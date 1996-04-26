TradingSessionPipsVisualizer

Before diving into the features of this indicator, please remember to rate this product, leave a comment to share your experience, and subscribe to my page to stay informed about the latest updates and new tools. Your support is invaluable and helps me constantly improve my creations!

Description:

TradingSessionPipsVisualizer - The Professional Tool for Mastering Trading Sessions

Visualize Forex sessions at a glance and optimize your trading timing!

The TradingSessionPipsVisualizer is a premium indicator for MetaTrader 4 that highlights the main trading sessions (London, New York, Asia, Sydney, Frankfurt) directly on your chart. Developed for demanding traders, it allows you to:

  • Instantly identify periods of high activity (session overlaps)

  • Analyze real-time volatility (pip range displayed)

  • Adapt your strategies (scalping, day trading, swing) to optimal hours

  • Customize the display to match your trading style

Key Features

Intuitive Visualization

  • Colored zones for each session (customizable colors)

  • Highs/Lows and pip range clearly displayed

  • Clear legends (optional) for immediate readability

Advanced Customization

  • Select sessions to display (London, NY, Asia, etc.)

  • Border styles (thickness, pattern, fill)

  • Timezone management (precise adjustment in HH:MM)

Essential Data for Traders

  • Volatility comparison between sessions

  • Multi-day periods (configurable)

  • Compatibility with all instruments (Forex, indices, crypto)

Who is this indicator for?

  • Day traders wanting to trade during the most liquid hours

  • Scalpers taking advantage of London/NY overlaps

  • Swing traders avoiding low volatility periods

  • Beginners understanding the impact of sessions on the market

Practical Applications

  • London Open: Anticipate moves at the start of the European session

  • NY-London Overlap: Target the most volatile period of the day

  • Asian Session: Spot consolidations for swing trading

  • Post-session analysis: Evaluate the relative performance of each time zone

Technical & Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Instruments: All Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies

  • Customization: Full settings accessible with one click

Prodotti consigliati
Candle EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.68 (19)
Experts
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicatori
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Broom Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
When the market breaks the glass ceiling someone has to use the   broom   and pick up the glass from the floor. Broom   is the system that detects this break and collects the crystals. Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 100. You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Sa
ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
Pranav Sanghadia
1 (1)
Experts
Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
FREE
MoveWave
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
MoveWave - Moving waves are very handy indicators for determining pivot levels. Most Forex traders make decisions based on technical analysis. This type of analysis determines patterns and trends in the market. With the help of complex mathematical equations that are combined and made out in the form of this indicator, the trader will be able to more accurately determine the price reversal levels. Wave theory mathematically represents various behavioral models of the market. It is used as the ba
Reverse side scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Reverse side scalper is the manual trading system, that works on choppy(anti-trend) market. As a rule markets are on 80% choppy and only 20% is trend phase. System is based on custom step Moving and RSI and reverse pattern. System defines up movement, down movement, trend / choppy phases. Indicator plots Buy signal arrow when current direction is down and phase is trend, Sell signal arrow is plotted when currently is up movement and phase is trend. As a rule it allows to "catch" local maximum/mi
Market Structures Pro MT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
AlphaFlow EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
5 (1)
Experts
Alpha Flow EA: Porta il tuo trading a nuovi livelli Alpha Flow EA   è un consulente di trading all'avanguardia progettato per trasformare la tua esperienza di trading grazie a una precisione strategica, un'eccellente adattabilità e metodi avanzati di analisi del mercato. Sviluppato con algoritmi di trading proprietari e approfondimenti dettagliati sul mercato,   Alpha Flow EA   offre prestazioni eccezionali in diversi ambienti di trading, aiutandoti a rimanere sempre un passo avanti rispetto all
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper per timeframe M5. Negozia sulla coppia di valute GBPUSD. Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente da un'azienda di trader professionisti per il trading con la sterlina. Il robot apre approssimativamente da 5 a 15 operazioni al giorno. È meglio fare trading con broker che hanno uno spread basso su GBPUSD fino a 10 pip. Il deposito minimo consigliato per iniziare è di $ 500 o più. vantaggi: non usa martingala. non una rete. ogni operazione ha uno stop loss. bot professionale s
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
Indicatori
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
XAU Marti
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probab
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Yihaa Shoot
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Yihaa Shoot applies a unique range calculation and time management to enter a trade. It has a unique money management system which calculates the risk before it takes a trade. Suggested pairs: GBPJPY and USDJPY Timeframe: H1 Suggested balance: $500 ($1000 is recomended) Risk in dollar suggested: 4 (0.5% from $1000) Parameters Signal Settings Margin Top (pip) >> margin top from range Margin Bottom (pip) >> margin bottom from range TP Buy deduct (pip) >> reduce the TP spot TP Sell deduct (pip) >
Mr Beast Trend Reverse
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST TREND REVERSE RECOMENDED H1 EUR USD La estrategia "Trend Reverse" en el mercado de divisas (Forex) es un enfoque utilizado para identificar puntos de reversión de tendencias y capturar cambios de dirección en los precios de los pares de divisas. Esta estrategia se basa en la premisa de que las tendencias del mercado no duran para siempre y que se producirán puntos de inflexión. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading
Weis Wave Indicator
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Indicatori
This indicator is based on the Weis wave principle of wave volume. Below are few features of the indicator It draws the wave on the chart while the accumulated volume per wave in a different window at the bottom of the chart You can configure the turning point move It displays the accumulated volume (in thousands, eg for 15000 volume it will show 15) at the end of each wave You can also configure to show number of candles in the wave along with the wave volume The indicator calculates the distin
Daily Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
Indicatori
Scalper trend giornaliero (DTS) DTS è un indicatore di tendenza giornaliero che utilizza Price Action, Dynamic Support e Resistances. È progettato per essere utilizzato da chiunque, anche il principiante assoluto nel trading può usarlo. NON ridipinge MAI. Le indicazioni sono date da vicino a vicino. Progettato per essere utilizzato da solo, non sono necessari altri indicatori. Ti dà la tendenza e il potenziale Take Profit all'inizio della giornata. Come funziona DTS utilizza una strategia di
Liquidity Zone Detector
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicatori
The Liquidity Zone Detector is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify and highlight key liquidity zones in the market using the ZigZag indicator. This tool pinpoints price levels where significant liquidity is likely present by drawing trendlines at the highs and lows detected by the ZigZag. The Liquidity Zone Detector assists traders in spotting potential reversal or trend continuation areas based on liquidity accumulation or release. Key Features: Automatic Liquidity Zone Identif
The Comeback Kid Manager EA MT4
Ryan Brown
5 (1)
Experts
The Comeback Kid Manger EA is half EA and half trade manager. It's able to keep the trader profitable on complete  auto-pilot. You can also use the onscreen buttons to intervene with the EA to achieve a creative manual/algo collaboration. It's also capable of recovering losing trades by managing them into a small profit or break even. The user has a lot of control on how and when they would like to increase profit on good trades and recovery bad or losing trades.    We've been trading the fore
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Indicatori
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
Quantum Currency Array Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicatori
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
Rsi with Alert Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicatori
Indicador Universal RSI con Alertas de Oportunidad Este indicador para MetaTrader ha sido meticulosamente diseñado para adaptarse a todos los periodos de tiempo, proporcionando una herramienta versátil para los operadores de todos los niveles. Basado en el índice de fuerza relativa (RSI), este indicador destaca oportunidades potenciales en el mercado y te notifica de manera instantánea a través de alertas personalizadas. Características Principales: Universalidad de Periodos de Tiempo: Funciona
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Scalper M5 system
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
The "Scalper M5 system" is a powerful tool designed for scalping strategies in the forex market. With an accuracy of up to 95%, this indicator provides reliable signals for opening trades without repainting. It employs a simple yet effective approach to identify short-term trading opportunities, making it suitable for traders of all levels.  The indicator's algorithm considers various factors such as price momentum, volatility, and market trends to filter out false signals and deliver high-prob
HF SuperZig
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
Indicatori
This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
Red Fire
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
A unique trading strategy is based on controlling trading volumes at various levels of volatility. The trade expert automatically determines the zones of purchases and sales and the degree of mathematical probability of successful forecasting of each transaction. If there are sufficient conditions and a high degree of probability of profit, the adviser starts work. Hazardous trading methods are not used. Each trade is protected by stop loss. Profit control is carried out by a special strategy f
Amazing Brain MT4
Amazing Traders
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicatori
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
Presentiamo l'Indicatore F-16 Plane, uno strumento all'avanguardia per MT4 progettato per rivoluzionare la tua esperienza di trading. Ispirato alla velocità e alla precisione imbattibili dell'aereo da combattimento F-16, questo indicatore combina algoritmi avanzati e tecnologia all'avanguardia per offrire prestazioni senza precedenti sui mercati finanziari. Con l'Indicatore F-16 Plane, volerai al di sopra della concorrenza poiché fornisce analisi in tempo reale e genera segnali di trading estrem
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicatori
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicatori
Indicatore in anticipo   determina i livelli e le zone di inversione del mercato , consente di attendere che il prezzo ritorni al livello ed entrare all'inizio di un nuovo trend, e non alla sua fine. Lui mostra   livelli di inversione   dove il mercato conferma un cambio di direzione e forma un ulteriore movimento. L'indicatore funziona senza ridisegnare, è ottimizzato per qualsiasi strumento e rivela il suo massimo potenziale quando abbinato al   LINEE DI TENDENZA PRO   indicatore. Scanner st
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicatori
Versione MT5 disponibile qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Canale e gruppo Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Accesso al gruppo V.I.P: Invia la prova di pagamento di uno dei nostri prodotti a pagamento in messaggio privato Broker consigliato: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Indicatore potente per rilevare inversioni e breakout su MT4 Sistema tutto-in-uno non repaint per individuare facilmente cambi di struttura del mercato, breakout e in
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,   Quantum Breakout PRO   è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di profitt
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicatori
LINEE DI TENDENZA PRO       Aiuta a capire dove il mercato sta realmente cambiando direzione. L'indicatore mostra reali inversioni di tendenza e punti in cui i principali attori rientrano. Vedi  Linee BOS   Cambiamenti di tendenza e livelli chiave su timeframe più ampi, senza impostazioni complesse o rumore inutile. I segnali non vengono ridisegnati e rimangono sul grafico dopo la chiusura della barra. Cosa mostra l'indicatore: Cambiamenti reali       tendenza (linee BOS) Una volta che un segna
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore analizza il volume da ogni punto e calcola i livelli di esaurimento del mercato per quel volume. È composto da tre linee: Linea di esaurimento del volume rialzista Linea di esaurimento del volume ribassista Una linea che indica la tendenza del mercato. Questa linea cambia colore per riflettere se il mercato è rialzista o ribassista. Puoi analizzare il mercato da qualsiasi punto di partenza tu scelga. Una volta che una linea di esaurimento del volume è raggiunta, identifica un nuovo
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximiz
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26%!! Questo indicatore è una super combinazione di entrambi i nostri indicatori principali ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  ). Mostra i valori di forza della valuta per unità di TICK e segnali di allerta per 28 coppie Forex. È possibile utilizzare 11 diverse unità di Tick. Si tratta di 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 e 30 secondi. La barra dell'unità di tick nella finestra secondaria verrà mostrata e spostata a sinistra quand
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicatori
Smetti di indovinare. Inizia a fare trading con un vantaggio statistico. Gli indici azionari non si negoziano come il forex. Hanno sessioni definite, gap notturni e seguono pattern statistici prevedibili. Questo indicatore ti fornisce i dati di probabilità di cui hai bisogno per fare trading su indici come DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones con fiducia. Cosa lo rende diverso La maggior parte degli indicatori ti mostra cosa è successo. Questo ti mostra cosa probabilmente succederà dopo. Ogni giorno di trad
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicatori
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicatori
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Altri dall’autore
Liquidity Zone Detector
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicatori
The Liquidity Zone Detector is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify and highlight key liquidity zones in the market using the ZigZag indicator. This tool pinpoints price levels where significant liquidity is likely present by drawing trendlines at the highs and lows detected by the ZigZag. The Liquidity Zone Detector assists traders in spotting potential reversal or trend continuation areas based on liquidity accumulation or release. Key Features: Automatic Liquidity Zone Identif
DailyHighLow MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicatori
Please remember to rate the indicator to help me with visibility. The DailyHighLow Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) provides a sophisticated tool for tracking daily price movements. Designed for traders who need clear, actionable insights into market highs and lows, this indicator automatically plots trend lines based on the highest and lowest prices over a customizable number of days. Key Features: Trend Lines Customization:   Define colors, line styles, and widths for both broken and unbroken
FREE
DailyHighLow
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
5 (1)
Indicatori
Please remember to rate the indicator to help me with visibility. The DailyHighLow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) provides a sophisticated tool for tracking daily price movements. Designed for traders who need clear, actionable insights into market highs and lows, this indicator automatically plots trend lines based on the highest and lowest prices over a customizable number of days. Key Features: Trend Lines Customization: Define colors, line styles, and widths for both broken and unbroken
FREE
OrderBlock Analyzer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
5 (1)
Indicatori
The OrderBlock Analyzer is a powerful custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to detect and highlight critical Order Blocks on your price charts, helping you identify potential reversal points and key areas of market interest. Key Features: Order Block Detection:   Automatically identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks, marking areas where institutional traders are likely to enter or exit positions. Customizable Display:   Choose your preferred colors and styles for bullish and bearish O
FVG Analyzer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicatori
FVG Analyzer – The Ultimate Tool for Precise Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection FVG Analyzer is a powerful and fully customizable indicator built for serious traders who leverage Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in their strategies. With smart detection and clean visuals, this tool allows you to quickly identify market inefficiencies—areas where price is likely to return before continuing in its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of Fair Value Gaps (bullish and bearish) based on candlestick patterns. Se
TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicatori
The   TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5   is a trade management indicator designed for traders who want to easily visualize their Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels on a chart. This initial version provides a simple graphical representation that displays SL and TP zones as well as the entry price. Please note that this current version focuses solely on the graphical display of SL and TP zones as figures on the chart. Current Version Features: SL and TP Zones Display:   Clear visualization of
TradingSessionVisualizer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicatori
Before diving into the features of this indicator, please rate this product, leave a comment to share your experience, and subscribe to my page to stay updated on the latest releases and tools. Your support is valuable and helps me continuously improve my creations! Description: The TradingSessionVisualizer is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide a clear and customizable visualization of major trading sessions on your charts. This tool allows you to easily distinguish between As
FREE
FVG Analyzer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
4 (1)
Indicatori
FVG Analyzer – The Ultimate Tool for Precise Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection FVG Analyzer is a powerful and fully customizable indicator built for serious traders who leverage Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in their strategies. With smart detection and clean visuals, this tool allows you to quickly identify market inefficiencies—areas where price is likely to return before continuing in its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of Fair Value Gaps (bullish and bearish) based on candlestick patterns. Sel
OrderBlock Analyzer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicatori
The OrderBlock Analyzer is a powerful custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to detect and highlight critical Order Blocks on your price charts, helping you identify potential reversal points and key areas of market interest. Key Features: Order Block Detection: Automatically identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks, marking areas where institutional traders are likely to enter or exit positions. Customizable Display: Choose your preferred colors and styles for bullish and bearish Order
RR TradeManager Visualizer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicatori
The RR_TradeManager Visualizer is a trade management indicator designed for traders who want to easily visualize their Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels on a chart. This initial version provides a simple graphical representation that displays SL and TP zones as well as the entry price. Please note that this current version focuses solely on the graphical display of SL and TP zones as figures on the chart. Current Version Features: SL and TP Zones Display: Clear visualization of stop los
TradingSessionPipsVisualizer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicatori
Before diving into the features of this indicator, please remember to rate this product, leave a comment to share your experience, and subscribe to my page to stay informed about the latest updates and new tools. Your support is invaluable and helps me constantly improve my creations! Description: TradingSessionPipsVisualizer - The Professional Tool for Mastering Trading Sessions Visualize Forex sessions at a glance and optimize your trading timing! The   TradingSessionPipsVisualizer   is a prem
Liquidity Zone Detector MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicatori
The Liquidity Zone Detector is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify and highlight key liquidity zones in the market using the ZigZag indicator. This tool pinpoints price levels where significant liquidity is likely present by drawing trendlines at the highs and lows detected by the ZigZag. The Liquidity Zone Detector assists traders in spotting potential reversal or trend continuation areas based on liquidity accumulation or release. Key Features: Automatic Liquidity Zone Identif
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione