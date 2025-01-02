The Golden Water

The expert works in the way of pending deals moving with the price
Without setting a target or stop loss
When one of them is activated, the other deal moves with the price
When the first deal reaches a certain profit
The trailing stop works in pursuit
Profit
If the other deal is activated
It works on suspending new deals with the movement with the price and closing all together with a profit
Watch the back test video on the chart
Work on five minutes
Capital 1000

Lot size 0.01

Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here




Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:

   GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURUSD gold BTCUSD
Time Frame:
    M5
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01


