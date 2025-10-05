True TrendLines MT5 - Smart Trend Detection & Alerts

Overview

True TrendLines MT5 is a professional-grade technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots high-probability trend lines on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Using a sophisticated swing point detection algorithm, it helps traders visualize key market structure and potential reversal points with precision.

Key Features

🎯 Automatic Trend Line Detection

Identifies valid swing highs and lows based on your chosen strength parameter

Draws clean, accurate trend lines that adapt to market conditions

Maintains a configurable number of recent trend lines (default: 1)

🔔 Smart Alert System

Get instant notifications when price breaks a trend line

Optional sound alerts for timely trade execution

Visual confirmation of trend line breaks

🎨 Customizable Visuals

Choose distinct colors for ascending and descending trend lines

Adjust line width and style to match your charting preferences

Fade older trend lines for better visual hierarchy

⚡ Performance Optimized

Lightweight design with minimal CPU usage

Never repainting - lines remain stable once drawn

- lines remain stable once drawn Works across all timeframes and instruments

How It Works

True TrendLines uses a proven pivot-based algorithm to identify significant swing points in price action. When a new swing high or low is confirmed, it draws a trend line connecting it to the previous significant point of the same type. This helps traders quickly identify potential support/resistance levels and trend directions.

Who Is This For?

Swing Traders - Identify key trend lines for potential entry/exit points

- Identify key trend lines for potential entry/exit points Technical Analysts - Add professional trend line analysis to your toolkit

- Add professional trend line analysis to your toolkit Price Action Traders - Get confirmation of market structure breaks

- Get confirmation of market structure breaks Beginner Traders - Learn to identify valid trend lines automatically

Technical Details

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Timeframes : All (M1 to M15) Works Best,But will work any TF

: All (M1 to M15) Works Best,But will work any TF Markets : Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto, and more

: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto, and more Resource Usage: Minimal impact on system performance

Why Choose True TrendLines MT5?

Accuracy : Based on confirmed swing points, not arbitrary line drawing

: Based on confirmed swing points, not arbitrary line drawing Flexibility : Fully customizable to match your trading style

: Fully customizable to match your trading style Reliability : Never repainting - what you see is what you get

: - what you see is what you get Visual Clarity: Clean, uncluttered charts with clear trend visualization



