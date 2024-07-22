Close All When Equity MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Hoang The Manh
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 22 Temmuz 2024
This Tool Allow you close all open Orders automatics when Equity reach to specific value:
- When Equity is less than specific value
- When Equity is greater than specific value
- And Allow you close all open orders in manual
- It will notification to MT4 Mobile app when it execute close all orders.
__________________________________________
It very helpful for you when you trade with prop funds.
Avoid reach daily drawdown and automatics close all orders when you get target.