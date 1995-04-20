Roziva Danza
This custom trading indicator utilizes the Average True Range (ATR) to identify buy and sell opportunities based on price movement. It can optionally employ Heikin Ashi candles to reduce noise and produce smoother signals. The indicator is optimized for use on a 1-hour timeframe and is designed for long-term trading strategies.
- Works best with symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, US500, US30, XAUUSD, BNBUSDConfigure Settings:
- Set KeyValue to 9.0.
- Set ATRPeriod to 11.
- Enable UseHeikinAshi if smoother signals are needed.
- Customize signal colors, labels, and font size as desired.
- Customization:
- Buy Signal: Default Green (adjustable).
- Sell Signal: Default Red (adjustable).
- Signal Labels: Ensure BuyText = "Buy" and SellText = "Sell" (correct inversion if necessary).
- Font Size: Default 10 (adjust for visibility).