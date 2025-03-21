AussiKiwi MT5

UniversalTrader Remi Passanello 4.64 (11) Asesores Expertos

Universal Trader (UT) This EA is part of the RPTrade Pro Solutions systems. UT is a trading robot using a trend and oscillator indicators. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. Designed for every TimeFrames Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop. Can also work as a switch without SL/TP Works with any pairs How does it work UT is a trend follower. It's using A build in Supertrend Indicator to find trades entries and Parabolic SAR to S