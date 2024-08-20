FVG Analyzer
- 指标
- Komi Eyram F Kahoho
- 版本: 2.50
- 更新: 8 四月 2025
- 激活: 5
FVG 分析器 — 精准识别公平价值缺口（FVG）的强大工具
FVG 分析器 是专为使用 公平价值缺口（FVG） 交易策略的专业交易者设计的高级指标。通过智能检测和清晰可视化，它帮助你轻松发现市场低效区域 —— 价格很可能在继续趋势前回调至此的关键区域。
主要功能：
自动识别 FVG（看涨和看跌）基于蜡烛图结构。
可选择显示类型：
-
仅看涨缺口
-
仅看跌缺口
-
同时显示两者
灵活的视觉显示选项：
-
彩色矩形
-
中心线
-
矩形 + 中心线
-
矩形 + 中心线 + 标签
FVG 动态延伸直至被填补，实时追踪价格反应。
高度可定制化：
-
颜色、样式、透明度设置
-
显示最大区域数量
-
可选显示区域名称
专为 MT4 优化：即使在复杂图表中也流畅运行。
适用于所有交易风格
无论你是剥头皮交易者（Scalper）、日内交易者（Day Trader），还是波段交易者（Swing Trader），FVG 分析器都能满足你的需求。支持所有时间周期，从 M1 到月线都能完美运行。
为什么选择 FVG 分析器？
FVG 分析器 帮助你提升每一次进场的精准度、反应速度与信心。告别盲目操作，精准掌控市场节奏。
The FVG Analyzer is a unique indicator with customizable features, including a mitigation line that allows setting fill percentages—a feature not commonly found in most MetaTrader FVG indicators, which typically only offer a "closed" mitigation method. While most TradeView SMC indicators offer mitigation methods like closed, wicked, or average, this one supports both average and wicked approaches. However, the lack of author support is a significant drawback. With some refinement, it could become one of the best FVG indicators available.