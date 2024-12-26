Auto SLTP Pro for MT4

3.33

Auto SLTP Pro can help you setSL & TP automatically for positions & pending orders

* 2 modes:

- Points

- USD

* Symbol Filter:  Select All or a specific symbol

* For pending orders: Select true to set SLTP for pending orders

Note: Only valid for positions (pending orders) without SL&TP!

Join my channel here for more useful management tools:

* Remote Tools via Telegram: Super Assistant, Master Close, Master Control, Master Notify

* Free Tools: Tele Notify, Price Alert, Quick Close 


İncelemeler 3
kwarthurcheung
89
kwarthurcheung 2025.02.14 02:47 
 

Very useful and easy to use, to set. Thank you!

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.15 04:57 
 

Good.

İncelemeye yanıt