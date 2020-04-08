One Minutes Scalper

Perfect for one minutes high trading and scalping. This indicator is very effective for trading on one minutes, in the hour.

A combination of moving averages and STOCHASTICS calculation to produce a very convincing signal every hour.

Blue colour signals a buy opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible buy points. The Blue average line serves as possible trend direction and support.

Red colour signals a sell opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible sell points. The Red average line serves as possible trend direction and resistance.

The white X signifies a not very definite direction at the moment. It also signifies a possible reversal from immediate previous direction of price when price deviates extremely high/below the blue/red average line. It also signifies short term resistance or support depending on whether it is above or below the blue or red average line.

PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW, CLICK RESHARE OR RECOMMEND, MANY THANKS!

