volatility management

Trailing Stop Options

  • Level Target Trailing
  • Regular Trailing
  • ATR (Average True Range) based trailing
  • Flexible stop loss management

9. Troubleshooting



Recommended Solutions

  • Always use the latest version
  • Check broker compatibility
  • Use recommended VPS settings
  • Regularly update Expert Advisor

10. Support and Updates

Support Channels

  • Direct support through MQL5 messaging system
  • Immediate assistance for registered users
  • Comprehensive documentation

Update Policy

  • Free updates included with purchase
  • Continuous performance improvements
  • Regular AI model enhancements

Additional Recommendations

  • Start with a demo account
  • Monitor initial performance
  • Gradually adjust settings
  • Understand your risk tolerance
  • Regularly review trading results