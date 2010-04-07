Support Resistance Indicator Probabilities

New Support and Resistance Indicator with Probabilities and Alerts

Description: Maximize your profits with the newest Support and Resistance indicator! Our indicator automatically calculates support and resistance levels based on 24-hour analysis periods and provides detailed probabilities for each level. Additionally, you can set up custom alerts to be notified when the price touches specific levels, directly on your mobile device.

Features:

  • Support and resistance analysis based on hourly data

  • Distinct colors for each level

  • Probability display for level touches on the chart

  • Customizable alerts for mobile notifications

  • Easy to use and configure

Invest with confidence and take your trading to the next level!


Önerilen ürünler
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Göstergeler
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
MetaTrader’da birden fazla   yatay çizgi   çizmek ve bu çizgilerin fiyat seviyelerini takip etmek zahmetli olabilir. Bu gösterge, fiyat uyarıları ayarlamak, destek/direnç seviyelerini çizmek ve diğer manuel işlemler için eşit aralıklarla otomatik olarak birden fazla yatay çizgi çizer. Bu gösterge, hızlı alım-satımlarla kâr elde etmeyi hedefleyen yeni başlayan Forex yatırımcıları için uygundur. Yatay çizgiler, piyasa bir trend izliyorken ya da yatay seyrederken işlem başlatılabilecek potansiyel a
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
KT 4 Timeframe Trend MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
The KT 4 Time Frame Trend is an invaluable forex indicator for traders seeking to identify the trend direction across 4-time frames accurately. This innovative indicator allows users to simultaneously observe and analyze price trends across four different timeframes. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool offers an enhanced understanding of trend dynamics, leading to improved trading strategies on your trading platform. The capability to concurrently monitor multiple timef
Resistance and Support Zones MTF for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.67 (9)
Göstergeler
The indicator automatically builds Support/Resistance levels (Zones) from different timeframes on one chart. Support-resistance levels are horizontal lines. As a rule, the market does not respond to a specific price level, but to a price range around the level, because demand and supply of market participants are not formed clearly on the line, but are “spread out” at a certain distance from the level. This indicator determines and draws precisely such a price range within which strong positi
Market Swing Scanner Board
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER! Dear traders I am glad to introduce the " Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board"  indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator . This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this st
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
LordTrendSignal
Igor Pereira Calil
Göstergeler
LordTrendSignal is a financial market indicator for Meta Trader that checks signals through trends and candles, works on all TimeFrames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). LordTrendSignal checks the signal through trends and candles and informs you via notification, alerts via email and push on the automatic screen. The trend flexibility of LordTrendSignal is high, however, together with other of our indicators LordAutoFibonacci and LordAutoTrendLine you will be able to work very well to obtain m
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
Support and Resistance Detect Signal Elite MT4
Guilherme Guimaraes Dias
Göstergeler
The indicator,   Support and Resistance Detect Signal   automatically detects support and resistance levels and trend lines, emitting a signal whenever the condition is met, as configured. It reads support and resistance drawn manually or automatically built into the chart by other external indicators. Note:   Support and Resistance Detect Signal   is compatible with almost all external indicators that draw on the chart, support and resistance levels, in addition to trend lines. Discover our
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada kritik bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Gösterge, belirli bir yönde güçlenen momentumu sürekli tarar ve büyük bir hareket başlamadan hemen önce doğru giriş sinyalini verir.  Çoklu sembol ve çoklu zaman dilimi tarayıcıyı buradan edinin - ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak sağlar. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini takip eden MTF Ta
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Göstergeler
Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard designed for serious breakout traders.
Level Scanner
Thushara Dissanayake
Göstergeler
Seviye Tarayıcı   göstergesi, tüm   Destek ve Direnç seviyeleriyle   birlikte tablodaki   Yüksek   ve   Düşük   alanların tanımlanmasını otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Gerçek eğilimin daha net ve pürüzsüz bir temsilini sağlamak için   Gövde Hareketli Ortalamasının   kullanımını içerir. Bu gösterge olağanüstü bir hızla çalışarak, tacirlerin önemli ilgi alanlarını hızlı bir şekilde belirlemelerine ve daha bilinçli ticaret kararları vermelerine olanak tanır. Seviye Tarayıcını
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter, kritik likidite süpürme bölgelerini tespit eder ve vurgular. Bu bölgeleri net fiyat tepkileri ve uyarlanabilir bir trend filtresiyle birleştirerek, piyasa trendiyle uyumlu hassas alım ve satım sinyalleri üretir. Araç, ana ve ikincil likidite süpürme bölgeleri arasında ayrım yapar. Ana bölgeler büyük oklarla, ikincil bölgeler ise daha küçük oklarla işaretlenir, böylece kolayca ayırt edilebilir. Büyük Oklar: Ana likidite süpürme bölgelerinden gelen güçlü dönüş sinyalleri
Support and Resistance Barry
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Support and Resistance Barry Indicator - Your Path to Precision Trading Explore the world of precision trading with the "Support and Resistance Barry Indicator" for MetaTrader 4. This robust tool is designed to help you identify key support and resistance levels with exceptional accuracy, enhancing your ability to make well-informed trading decisions. Basic Details : Indicator Type : Support and Resistance Barry Indicator Key Metrics : Real-time identification of crucial support and resistance l
The Best Choice compra y venta
Sandro Israel Hernandez Zamora
Göstergeler
¿Has escuchado decir que la tendencia es tu amiga? pues nada es mas cierto en el mundo del trading. Este indicador analiza las tendencias y su fuerza para que puedas aprovecharlas y utilizamos un conjunto de indicadores como RSI, %W, MACD y EMAS para analizar el mercado y sus movimientos, por lo que podrás mantener tu gráfico limpio sabiendo que todos estos indicadores los tienes en uno solo. Este, como cualquier indicador, no representa una certeza de compra o venta definitiva, por lo siempre r
Higher High Lower Low MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Higher High Lower Low, aşağıdaki salınım noktalarını ve bunlara karşılık gelen destek/direnç seviyelerini işaretler: Higher High: Önceki yüksek seviyeden daha yüksek bir salınım tepe noktası. Lower High: Önceki yüksek seviyeden daha düşük bir salınım tepe noktası. Lower Low: Önceki düşük seviyeden daha düşük bir salınım dip noktası.  Higher Low: Önceki düşük seviyeden daha yüksek bir salınım dip noktası.   Özellikler Salınım yüksekliği ve düşüklüğünün yoğunluğu, sol ve sağ çubuk sayısı değiş
Volume weighted RSI Pointer MFI
Dominik Mandok
Göstergeler
MFI Pointer is an indicator based on Money Flow Index indicator that uses both price and volume to measure buying and selling pressure. Money Flow Index is also known as volume-weighted RSI . MFI Pointer simply draws arrows on chart window when value of Money Flow Index (from parameter MFI_Period) is below MFI_Level (green upward pointing arrow) or above 100-MFI_Level (red downward pointing arrow). Indicator works on all timeframes and all currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks etc. MFI Po
Visual comparison of history and current patterns
Vladimir Kähri
Göstergeler
The indicator compares pattern found on chart history with the current price movement. Since history repeats itself, then, by comparing the two patterns, indicator can predict the further movement of the price. The indicator allows you to overlay highlighted history pattern with current movement and you will visually see this movement and will be able to compare the past and the present. To compare two patterns, you need: It is necessary to find and highlight a pattern on the history chart of a
Round Levels mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için "Yuvarlak Seviyeler" Forex Göstergesi. - "Yuvarlak Seviyeler" göstergesi, destek/direnç seviyelerini dikkate alan yatırımcılar için olmazsa olmaz bir yardımcı göstergedir. - Fiyat, yuvarlanma seviyelerine büyük ölçüde saygı gösterir - fiyat yuvarlanma seviyelerinden çok sık geri döner. - H4 ve D1 zaman dilimleri için 1000 puanlık Adım kullanın. - H1 ve daha düşük zaman dilimleri için (gün içi işlemler için) 500 puanlık Adım kullanın. - Ayrıca, yuvarlanma seviyeleri, Kâr Al (yuvarlanma
Adamant Levels Logic A
Sattiraju Kottapalli
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This Indicator Paints levels which are very ' Adamant ' and strong in nature. These levels act as strong Price rejection levels for a life time and never repaint. Disclaimer : If you are looking for a Fancy, colorful and eye catchy indicator please stay away. No trader can become a good trader without considering levels where the price can hold, bounce or break. These levels help traders to enter markets at a cheaper price. They can be Support resistance, demand supply, pivot point, Fibonacci
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Göstergeler
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
Horizontal Support Resistance Lines
Velmurugan Esakki
Göstergeler
This indicator draws Horizontal Support and Resistance automatically. It works with any symbol and any timeframe. Stronger Support Lines are displayed in thicker green horizontal lines. In the same way, Stronger Resistance lines are displayed with thicker red lines. Change the timeframe to display the Support and Resistance Lines of various timeframes.
RC Range Filtered AlgoAlpha MT4
Francisco Rayol
Göstergeler
Range Filtered AlgoAlpha, piyasa oynaklığını analiz ederek potansiyel işlem fırsatlarını belirlemek için tasarlanmış bir teknik analiz aracıdır. AlgoAlpha'nın orijinal TradingView göstergesinin MetaTrader uyarlaması olan bu araç, görsel piyasa değerlendirmeleri sağlamak için çeşitli analitik yöntemleri birleştirir. Teknik Özellikler Fiyat düzleştirme için Kalman Filtreleme (Kalman Filtering) kullanır Oynaklık ölçümü için ATR tabanlı bantlar (ATR-based Bands) içerir Trend analizi için Süpertrend
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Göstergeler
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Wycoff For Intraday And Swing Trading
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Göstergeler
Please follow the "How To Trade" instructions exactly for best results Wycoff theory is vastly used by institutional traders but when it comes to retail traders the concept isn't well understood by most. It is even more difficult to implement in intraday & swing trading. This No REPAINT indicator helps you in analyzing the market cycles and plots buy/sell signals at the start of trending phase. It studies the market strength of bulls and bears and does a effort Vs reward matrix calculation befor
Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
Wolfe Wave Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Wolfe Waves scanner - It scans all the Symbols and identify the movement of price and it gives confidence in trade. It automatically plots  fifth wave breaks out of the channel. According to the theory behind the pattern, a line drawn from the point at the beginning of the first wave and passing through the beginning of the fourth wave predicts a target price for the end of the fifth wave. If a trader properly identifies a Wolfe Wave as it forms, the beginning of the fifth wave represents an op
Gann Percentages and Angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles included percentages to find out right time and price equations   are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45)
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (58)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (11)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 50 copies (2 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Göstergeler
Gold Stuff, özellikle altın için tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir ve herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda da kullanılabilir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve gecikmez. Önerilen zaman dilimi H1. Bu göstergede tam otomatik Uzman Danışman EA Gold Stuff çalışır. Profilimde bulabilirsiniz. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben! AYARLAR Ok Çiz -
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Göstergeler
Tek bir sistemde trend ve arıza seviyelerinin kombinasyonu. Gelişmiş bir gösterge algoritması piyasa gürültüsünü filtreler, trendi, giriş noktalarını ve olası çıkış seviyelerini belirler. Gösterge sinyalleri, sinyal geçmişinin etkinliğini gösteren en uygun araçları seçmenize izin veren istatistiksel bir modüle kaydedilir. Gösterge Kâr Al ve Zararı Durdur işaretlerini hesaplar. Kılavuz ve talimat ->   Burada   / MT5 versiyonu ->   Burada Gösterge ile nasıl ticaret yapılır: Trend Predictor ile iş
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
One to Three Trendline Breakout
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.7 (10)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya g
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son harmonik kalıpları gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz / MT5 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge: Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol : seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend: yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern : desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry : giriş fiyatı SL: zararı durdur fiyatı TP1: 1. kar alma fiyatı TP2: 2. kar alma fiyatı TP3: 3. kar alma fiyatı
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
Göstergeler
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
Gann Square of 9
Olga Borovskaia
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The only one of its kind square 9 indicator that corresponds to the real situation on Gannzilla! The indicator calculates price levels by Square 9 and dates by Square 9.  All price and time levels are 100% consistent with the location on Square 9 (Gannzila). This tool will be a great solution for determining the price and time levels using the methods of the legendary trader William Delbert Gann.
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Göstergeler
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Zenith Angel
Augusto Martins Lopes
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenith Angel EA: Traderlar İçin Akıllı Otomasyon Açıklama Zenith Angel EA , finansal işlemleri optimize etmek ve traderlara stratejik karar alma süreçlerinde yardımcı olmak için geliştirilmiş ileri düzey bir otomatik işlem aracıdır. En yeni teknolojiyi kanıtlanmış piyasa stratejileriyle birleştirerek kesinlik, verimlilik ve tam kontrol sağlar. Bu Expert Advisor, birden fazla teknik göstergeleri aynı anda işler ve piyasa koşullarına göre dinamik ayarlamalar yaparak güçlü ve istikrarlı bir perform
Heat Map Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Göstergeler
Isı Haritası Göstergesi – Gelişmiş Hacim Analizi İçin Bu gösterge, piyasa hacim aktivitesini görsel olarak sunarak kullanıcıların hacim dinamiklerini daha net yorumlamasına yardımcı olur. Özellikler 1. Isı Haritası Görselleştirmesi Hacim yoğunluğu renk skalasıyla gösterilir: • Mavi: Düşük aktivite • Yeşil: Orta düzeyde aktivite • Turuncu: Yüksek aktivite • Kırmızı: Yoğun hacim 2. Özelleştirilebilir Arayüz • Kullanıcı tercihine göre renk ayarları • Gerçek zamanlı yüzde gösterimi (isteğe bağlı) •
Currency Strength Lines
Augusto Martins Lopes
Göstergeler
Para Gücü Göstergesi Açıklama Bu gösterge, Forex piyasasındaki ana para birimlerinin göreceli gücünü analiz ederek, hangi para birimlerinin güçlendiğini veya zayıfladığını net bir şekilde gösterir. EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD ve CHF gibi temel para birimlerini değerlendirir ve kullanıcının belirlediği yapılandırmaya göre RSI veya ROC gibi yöntemlerle gücü hesaplar. Sonuçlar, her para birimi için ayrı çizgiler halinde gösterilir, böylece trendleri ve potansiyel işlem fırsatlarını belirlemek
Bollinger Bands Ultimate
Augusto Martins Lopes
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BollingerBandsEA is an Expert Advisor designed to combine technical analysis with automated execution, utilizing the renowned Bollinger Bands strategy. Developed for traders of all experience levels, it offers a practical approach to streamline your trading activities in the financial market. Why Choose BollingerBandsEA? Strategy-Based Approach: Built on Bollinger Bands logic, the EA identifies trading opportunities using solid technical criteria. Smart Automation: Enables automated buy and sel
FREE
Reset Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Uzman Danışmanlar
RESET PRO: The Future of Algorithmic Trading Revolutionary Technology for Consistent and Intelligent Trading RESET PRO is the most advanced automated trading solution, combining cutting-edge market analysis with a dynamic position management system. Our exclusive reset-and-recover methodology ensures consistent performance, even in the most challenging market conditions. Key Technical Features PROPRIETARY RESET MECHANISM Never lose trade direction again! When the market moves against yo
FREE
SimpleProb
Augusto Martins Lopes
Göstergeler
SimpleProb: Finansal Piyasadaki Yeni Müttefikiniz! Açıklama Karmaşık ve kafa karıştırıcı göstergelerden sıkıldınız mı? SimpleProb , MetaTrader 4 üzerindeki işlemlerinizi daha basit ve verimli hale getirmek için tasarlanmış bir teknik analiz göstergesidir! SimpleProb, son 14 fiyat dönemini analiz ederek yükseliş ( CALL ) ve düşüş ( PUT ) olasılıklarını hesaplar. Grafik üzerinde net görsel sinyaller sağlayarak alım ve satım kararlarını daha sezgisel hale getirir. Nasıl Çalışır? Basit Olasılık Hesa
Bollinger Ultimate
Augusto Martins Lopes
Uzman Danışmanlar
Transform Your Trading with the Ultimate Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor! Are you tired of trading strategies that don't deliver consistent results? Introducing the   Ultimate Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor   – the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize profits and minimize risks. Key Features: Accurate Signals:   Utilizes the renowned Bollinger Bands strategy to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Intelligent Risk Management:   Protect your capital with advanced risk manageme
Volume Traders
Augusto Martins Lopes
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeTrader - Advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Maximize Your Profits with Volume and RSI Analysis! Tired of manually searching for patterns and missing market opportunities? VolumeTrader is the solution you are looking for! This advanced Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify trading opportunities based on two of the most powerful market indicators: Trading Volume and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Key Features: Volume Analysis:   The EA monitors the buy and sell volume of each
SimpleprobMT5
Augusto Martins Lopes
Göstergeler
Olasılık Göstergesi Açıklama Olasılık Göstergesi, önceki mumları analiz ederek alım ve satım fırsatlarını belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için geliştirilmiş bir araçtır. Belirlenen mum sayısına göre yükseliş ( CALL ) ve düşüş ( PUT ) olasılıklarını hesaplar ve grafik üzerinde oklar göstererek olası giriş noktalarını işaretler. Özellikler Mum Analizi : Belirlenen sayıda mum analiz edilerek yükseliş ve düşüş olasılıkları hesaplanır. Görsel Sinyaller : Alım (yeşil) ve satım (kırmızı) sinyallerini g
Heat Map Pro mt5
Augusto Martins Lopes
Göstergeler
Heat Map Indicator - Advanced Volume Analysis Introducing the Heat Map Indicator - A Professional Tool for Market Volume Analysis! **Key Features** **Visual Heat Map** - Instant volume intensity visualization through colors - Blue: Low volume - Green: Medium volume - Yellow/Orange: Increasing volume - Red: High volume **Intuitive Interface** - Dynamic color scale - Real-time percentage indicator - Current level indicator - Customizable colors and transparency **Smart Alert System** - Custo
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
Göstergeler
Matrix Currency – Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool The Matrix Currency is an advanced indicator designed to analyze currency strength in the Forex market. It provides efficient monitoring and strategic support for traders seeking clear and actionable insights. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes (from M1 to MN1) with real-time updates, displayed in an intuitive matrix format. Alert System : Customizable notifications via pop-up, email, and mobile devi
Session Time Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Göstergeler
Session Time Pro 2.0 — MetaTrader 5 İçin Gösterge Genel Açıklama Session Time Pro 2.0 , piyasa oturumlarını verimli bir şekilde analiz etmek isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış bir göstergedir. Gün içindeki işlem saatlerini, fiyat aralıklarını ve projeksiyonları görselleştirerek, fiyat hareketi kalıplarını belirlemeye yardımcı olur. Esnek özelleştirme seçenekleri sayesinde, belirli oturumları grafik üzerinde çizgiler, alanlar veya renkli mumlar ile vurgulayabilirsiniz. Kullanım Kılavuzu Ana Pa
Candlestick Scanner
Augusto Martins Lopes
Göstergeler
Candlestick Scanner — Otomatik Desen Dedektörü Özet Candlestick Scanner, hem geçmiş verilerde hem de gerçek zamanlı olarak 20'den fazla klasik mum çubuğu desenini otomatik olarak tanımlayan güçlü bir araçtır. Algılanan her desen için, gösterge grafiğe net bir etiket çizer, ilgili mumu bir okla işaretler ve EA'larınız (Uzman Danışmanlar) ile script'lerinizle entegrasyon için veriler sağlar. Fırsatları asla kaçırmamanız için eksiksiz bir bildirim sistemi (Uyarı, Anlık Bildirim ve E-posta) içerir.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt