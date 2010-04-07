Support Resistance Indicator Probabilities

New Support and Resistance Indicator with Probabilities and Alerts

Description: Maximize your profits with the newest Support and Resistance indicator! Our indicator automatically calculates support and resistance levels based on 24-hour analysis periods and provides detailed probabilities for each level. Additionally, you can set up custom alerts to be notified when the price touches specific levels, directly on your mobile device.

Features:

Support and resistance analysis based on hourly data

Distinct colors for each level

Probability display for level touches on the chart

Customizable alerts for mobile notifications

Easy to use and configure

Invest with confidence and take your trading to the next level!



