Snow Eagle
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Gianluca Guarino
- Sürüm: 1.42
- Güncellendi: 15 Mart 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
SNOW EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way.
Live Performance Click here.
- Installation: Load on EURGBP chart ONLY. (if you are testing EA, you need to backtest on every single Symbols. This is an MT4 backtest limitation.)
- Currency pairs: EURGBP,EURCHF,AUDCAD,GBPCAD,NZDCAD.
- Timeframe: M15.
- Minimum account balance: 500$.
- Broker: The system is not affected by spread and slippage but it is preferable to use an ECN account.
- Type of System: Mean-Reverting.
----------Settings---------
- Show Panel: Enable/disable the view of the expert's panel on the chart.
- Forex Symbols Suffix: Check that the symbols and suffixes on your broker are the same as those set by default( ex. EURGBP - EURGBP.c ).
- Allow New Grid: enable or disable the opening of new grids (it doesn't affect the already opened grids).
- Lot Calculation:
- Fixed lot : Set manualy the open lot size.
- Low/Mid/High/Very High Risk : Automatic balance lot sizing based on the risk set
- Fixed Lot Value: opening size for fixed lot.
- Allow Edging: Enable or disable the ability to open trades in both directions at the same time.
- Max Drawdown % : Enter the percentage of the capital at which all trades will be closed.
- Max Spread: Limit on max spread allowed to open trades (pips).
- Max Symbol at a time: Limit on max number of symbol that can be traded simultaneously.
FINANCIAL FREEDOM
We are professional team that has more than 12 years of experience in algorithmic trading.
CHECK PERFORMANCE
Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.