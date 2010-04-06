Tele Notify for MT4
- Tuan Nghia Phan
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 16 febbraio 2025
Tele Notify can help you send notifications for opened & closed trades to a Telegram channel or your personal Telegram.
(see Master Notify for more options of notifications: price, equity, profit, etc. Get more EAs here)
Update: Now you can check your account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check. This option is only valid when you use your Telegram User ID on EA inputs
HOW TO SET UP? PDF
* Get inputs for EA:
- Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by @BotFather , and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start".
- Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting with @userinfobot
- Telegram Channel Username: Use channel username with "@" & add the bot you created as an Administrator in your Telegram channel
* Setup on your MT4/MT5:- MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add API Telegram to WebRequest