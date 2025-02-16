Tele Notify for MT4

Tele Notify can help you send notifications for opened & closed trades to a Telegram channel or your personal Telegram.

(see Master Notify for more options of notifications: price, equity, profit, etc. Get more EAs here)

Update: Now you can check your account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check. This option is only valid when you use your Telegram User ID on EA inputs



********************************************************************************************

HOW TO SET UP? PDF

* Get inputs for EA:

- Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by @BotFather , and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start".

- Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting with @userinfobot

- Telegram Channel Username: Use channel username with "@" & add the bot you created as an Administrator in your Telegram channel

* Setup on your MT4/MT5:

- MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add API Telegram

to WebRequest



