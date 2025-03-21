AussiKiwi MT5
- Asesores Expertos
- Daniela Elsner
- Versión: 2.33
- Actualizado: 12 septiembre 2025
- Activaciones: 20
Aussi Kiwi MT5
opera con el trío clásico AUDCAD, AUDNZD y NZDCAD en un solo chart, al igual que otros Expertos del mercado MQL5. La estrategia básica difiere poco de estas y se basa en una combinación de indicadores como la Moving Average, la Standard Deviation, el RSI y el ATR. Sin embargo, la principal diferencia con AussiKiwi MT5 reside en le sofisticada tecnología de correlación, que determina qué par operar a continuación y con qué volumen, en función del/de los par(es) abierto(s) en ese momento.
No se utilizan algoritmos de IA, que generalmente no ofrecen ventajas en el rendimiento, sino que suponen una carga innecesaria de los recursos del sistema (importante para el funcionamiento del VPS).
Versión MT4 disponible aquí: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/138141
Los usuarios experimentados también pueden ajustar u optimizar la configuración para otros pares de divisas, como el EURUSD por ejemplo. El modo "Personalizado" está disponible para este fin. Solo en este modo se pueden configurar libremente los indicadores.
Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01
Key Features:
|
Default Trading pairs:
|
Settings “Parameter Mode = Predefined”:
AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD. All together from one single Chart only (One Chart setup)
|
Other Trading pairs:
|
Settings “Parameter Mode = Custom”:
Single pair setup per Chart allows to utilize free parameter setting and optimization.
|
Chart Timeframe:
|
Doesn’t matter. Just set your preferred Timeframe. Also switching Timeframes around during operational doesn’t influence settings or trading results.
|
Onscreen Panel:
|
Displays important system- and trading-related information, Buy and Sell buttons to enter orders manually or enable/disable trading direction(s), button to close orders manually, button to enable/disable opening of new sessions after closing the currently running session, button to shows up the News Event Table.
|
News Event Filter:
|
Enable/disable displaying news table by clicking Panel’s “N”-button or pushing “N(n)” key. Enable/disable and setup trading pauses on important news events.
|
Money Management:
|
Selectable use of Fixed Lotsize or percentual risk setting on account’s available Balance, Equity or Margin. Set percentage will be split between the activated pairs. Example: 10% for 3 pairs results risk of 3.33% per pair.
|
Takeprofit:
|
Virtual trailing profit trailing and/or averaging virtual profit trailing over all currently profitable and loosing open orders.
|
Stoploss:
|
Automated calculated by ATR indicator or fixed value set if ATR is disabled.
Optional: Innovative management of recovery orders with dynamic drawdown reduction algorithm.
|
Independency:
|
Only takes care of its own orders and does not influence orders of other experts or outside the expert placed manual orders.
Detailed Settings and Description to be found in the link below:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760725
