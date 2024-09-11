Master Close via Telegram for MT4

Coral Rescue D Armond Lee Speers Yardımcı programlar

Coral Rescue will help save an account with trades in drawdown. Do you have losing trades that are just too large to deal with? They reduce your available margin and can be accumulating swap costs, but the loss would be too great to just accept closing the trades. Just hoping that price will eventually come back is not an effective strategy, you need a disciplined, consistent and preferably automatic way to dig yourself out of the hole. Coral Rescue is not an EA that places trades on its own.