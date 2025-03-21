AussiKiwi MT5

Aussi Kiwi MT5

opera con el trío clásico AUDCAD, AUDNZD y NZDCAD en un solo chart, al igual que otros Expertos del mercado MQL5. La estrategia básica difiere poco de estas y se basa en una combinación de indicadores como la Moving Average, la Standard Deviation, el RSI y el ATR. Sin embargo, la principal diferencia con AussiKiwi MT5 reside en le sofisticada tecnología de correlación, que determina qué par operar a continuación y con qué volumen, en función del/de los par(es) abierto(s) en ese momento.

No se utilizan algoritmos de IA, que generalmente no ofrecen ventajas en el rendimiento, sino que suponen una carga innecesaria de los recursos del sistema (importante para el funcionamiento del VPS).

Versión MT4 disponible aquíhttps://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/138141

Los usuarios experimentados también pueden ajustar u optimizar la configuración para otros pares de divisas, como el EURUSD por ejemplo. El modo "Personalizado" está disponible para este fin. Solo en este modo se pueden configurar libremente los indicadores.

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01

Key Features:

Default Trading pairs:

Settings “Parameter Mode = Predefined”:

AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD. All together from one single Chart only (One Chart setup)

Other Trading pairs:

Settings “Parameter Mode = Custom”:

Single pair setup per Chart allows to utilize free parameter setting and optimization.

Chart Timeframe:

Doesn’t matter. Just set your preferred Timeframe. Also switching Timeframes around during operational doesn’t influence settings or trading results.

Onscreen Panel:

Displays important system- and trading-related information, Buy and Sell buttons to enter orders manually or enable/disable trading direction(s), button to close orders manually, button to enable/disable opening of new sessions after closing the currently running session, button to shows up the News Event Table.

News Event Filter:

Enable/disable displaying news table by clicking Panel’s “N”-button or pushing “N(n)” key. Enable/disable and setup trading pauses on important news events.

Money Management:

Selectable use of Fixed Lotsize or percentual risk setting on account’s available Balance, Equity or Margin. Set percentage will be split between the activated pairs. Example: 10% for 3 pairs results risk of 3.33% per pair.

Takeprofit:

Virtual trailing profit trailing and/or averaging virtual profit trailing over all currently profitable and loosing open orders.

Stoploss:

Automated calculated by ATR indicator or fixed value set if ATR is disabled.

Optional: Innovative management of recovery orders with dynamic drawdown reduction algorithm.

Independency:

Only takes care of its own orders and does not influence orders of other experts or outside the expert placed manual orders. 

 

Detailed Settings and Description to be found in the link below: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760725 


Otros productos de este autor
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Asesores Expertos
Pound Breakout MT5 es un Expert Advisor para GBPUSD que negocia rupturas de un canal lateral paralelo y ofrece impresionantes funciones comerciales adicionales. >>> Primero, una nota importante:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763902 >>> Señal en vivo disponible aquí: https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 La base de la estrategia de rupturas de Londres reside en que el horario de Londres es uno de los períodos de mayor liqu
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (2)
Asesores Expertos
Golden US Session MT5 Se basa en una estrategia de ruptura clásica y popular y no utiliza ningún mecanismo Martingala o Grid. Golden US Session MT5 coloca un par de órdenes stop de compra/venta en la apertura diaria de las bolsas de valores de EE.UU. Tan pronto como una de las órdenes de stop se activa y se coloca en el mercado, dicha orden se elimina. Si una orden se cierra en el stop loss, la pérdida está limitada a $5/lote de 0,01. Para compensar dicha pérdida más rápidamente, se puede utili
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Asesores Expertos
Golden US Nights MT5 primero, se coloca una orden virtual de compra con stop loss tras el cierre diario de las bolsas de valores estadounidenses, utilizando un sofisticado algoritmo de acción del precio para determinar el precio óptimo de entrada al mercado. No se utilizan estrategias Martingale ni de Grid, y todas las órdenes cuentan con stop loss. La instalación es sencilla en un Chart XAUUSD de cualquier Timeframe, que puede modificarse en cualquier momento sin afectar el flujo de trabajo del
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Asesores Expertos
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 es un Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado con una potente gestión de órdenes y recuperación. Optimizado por defecto para operar con oro (XAUUSD), es adaptable a otros instrumentos financieros. Los parámetros clave de trading se pueden ajustar con flexibilidad en el panel en pantalla para adaptarse a las situaciones actuales del Mercado financiero. Dispone de dos estrategias básicas, caracterizadas por diferentes actividades de trading. La estrategia "Night" op
Christian Jordan
531
Christian Jordan 2025.08.21 11:11 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

Ocean
629
Ocean 2025.07.16 08:31 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

