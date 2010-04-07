Support Resistance Indicator Probabilities
- Indicateurs
- Augusto Martins Lopes
- Version: 1.0
New Support and Resistance Indicator with Probabilities and Alerts
Description: Maximize your profits with the newest Support and Resistance indicator! Our indicator automatically calculates support and resistance levels based on 24-hour analysis periods and provides detailed probabilities for each level. Additionally, you can set up custom alerts to be notified when the price touches specific levels, directly on your mobile device.
Features:
-
Support and resistance analysis based on hourly data
-
Distinct colors for each level
-
Probability display for level touches on the chart
-
Customizable alerts for mobile notifications
-
Easy to use and configure
Invest with confidence and take your trading to the next level!