FVG 分析器 — 精准识别公平价值缺口（FVG）的强大工具

FVG 分析器 是专为使用 公平价值缺口（FVG） 交易策略的专业交易者设计的高级指标。通过智能检测和清晰可视化，它帮助你轻松发现市场低效区域 —— 价格很可能在继续趋势前回调至此的关键区域。

主要功能：

自动识别 FVG（看涨和看跌）基于蜡烛图结构。
可选择显示类型

  • 仅看涨缺口

  • 仅看跌缺口

  • 同时显示两者

灵活的视觉显示选项

  • 彩色矩形

  • 中心线

  • 矩形 + 中心线

  • 矩形 + 中心线 + 标签

FVG 动态延伸直至被填补，实时追踪价格反应。

高度可定制化

  • 颜色、样式、透明度设置

  • 显示最大区域数量

  • 可选显示区域名称

专为 MT4 优化：即使在复杂图表中也流畅运行。

适用于所有交易风格

无论你是剥头皮交易者（Scalper）日内交易者（Day Trader），还是波段交易者（Swing Trader），FVG 分析器都能满足你的需求。支持所有时间周期，从 M1 到月线都能完美运行。

为什么选择 FVG 分析器？

FVG 分析器 帮助你提升每一次进场的精准度反应速度信心。告别盲目操作，精准掌控市场节奏。

别再盲目交易！用 FVG 分析器掌握公平价值缺口的优势！

XANKEEZ 2025.03.14 15:44 
 

The FVG Analyzer is a unique indicator with customizable features, including a mitigation line that allows setting fill percentages—a feature not commonly found in most MetaTrader FVG indicators, which typically only offer a "closed" mitigation method. While most TradeView SMC indicators offer mitigation methods like closed, wicked, or average, this one supports both average and wicked approaches. However, the lack of author support is a significant drawback. With some refinement, it could become one of the best FVG indicators available.

Liquidity Zone Detector
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
指标
Liquidity Zone Detector 是一款高级技术指标，旨在通过使用 ZigZag 指标来识别和标注市场中的关键流动性区域。该工具通过在 ZigZag 检测到的高点和低点绘制趋势线来定位可能存在显著流动性的价格水平。Liquidity Zone Detector 帮助交易者根据流动性的累积或释放发现潜在的反转或趋势延续区域。 主要特点： 自动识别流动性区域 ：在 ZigZag 指标识别的高点和低点绘制趋势线。 高级定制 ：可配置流动性线的颜色、厚度和样式。 动态颜色变化 ：当流动性水平被突破时，可选择更改线条颜色。 可调 ZigZag 参数 ：调整 ZigZag 的深度、偏差和回溯步长以获得更精确的检测。 Liquidity Zone Detector 是分析市场结构并识别可能发生显著价格变动的关键区域的交易者的必备工具。
VSA Histogram
Richard Bystricky
指标
VSA - P (Volume Spread Analysis) Period-Based Histogram is a tool that visually represents market volume dynamics using Volume Spread Analysis principles, with a focus on highlighting key volume changes over specific time periods. The histogram captures changes in volume and price spread relationships in real-time, enabling traders to detect early signals of accumulation, distribution, and shifts in buying or selling pressure. Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time on tick data.
Basic Theme Builder
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
指标
基本主题构建器：简化您的图表自定义 通过   基本主题构建器   指标，彻底改变您的交易体验。这款多功能工具旨在简化您在MetaTrader 4 平台上自定义图表外观的过程。该指标提供了一个用户友好的面板，您可以轻松切换不同的主题和配色方案，提升交易环境的视觉吸引力和功能性。   Free MT5 version 基本主题构建器   指标是那些希望轻松个性化MetaTrader 4图表的交易者的终极工具。通过其简单的面板界面和各种主题预设，您可以迅速调整图表的外观，以匹配您的交易风格或心情。无论您偏爱经典外观还是现代美学，基本主题构建器提供了一系列选项，以增强您的视觉体验并提高专注度。立即优化您的交易设置，体验这款实用且易于使用的指标。 主要特点： 轻松管理主题：   使用便捷的面板界面，单击即可快速更改图表主题。 预定义预设：   从几种预配置的主题和配色方案中进行选择，包括经典、深色、浅色等，以适应您的交易偏好。 可自定义选项：   调整颜色和样式，按您的喜好定制图表外观。 用户友好界面：   享受简单直观的设计，无需复杂设置或配置。 提升交易专注度：   通过视觉吸引力强且无
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“Auto FIBO Pro” Crypto_Forex 指标 - 是交易中的绝佳辅助工具！ - 指标自动计算并放置在图表斐波那契水平和局部趋势线（红色）上。 - 斐波那契水平指示价格可能反转的关键区域。 - 最重要的水平是 23.6%、38.2%、50% 和 61.8%。 - 您可以将其用于反转剥头皮或区域网格交易。 - 还有很多机会可以使用 Auto FIBO Pro 指标来改进您当前的系统。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所连接的外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落： 0 - 左上角，1 - 右上角，2 - 左下角，3 - 右下角。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
指标
如果你象这个项目一样,就有5个饥饿审查。 这项指标采用了既定价格的公开、高、低价和关闭价格 可以对特定时间区加以调整。 许多机构和专业人士都认为这些是重要的。 贸易商可以为你了解他们可能更进一步的地点, 积极。 现有期间为: 前一日。 前一星期。 曾任Month。 曾任。 前一年。 或: 目前日。 目前周。 目前 Month。 目前配额。 今年。
FREE
Dollar Mint Indicator
David Mwaniki Mbugua
指标
Dollar mint indicator is a special workmanship with years of experience in forex.   Dollar mint ea is a fully non repaint indicator optimised with price action data such that once it gives you a signal t . The indicator   can be used to trade anything on the mt4 with much ease. Benefits ; Fully non repaint Use in any timeframe Use in all the available tradable assets on mt4 Best to use on h4. It generates fully analysed buy and sell signals based on trend and also filters out retracements and
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
指标
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
指标
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
指标
MetaTrader 4/5 中的 MACD 指标看上去与其它许多图表软件里的 MACD 不同。这是因为 MetaTrader 4/5 版本的 MACD 显示 MACD 曲线作为直方图，而传统上显示为曲线。此外，MetaTrader 4/5 版本使用 SMA 计算信号线，而根据 MACD 的定义，它应该使用 EMA。MetaTrader 4/5 版本也不计算实际的 MACD 直方图 (即 MACD 与信号线之间的差异)。这可能对那些 MetaTrader 4/5 的新手带来困惑，因为将 MACD 线显示为直方图，而未提供实际的 MACD 直方图。 这款指标按照其创造者 (Gerald Appel) 的定义显示 MACD，如同其它图表软件里显示的那样。而 MACD 线的计算采用 "快速" EMA 和 "慢速" EMA 之间的差异。信号线是 MACD 线的 EMA。MACD 直方图是MACD 和信号线之间的差异 (MACD 直方图可自行作为可靠的用作背离信号)。 True/False 启用开关，您可以显示/隐藏 MACD/信号线，以及 MACD 直方图。
FREE
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
指标
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
LordChannel
Igor Pereira Calil
指标
LordChannel is an indicator for META TRADER 4 for all forex pairs and financial market metals. The indicator is used to make detections of high/low channels, implementing a technical analysis on possible breakouts and making correct order entries. LordChannel sends signals such as buy and sell in the graphical analysis, it is important to emphasize that the importance of these signals are safe in TIME FRAMES M30, H1, H4. The indicator was created for using bullish/downtrend channels to compl
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Acceleration Fractals
Vladimir Tkach
指标
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In case of a repeat of the signal, the positions are increased (refilling). Thus the lot of positions can differ. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction li
Acceleration Fractals 4Free
Vladimir Tkach
指标
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In the free version, virtual trade is performed without refills in case of a repeat of the signal. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction lines are display
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
指标
枢轴点斐波那契 RSJ 是一个指标，它使用斐波那契汇率追踪当天的支撑线和阻力线。 这个壮观的指标使用斐波那契汇率通过枢轴点创建多达 7 个支撑位和阻力位。 价格如何尊重该支撑和阻力的每个水平真是太棒了，在那里可以感知操作的可能进入/退出点。 特征 多达 7 个支撑位和 7 个阻力位 单独设置级别的颜色 输入 枢轴类型 Pivot Fibo RSJ1 = Fibo ratio 1 计算 Pivot Fibo RSJ2 = Fibo ratio 2 计算 Pivot Fibo RSJ3 = Fibo ratio 3 计算 Pivot Fibo Classic = 经典枢轴计算 最低枢轴级别 旋转 3 个级别 旋转 4 个级别 旋转 5 个级别 枢轴 6 个级别 旋转 7 个级别 如果您仍有疑问，请通过直接消息与我联系： https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
指标
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
指标
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
MCP Touch system
Anton Iudakov
指标
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redr
SignalFusion 5
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
指标
SignalFusion 5 Total market view in one chart. Monitor multiple pairs in real time, convert data into clear decisions, and spot opportunities for scalping, day trading, and swing. Works with majors like EUR/USD and GBP/USD and also exotics. Adds immediate value to any trader’s toolkit. 5 integrated indicators. Combines five signals into a single optimized list and runs by default with 9 pairs . Switching symbols is direct from parameters. After purchase, download for MT4/MT5 and use instan
FREE
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex 指标 HTF Ichimoku 适用于 MT4。 - Ichimoku 指标是最强大的趋势指标之一。HTF 表示 - 更高时间框架。 - 此指标非常适合趋势交易者以及与价格行动条目的组合。 - HTF Ichimoku 指标允许您将更高时间框架的 Ichimoku 附加到当前图表。 - 上升趋势 - 红线高于蓝线（并且两条线都在云层上方）/ 下降趋势 - 红线低于蓝线（并且两条线都在云层下方）。 - 仅当价格突破 Ichimoku 云层顶部边界时才打开买入订单。 - 仅当价格突破 Ichimoku 云层底部边界时才打开卖出订单。 - HTF Ichimoku 指标提供了捕捉大趋势的机会。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 它是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Italo Levels Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (9)
指标
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO LEVELS INDICATOR  is the best levels indicator ever created, and why is that? Using high volume zones on the market and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many levels indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the   Italo Levels Indicator is different , the Ital
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
指标
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
WPR Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
指标
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator "WPR" breaks out its historical resistance levels then higher chances emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to
FREE
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex MT4 版“WPR 和 2 条移动平均线”指标，无需重绘。 - WPR 本身是最佳的剥头皮震荡指标之一。 - “WPR 和 2 条移动平均线”指标可让您查看 WPR 震荡指标的快速和慢速移动平均线。 - 指标让您有机会尽早发现价格回调。 - 该指标可通过参数轻松设置，适用于任何时间范围。 - 您可以在图片上查看买入和卖出的入场条件。 - 考虑买入信号条件： (1) - 快速移动平均线向上穿越慢速移动平均线，且 WPR 值低于 -50：开启买入交易。 (2) - WPR 值位于 -20 以上的超买区域：退出买入交易。 (3) - 卖出交易则相反。 // 优秀的交易机器人和指标可在此处获取： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
指标
Alpha Trend sign Alpha Trend sign 是我么长期以来非常受欢迎的交易工具，它可以验证我们的交易系统，并且明确的提示交易信号，并且信号不会漂移。 主要功能： •  根据市场显示活跃区域，根据指标可以很直观的判断当前行情是属于趋势行情，还是震荡行情。    并根据指标的指示箭头切入市场，绿色箭头提示买入，红色箭头提示卖出。 •  建议使用5分钟以上的时间周期进行交易，避免因为小周期波动出现频繁的交易信号。 •  您也可以开启信号提示，以免错过最佳的交易时机。 •  本指标不但可以很好的预测趋势行情，也可以在宽幅震荡行情中获利。 •  本指标本着大道至简的原则，适合不同阶段的交易者使用。 注意事项： •  Alpha Trend sign 有明确的进出场信号，不建议逆势操作，以免造成损失。 •  Alpha Trend sign 是特别成熟的指标，我们团队人手一个，使用它可以实现稳定盈利。     
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
指标
基于具有标准参数的MACD指标波 在最后两个MACD波上分别对正面和负面交易斐波纳契水平， 如果负波浪在MACD指标上结束，则颜色为绿色， 如果正波在MACD指标上结束，那么颜色为红色。 Wave的终止标准是两个滴答，MACD的符号不同。 在最近四次MACD波浪中绘制趋势线。 与专家合作很好  Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42031 更多截图： https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10581596/audusd-h1-alpari-international https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10631979/usdjpy-m1-alpari-international https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10628704/gbpusd-m15-alpari-international
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示、奖金和 GANN MADE EASY EA 助手！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
指标
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 75 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 1st Jan -5th Jan MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structu
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
指标
Game Changer 是一款革命性的趋势指标，适用于任何金融工具，可将您的 MetaTrader 平台升级为强大的趋势分析工具。该指标不会重绘，也不会出现滞后。它适用于任何时间范围，有助于识别趋势，发出潜在反转信号，可用作追踪止损机制，并提供实时警报，以便您快速做出市场反应。无论您是经验丰富的交易员、专业人士，还是寻求优势的初学者，这款工具都能帮助您自信、自律地进行交易，并清晰地了解潜在的趋势动态。 购买后立即联系我，即可获得个人奖励！您可以免费获得我们的强力支撑和趋势扫描指标，请私信我！ 请注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它们仅适用于 MQL5，我的套件文件也仅在我的博客上提供。 请小心诈骗者 ，不要从其他人那里购买任何套件！ 设置 启用趋势变化警报 - 真/假 - 趋势变化时在图表上显示警报 发送推送通知 - 真/假 - 启用手机推送警报通知 发送邮件通知 - 真/假 - 发送趋势变化的邮件通知到电子邮件
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
介绍 F-16 飞机指标，这是一款领先的 MT4 工具，旨在革新您的交易体验。灵感来自于 F-16 战斗机无与伦比的速度和精准度，该指标结合了先进算法和尖端技术，在金融市场上提供卓越的性能。 通过 F-16 飞机指标，您将在竞争中腾飞，因为它提供实时分析并生成高度准确的交易信号。其动态功能旨在识别各种资产类别上的利润机会，让您能够自信地做出明智的决策。 配备用户友好的界面，F-16 飞机指标与热门的 MetaTrader 4 平台无缝集成，确保交易过程顺畅高效。无论您是初学者还是经验丰富的专业人士，该指标都可以轻松定制，以符合您独特的交易风格和偏好。 感受 F-16 飞机指标的威力，它以精确和敏捷的方式驾驭市场趋势。其先进的图表功能使您能够始终领先，检测关键的入场和出场点以实现最佳时机。掌控您的交易之旅，并凭借 F-16 飞机指标释放稳定盈利的潜力。 准备起飞，以这款出色的 MT4 指标将您的交易表现提升到新的高度。F-16 飞机指标是您在金融市场世界中的终极副驾驶员，让您以速度、精确度和自信取得成功。
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
指标
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
指标
目前26%的折扣 任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
指标
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
指标
MT5 版本下载链接： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Telegram 频道和群组： https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.P 群组访问： 发送任何付费产品的付款证明到我们的私信 推荐经纪商： https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 系统 — MT4 强大的反转和突破检测指标 一款适合新手和专家交易者的全能非重绘系统，用于识别市场反转和突破。 BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 系统通过直观的图形和提醒信号，帮助您轻松识别市场结构变化、突破和趋势反转。 该指标遵循“123”模式： 步骤 1： 在潜在的疲劳点，通过大箭头标示新的高点或低点 步骤 2： 当结构被突破时，发出信号，确认可能的趋势反转 步骤 3： 通过小箭头和支撑/阻力点确认入场时机 注意： 大箭头在当前K线收盘前可能会重绘（因实时监测结构变化）。 小箭头一旦出现，100% 不会重绘。 主要功能 大箭头：识别强烈的结构转变，提示潜在反转 小箭头：10
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！   Quantum Breakout PRO 由拥有超过 13 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发，旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
指标
这是一款 MT4 的趋势指标，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘或延迟。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 最好的结果出现在 M15+ 的时间帧内。 指标的 MT5 版本 重要！ 购买后请联系我，以便获取详细指南和奖励。 视频 (6:22) - 一个信号赢取的利润等于指标价格的三倍。 视频 (4:44) - 它如何在测试器中工作，我的提示和技巧。 视频 (1:44) - 有关它如何处理加密货币和指数的几句话。 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内就改善了他们的交易结果。 Entry Points Pro 指标的益处 入场信号无重绘或延迟 如果信号出现，并得到确认（如果信号所在烛条已收盘），则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT4 平台上交易任何经纪商提供的加密货币、股票、金属、指数、商品
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
指标
现在优惠 33%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
指标
目前有26%的折扣！! 这个指标是我们两个主要指标（ Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ）的一个超级组合。它显示了28个外汇对的TICK-UNITS货币强度值和警报信号。可以使用11种不同的Tick-Units。它们是1、2、3、4、5、6、10、12、15、20和30秒。子窗口中的Tick-Unit栏将被显示并向左移动，当在一秒钟的定时器中至少有一个Tick。 只用一个图表，你就可以剥28个外汇货币对的头皮！想象一下，你的剥头皮将如何提高。想象一下，你的剥头皮将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定剥头皮机会的触发点？ 这是市场上第一个在比1分钟更短的时间内工作的货币强度指标! 它是为那些希望快速进出并从市场中切出小点数的快速剥头皮者准备的。 用户手册：点击这里 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727178 特点。 为28个货币对提供嘀嗒单位的卖出/买入警报，有一个按钮可以快速打开目标图表。 在3种敏感模式中选择一种（慢-中-快
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
指标
停止猜测，开始用统计优势交易 股票指数的交易方式与外汇不同。它们有固定的交易时段，隔夜会出现跳空，并遵循可预测的统计模式。这个指标为您提供所需的概率数据，让您能够自信地交易DAX、标普500和道琼斯等指数。 与众不同之处 大多数指标向您展示已经发生的事情。而这个指标向您展示接下来可能发生什么。每个交易日，指标都会根据100天的历史数据分析您当前的设置。它会找到具有相似跳空、相似开盘位置的日子，并准确计算价格到达关键水平的频率。不再猜测跳空是否会回补，或者昨天的高点是否会被测试。您将获得基于真实数据的精确百分比。 完整手册及所有参数说明请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 帮助您找到优质设置的策略指南： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766371 搭配风险回报计算 + 快速交易管理按钮EA，轻松进行股指日内交易 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020 MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
指标
M1 Arrow - 基于市场的两个基本原则的盘中策略。 该算法基于使用附加过滤器对交易量和价格波动的分析。该指标的智能算法仅在两个市场因素合二为一时才会发出信号。该指标使用较高时间框架的数据计算 M1 图表上某个范围的波浪。为了确认波浪，该指标使用了成交量分析。 从理论上讲，该指标可以与其他时间框架一起使用，但您需要考虑到该指标最初是为在 M1 上交易而开发的这一事实。 该指标是一个现成的交易系统。交易者所需要的只是跟随信号。此外，该指标可以成为您自己的交易系统的基础。交易仅在分钟图表上进行。 尽管指标使用 MTF 原理，但指标算法尽可能稳定。 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享我的交易设置和建议！祝您交易成功！感谢您的关注！
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
指标
Day Trader Master 是一个完整的日间交易者交易系统。该系统由两个指标组成。一个指标是买入和卖出的箭头信号。这是你得到的箭头指示器。我将免费为您提供第二个指标。第二个指标是专门设计用于与这些箭头结合使用的趋势指标。 指标不重复也不迟到！ 使用这个系统非常简单。您只需按照当前趋势方向的箭头信号，显示为双色线。蓝色是买入趋势。红色是一种销售趋势。蓝色箭头是买入信号。红色箭头是卖出信号。您需要箭头的颜色和信号的方向来匹配趋势线的颜色。 箭头指标主要是为 M5 和 M15 时间间隔的日内交易而创建的。但从技术上讲，该系统可以用于其他时间间隔。 指示器配备带有推送消息功能的弹出警报。 购买后一定要写信给我！我将为您提供与系统交易的个人建议，以及我的趋势指标。此外，还有丰厚的奖励等着您！
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
指标
采用专业和量化方法进行均值回归交易的独特指标。它利用了价格以可预测和可衡量的方式转移并返回均值这一事实，这允许明确的进入和退出规则大大优于非量化交易策略。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 清晰的交易信号 非常容易交易 可定制的颜色和尺寸 实现性能统计 优于大多数交易策略 显示合适的止损和止盈水平 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 这个怎么运作 该指标从更高的时间范围测量完全可定制的移动平均线的标准偏差，并使用趋势跟踪方法精确地找到交易。交易是通过深入当前图表的价格行为发现的，并在价格返回到平均价格区间时关闭，根据您选择的更高时间范围计算。由于其编码方式，该指标将远离高波动性和强劲趋势市场，并且仅在可预测的情况下进行交易，在可接受的波动性与方向性比率范围内，回归均值是可行的。 指标剖析 绿线是更高时间范围内的移动平均线（也就是平均值） 虚线区域是移动平均线周围的典型价格区间 蓝线是看涨交易的突破价格 红线是看跌交易的突破价格 交易是针对均值进行的，并在典型的价格
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
指标
棘手的发现和频率稀缺是最可靠的交易方案之一。该指标使用您喜欢的振荡器自动查找并扫描常规和隐藏的发散。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 容易交易 发现常规和隐藏的分歧 支持许多知名的振荡器 根据突破实现交易信号 显示适当的止损和获利水平 可配置的振荡器参数 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 按条形过滤大小差异 实现绩效统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 为了提供广阔的市场前景，可以使用不同的振荡器在同一张图表中多次加载该指标，而不会产生干扰。该指标支持以下振荡器： RSI CCI MACD OSMA 随机 动量 很棒的振荡器 加速器振荡器 威廉姆斯百分比范围 相对活力指数 由于差异可能会扩大很多，尤其是在外汇市场中，因此该指标产生了转折：它在等待交易突破之前等待donchian突破确认差异。最终结果是带有非常可靠的交易信号的重新粉刷指示器。 输入参数 幅度：用于寻找差异的之字形周期 振荡器-选择要加载到图表的振荡器。 突破期-交易信号的突破期，以柱为单位。 发散类型-启用或禁用发散类型：隐藏，常规或两者。 最小散度单位为条形-最小散度单位为条形
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
指标
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
指标
趋势指标，趋势交易和过滤的突破性独特解决方案，所有重要趋势功能都内置在一个工具中！ 它是 100% 非重绘多时间框架和多货币指标，可用于所有符号/工具：外汇、商品、加密货币、指数、股票。 限时优惠：支撑和阻力筛选指标仅售 50美元，终身有效。（原价 250 美元）（优惠延长） 趋势筛选器是有效的指标趋势跟踪指标，它在图表中提供带有点的箭头趋势信号。 趋势分析器指标中可用的功能： 1.趋势扫描仪。 2. 具有最大利润分析的趋势线。 3.趋势货币强度计。 4. 带有警报的趋势反转点。 5. 带有警报的强趋势点。 6. 趋势箭头 每日分析示例，每日信号表现...等与我们的趋势筛选指标，可以在这里找到： 点击这里 限时优惠：Trend Screener Indicator 仅售 50 美元且终身可用。原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有的高级指标以及分析示例、每日信号表现...等。 ： 点击这里 我们的趋势系统由 2 个指标组成： 1. Trend Screener Indicator：显示趋势仪表盘、图表中的趋势线、入场点...等。 2. Trend
Liquidity Zone Detector
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
指标
Liquidity Zone Detector 是一款高级技术指标，旨在通过使用 ZigZag 指标来识别和标注市场中的关键流动性区域。该工具通过在 ZigZag 检测到的高点和低点绘制趋势线来定位可能存在显著流动性的价格水平。Liquidity Zone Detector 帮助交易者根据流动性的累积或释放发现潜在的反转或趋势延续区域。 主要特点： 自动识别流动性区域 ：在 ZigZag 指标识别的高点和低点绘制趋势线。 高级定制 ：可配置流动性线的颜色、厚度和样式。 动态颜色变化 ：当流动性水平被突破时，可选择更改线条颜色。 可调 ZigZag 参数 ：调整 ZigZag 的深度、偏差和回溯步长以获得更精确的检测。 Liquidity Zone Detector 是分析市场结构并识别可能发生显著价格变动的关键区域的交易者的必备工具。
DailyHighLow MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
指标
请不要忘记给指标评分，以帮助我提高其可见性。 DailyHighLow 指标是专为 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 平台设计的强大工具，旨在帮助交易者跟踪每日的价格波动。该指标可以自动绘制趋势线，基于自定义时间段内的最高价和最低价，为需要准确市场信息的交易者提供清晰的视觉辅助。 主要特点： 趋势线个性化设置：   根据您的交易偏好，调整趋势线的颜色、样式和宽度，包括破位线和未破位线。 动态更新：   自动根据最新的市场数据调整趋势线，并使用明显的视觉标记来显示破位情况。 灵活参数设置：   选择显示趋势线的天数，设置破位后趋势线的结束时间，并为最高价和最低价自定义趋势线的外观。 清晰的视觉效果：   通过不同的颜色和线条样式轻松区分破位和未破位的趋势线，使您可以一目了然地识别市场的关键水平。 此指标非常适合希望通过清晰且可自定义的趋势线来增强技术分析的交易者，无论是分析短期趋势还是长期市场动向，DailyHighLow 指标都能为您的交易策略提供宝贵的信息支持。
FREE
DailyHighLow
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
5 (1)
指标
请不要忘记给指标评分，以帮助我提高其可见性。 DailyHighLow 指标是专为 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 平台设计的强大工具，旨在帮助交易者跟踪每日的价格波动。该指标可以自动绘制趋势线，基于自定义时间段内的最高价和最低价，为需要准确市场信息的交易者提供清晰的视觉辅助。 主要特点： 趋势线个性化设置： 根据您的交易偏好，调整趋势线的颜色、样式和宽度，包括破位线和未破位线。 动态更新： 自动根据最新的市场数据调整趋势线，并使用明显的视觉标记来显示破位情况。 灵活参数设置： 选择显示趋势线的天数，设置破位后趋势线的结束时间，并为最高价和最低价自定义趋势线的外观。 清晰的视觉效果： 通过不同的颜色和线条样式轻松区分破位和未破位的趋势线，使您可以一目了然地识别市场的关键水平。 此指标非常适合希望通过清晰且可自定义的趋势线来增强技术分析的交易者，无论是分析短期趋势还是长期市场动向，DailyHighLow 指标都能为您的交易策略提供宝贵的信息支持。
FREE
OrderBlock Analyzer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
5 (1)
指标
OrderBlock Analyzer 是一个定制的MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 指标，用于在价格图表上检测并标记订单块（Order Blocks）。此工具帮助交易者识别关键的市场结构，显示可能的反转或延续区域。OrderBlock Analyzer 基于市场行为自动绘制订单块，并通过颜色区分看涨和看跌块。 主要功能： 检测和绘制看涨和看跌订单块。 实时更新图表上的订单块，以便快速识别潜在的交易机会。 自定义订单块的颜色、填充线和线条样式。 灵活设置填充线的显示和厚度。 此指标适用于各类交易者，尤其适合趋势交易和反转交易策略。 ............................................
FVG Analyzer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
指标
FVG 分析器 — 精准识别公平价值缺口（FVG）的强大工具 FVG 分析器 是专为使用 公平价值缺口（FVG） 交易策略的专业交易者设计的高级指标。通过智能检测和清晰可视化，它帮助你轻松发现市场低效区域 —— 价格很可能在继续趋势前回调至此的关键区域。 主要功能： 自动识别 FVG （看涨和看跌）基于蜡烛图结构。 可选择显示类型 ： 仅看涨缺口 仅看跌缺口 同时显示两者 灵活的视觉显示选项 ： 彩色矩形 中心线 矩形 + 中心线 矩形 + 中心线 + 标签 FVG 动态延伸直至被填补 ，实时追踪价格反应。 高度可定制化 ： 颜色、样式、透明度设置 显示最大区域数量 可选显示区域名称 专为 MT5 优化 ：即使在复杂图表中也流畅运行。 适用于所有交易风格 无论你是 剥头皮交易者（Scalper） 、 日内交易者（Day Trader） ，还是 波段交易者（Swing Trader） ，FVG 分析器都能满足你的需求。支持所有时间周期，从 M1 到月线都能完美运行。 为什么选择 FVG 分析器？ FVG 分析器 帮助你提升每一次进场的 精准度 、 反应速度 与 信心 。告别盲目操作，精准
TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
指标
TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5   是一个交易管理工具，旨在帮助交易者轻松地在图表上可视化他们的止损（SL）和获利（TP）水平。此初始版本提供了一个简单的图形表示，显示SL和TP区域以及入场价格。请注意，目前的版本仅专注于图形显示SL和TP区域的图形标记。 当前版本的特点： SL和TP区域显示：   清晰地显示止损和获利水平，支持自定义颜色。 可移动入场价格：   允许在图表上移动入场价格，以查看SL和TP水平的变化。 风险/回报比率计算：   动态显示基于设定水平的风险/回报比率。 使用方法： 设置入场价格：   点击图表以设置您的入场价格。 调整SL和TP水平：   移动SL和TP区域，以调整风险和回报水平。 查看区域：   SL和TP区域将以不同的颜色显示，以方便可视化。 即将推出：   更新版本将在几天内发布，提供更多功能和改进，以实现更有效的交易管理。 请求：   如果您觉得 TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5 有用，请在产品页面上进行评分。您的反馈对我们非常重要，有助于改进我们的工具。
TradingSessionVisualizer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
指标
TradingSessionVisualizer – 交易者的必备工具！ 在深入了解此指标的功能之前，请 评分 此产品， 留下评论 以分享您的体验，并 订阅 我的页面，以便随时了解最新的发布和工具。您的支持非常宝贵，帮助我不断改进我的创作！ 描述： TradingSessionVisualizer 是一款强大的 MetaTrader 4 指标，旨在为您的图表提供清晰且可自定义的主要交易时段可视化。该工具允许您轻松区分亚洲、伦敦和纽约交易时段，帮助您更好地理解这些关键时期的市场走势。 主要功能： 交易时段显示： 使用彩色矩形在图表上清晰地可视化亚洲、伦敦和纽约的交易时段。 可自定义参数： 调整每个时段的颜色、线条宽度以及矩形是否填充。 动态显示： 指标会根据您选择显示的天数自动调整（最多可显示 3 天）。 易于管理： 该代码有效管理图形对象，删除旧的对象并更新新的对象。 指标参数： 天数数量： 显示最多 3 天的时段。 颜色和样式： 自定义时段的颜色和矩形边框样式。 矩形填充： 选择矩形是否应填充或仅显示边框。 使用方法： 安装： 下载并将指标安装到 MetaTrader 4 的指标文件
FREE
OrderBlock Analyzer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
指标
OrderBlock Analyzer 是一个定制的MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 指标，用于在价格图表上检测并标记订单块（Order Blocks）。此工具帮助交易者识别关键的市场结构，显示可能的反转或延续区域。OrderBlock Analyzer 基于市场行为自动绘制订单块，并通过颜色区分看涨和看跌块。 主要功能： 检测和绘制看涨和看跌订单块。 实时更新图表上的订单块，以便快速识别潜在的交易机会。 自定义订单块的颜色、填充线和线条样式。 灵活设置填充线的显示和厚度。 此指标适用于各类交易者，尤其适合趋势交易和反转交易策略。 ............................................
RR TradeManager Visualizer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
指标
RR_TradeManager Visualizer 是一个交易管理工具，旨在帮助交易者轻松地在图表上可视化他们的止损（SL）和获利（TP）水平。此初始版本提供了一个简单的图形表示，显示SL和TP区域以及入场价格。请注意，目前的版本仅专注于图形显示SL和TP区域的图形标记。 当前版本的特点： SL和TP区域显示： 清晰地显示止损和获利水平，支持自定义颜色。 可移动入场价格： 允许在图表上移动入场价格，以查看SL和TP水平的变化。 风险/回报比率计算： 动态显示基于设定水平的风险/回报比率。 使用方法： 设置入场价格： 点击图表以设置您的入场价格。 调整SL和TP水平： 移动SL和TP区域，以调整风险和回报水平。 查看区域： SL和TP区域将以不同的颜色显示，以方便可视化。 即将推出： 更新版本将在几天内发布，提供更多功能和改进，以实现更有效的交易管理。 请求： 如果您觉得 RR_TradeManager Visualizer 有用，请在产品页面上进行评分。您的反馈对我们非常重要，有助于改进我们的工具。
TradingSessionPipsVisualizer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
指标
在深入了解此指标的功能之前，请记得对该产品进行评分，留下评论以分享您的经验，并订阅我的页面以获取最新更新和新工具的通知。您的支持是无价的，帮助我不断改进我的创作！ 描述： TradingSessionPipsVisualizer - 专业的交易时段掌控工具 一目了然地可视化外汇交易时段，优化您的交易时机！ TradingSessionPipsVisualizer 是一个为 MetaTrader 4 开发的高级指标，能够直接在您的图表上突出显示主要的交易时段（伦敦、纽约、亚洲、悉尼、法兰克福）。为高要求的交易者设计，它可以帮助您： 即时识别高交易活跃期 （时段重叠） 实时分析波动性 （显示点差范围） 根据最佳交易时段调整您的策略 （ scalping，日间交易，波段交易） 根据您的交易风格自定义显示方式 关键功能 直观可视化 为每个交易时段着色的区域 （可自定义颜色） 高点/低点 和点差范围清晰显示 清晰的图例 （可选）以便快速理解 高级自定义 选择显示的交易时段 （伦敦、纽约、亚洲等） 边框样式 （厚度、图案、填充） 时区管理 （精确调整 HH:MM） 交易者必备数据 时段间波动性比较
TradingSessionPipsVisualizer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
指标
在深入了解此指标的功能之前，请记得对该产品进行评分，留下评论以分享您的经验，并订阅我的页面以获取最新更新和新工具的通知。您的支持是无价的，帮助我不断改进我的创作！ 描述： TradingSessionPipsVisualizer - 专业的交易时段掌控工具 一目了然地可视化外汇交易时段，优化您的交易时机！ TradingSessionPipsVisualizer   是一个为 MetaTrader 5 开发的高级指标，能够直接在您的图表上突出显示主要的交易时段（伦敦、纽约、亚洲、悉尼、法兰克福）。为高要求的交易者设计，它可以帮助您： 即时识别高交易活跃期 （时段重叠） 实时分析波动性 （显示点差范围） 根据最佳交易时段调整您的策略 （ scalping，日间交易，波段交易） 根据您的交易风格自定义显示方式 关键功能 直观可视化 为每个交易时段着色的区域 （可自定义颜色） 高点/低点   和点差范围清晰显示 清晰的图例 （可选）以便快速理解 高级自定义 选择显示的交易时段 （伦敦、纽约、亚洲等） 边框样式 （厚度、图案、填充） 时区管理 （精确调整 HH:MM） 交易者必备数据 时段间波
Liquidity Zone Detector MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
指标
Liquidity Zone Detector 是一款高级技术指标，旨在通过使用 ZigZag 指标来识别和标注市场中的关键流动性区域。该工具通过在 ZigZag 检测到的高点和低点绘制趋势线来定位可能存在显著流动性的价格水平。Liquidity Zone Detector 帮助交易者根据流动性的累积或释放发现潜在的反转或趋势延续区域。 主要特点： 自动识别流动性区域 ：在 ZigZag 指标识别的高点和低点绘制趋势线。 高级定制 ：可配置流动性线的颜色、厚度和样式。 动态颜色变化 ：当流动性水平被突破时，可选择更改线条颜色。 可调 ZigZag 参数 ：调整 ZigZag 的深度、偏差和回溯步长以获得更精确的检测。 Liquidity Zone Detector 是分析市场结构并识别可能发生显著价格变动的关键区域的交易者的必备工具。
